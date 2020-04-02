A Dallas Designer and Art Consultant Team Up for a Vibrant Preston Hollow Home

The family uses the open kitchen and casual dining area a lot, so Vanderford made it stylish with a classic black, white, and brass scheme. The area also had to function supremely well. Visual clutter was eliminated with bar stools bolted to the floor to prevent scratching the hardwoods. “I wanted it to feel less like a kitchen,” Vanderford says, “so I eliminated the upper cabinets. There’s a preconceived notion of what a kitchen Ashould look like — but why not have art instead of cabinets.”

The brass-and-darkened-metal ventilated hood was made by Faulkner Perrin. Westside Kitchen and Bath brass faucet and fittings, Holland Marble countertop, Ann Sacks tile. (Photo by Costa Christ Media)

As an independent art consultant at Collector House, Klos’ job is to help clients find art they truly love that is also a good investment. “I found out a lot about the clients by first showing them a variety of art, and by asking them questions, such as what colors they dislike and what subject matter appeals to them,” Klos says. “These clients were willing to go bold with color, which was really exciting.”

To get started, she took the couple to several local art galleries and to the Dallas Art Fair. Two paintings featuring lemons and strawberries by Stephen D’Onofrio from Galleri Urbane checked all the right boxes for the kitchen. The dark planters referenced the room’s black elements, while the repeating patterns of leaves and fruits hold their own against the graphic tile background. “These works create an element of surprise in a space that usually doesn’t have art,” Klos says. “I always tell clients, ‘Let’s look at spaces where you’ll be entertaining guests or where family gathers, and generate conversation through your art. Let’s tell stories.’ Those fun paintings really tell a story there.”

Jenny Holzer’s “Conclusion” series is from Talley Dunn Gallery. (Photo by Costa Christ Media)

The fair attracts more than 100 galleries each year, so she narrowed their visit to ones she thought the clients might enjoy. “I do my homework and devise a plan, but it’s also an opportunity for them to discover works on their own that might surprise them.” Case in point: While visiting a booth for The Hole NYC, a rainbow-hued, highly textural painting by Brooklyn artist Caroline Larsen was brought out from the back room on a whim. The artist had literally just painted it before it was put on the plane, and the pigment was still drying. They immediately fell in love with it, and it’s now hanging in the staircase, where the children pass it on the way to their rooms, inspiring the next generation of collectors.

“Art can play that vital role in helping a house feel like a home,” Klos says. “It makes it feel so much more personal and can tell the story of the family. It’s why I do what I do.”