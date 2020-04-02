A Perfect Virtual Day in Dallas

Like many, I’ve spent a good portion of my recent days imagining what post-quarantine life might look like: the brunches with friends, the care-free walks along a packed Katy Trail, and all the places I’ll gather with more than 10 people.

But who’s to say we can’t envision a perfect day that happens within the confines of our four weathered walls. With so many local businesses and institutions turning to the internet to stay connected while we do our part to lessen the blow of COVID-19, an exciting and enriching day is still very much within reach.

From cheese and cocktail classes to museum visits and meditation, we’ve curated a perfect day at home in Dallas.

MORNING

*Note: we’ve broken this schedule up by phases of the day instead of hours, because time really is just a construct at this point.

Get Your Local Coffee Fix To-Go

For a slightly more elevated caffeine fix than what your at-home setup can accomplish, consider these local shops offering coffee to-go.

Breathe Meditation

Try as I might, I’ve never been able to get into meditation. It wasn’t until Breathe Mind and Body opened earlier this year that I finally found a spot that made meditation feel like an experience to be enjoyed — not just another activity to check off a list.

Breathe’s thoughtful interiors were designed by interiors designed by Gonzalo Bueno of Ten Plus Three. “He took our vision for something gender neutral, fresh, clean and simple but interesting, and created the entire space,” studio co-founder Jenn Moulaison says.

The gorgeous new studio has taken to Instagram Live to host multiple guided meditations a day. The classes normally cost close to $30 for drop-ins, so take advantage, and consider donating.

Digital Dallas Blooms at the Dallas Arboretum

If meditation isn’t your thing, the Dallas Arboretum’s #DigitalDallasBlooms offers a similarly calming affect. I could watch the sharply dressed vice president of gardens, Dave Forehand (who spent years employed at Disney World in Florida), talk about weeping peaches, tulips, and Snowball Virburnum for hours.

Commerce Goods + Supply is offering “Take Care and Stay Home” kits

Send a Care Package from a Local Shop

Local shops such as Commerce (in the Adolphus Hotel), Marcel Market, Magic Hour, Favor the Kind, and more will deliver thoughtful, curated gifts to your friends’ doors. Send a morale boost and support small businesses all at once.

AFTERNOON

Local Lunch Delivery from Alto

One of my new favorite morning routines: checking to see which local spot Alto will be delivering with their newly launched “Lunch, Please!” service. Today it’s Ida Claire. Earlier this week, it was Commissary. But no matter what the Dallas-based rideshare service delivering, it’s always on-demand and in support of local businesses.

Jade & Clover Terrarium Kits

If you’re all puzzled out, but still want to find a soothing, somewhat mindless activity to pass the time in quarantine, consider ordering a terrarium (perfect for kids and adults of all ages) from Deep Ellum’s Jade & Clover. Head online to pick your succulents, sand color, and cute extras like mini crystals, dinosaurs, and unicorns, and the kit can be delivered to your door.

You’ll find succulents aplenty at Deep Ellum’s Jade & Clover.

Scardello’s Cheese Classes

Now feels like the perfect time to finally take that class at Scardello Artisan Cheese. Head to their website to sign up for your educational experience of choice (including “Cheese 101” and “Chocolate and Cheese”), pick up your plates from 1 to 5 p.m. the day of class, and prepare to emerge from quarantine as a maker of superior charcuterie boards.

The Slate Studio Series

The Design District co-working studio is offering up their fully equipped, in-house studio to small businesses and streaming the sessions via Facebook Live. Take an art class with Alli K Design, do Pilates with Session, or enjoy a story hour with Interabang Books. Every day is a new at-home experience.

Visit Dallas Museums

Inject a little local culture into your afternoon with a museum visit. Take a virtual tour of “speechless” at the Dallas Museum of Art, take a Slow Art Tour starting April 3 thanks to The Modern’s YouTube channel, or continue to enjoy the Dallas Contemporary’s phenomenal free programming from home. If you’re in the large group that believes NorthPark Center is one of our city’s best museums, visit their Instagram to learn more about the internationally acclaimed contemporary artwork you’ll discover on a lap through the shopping center.

courtesy of Follain

Beauty and Wellness Sessions with Follain

Clean beauty pioneer Follain, which recently opened a Dallas outpost on Knox Street, has been curating a stellar lineup of online hangouts each week. Join me in spirit for “Sunday Matcha and Conversation,” won’t you?

EARLY EVENING

Stream Your Favorite Local Workout

Fun fact: Class Studios was the last place I went in the world before deciding to self-quarantine. That’s not very fun actually, that’s just a fact. However, I still get to visit the studio regularly thanks to Vimeo, where new workouts are posted every day. A lot of popular local studios are doing this.

I believe it was Brené Brown’s new podcast where I heard “stress is kept in the body.” Repeat your virtual workout as necessary.

“Grange Girls” illustration by Blake Wright

Master a New Cocktail with Grange Hall or Bowen House

Like my girl Ina Garten says, “It’s always cocktail hour in a crisis.” Take advantage of our extended socially acceptable drinking hours by whipping up a bar-worthy cocktail at home with a cocktail kit from Grange Hall or Bowen House, the latter of which is also offering virtual cocktail classes. (Their recent tutorial on an Immunity Tonic is my entire Friday afternoon plan.)

Once you’ve crafted your cocktail of choice, post it to Instagram with the tag #papercitystircrazy so we can cheers together.

EVENING

Order Your Favorite Dallas Dinner

It’s a strange and rare moment in time when you can enjoy Uchi’s fresh sushi from the comfort of your own dining room, or a petite filet mignon from Al Biernat’s while sitting at your coffee table. Let’s support all the restaurants we love as best we can, and also appreciate the novelty of having Petra and the Beast at home.

courtesy of Petra and the Beast

After dinner, consider cozying up with a book delivered by the charming new Oak Cliff shop Poets, or stream the Dallas Opera or a local concert online. Who knows when Erykah Badu might do another live quarantine performance.