The Winning Projects of the 2023 PaperCity Design Awards Dallas
And the Winners Are ....BY Caitlin Hsu // 11.13.23
The annual PaperCity Design Awards Dallas were presented Monday, November 13 in the ballroom at Virgin Hotels Dallas, with master of ceremonies Martyn Lawrence Bullard doing the honors.
The awards recognize outstanding projects by Dallas and Fort Worth interior designers and architects in 21 categories and were selected out of hundreds of submissions by our panel of judges.
This year’s judges included: Peter Dunham, Peter Dunham & Associates, Peter Dunham Textiles, Los Angeles; Paul Wiseman, The Wiseman Group, San Francisco; Brian Sawyer and John Berson, Sawyer | Berson, NYC; John Ike, Ike Baker Velten Architecture, Oakland, CA; Jeff Dungan, Jeffrey Dungan Architects, Mountain Brook, AL; Gary McBournie, Gary McBournie Inc., Boston; Jesse Carrier and Mara Miller, Carrier and Company Interiors, NYC; and Darren Henault, Darren Henault Interiors, NYC.
Winning projects and runners-up will be published in a special portfolio in the January/February 2024 issue of PaperCity Dallas (50,000 issues).
Holly Lydick, H. H. Lydick Interiors
H. H. Lydick Interiors
H. H. Lydick Interiors
H. H. Lydick Interiors
H. H. Lydick Interiors
H. H. Lydick Interiors
H. H. Lydick Interiors
H. H. Lydick Interiors
Firm: H.H. Lydick Interiors
Lead Designer: Holly Lydick
Judges’ Remarks
“The wood, the stone, the honesty of the old ’90s vibe but so, so much better. It just feels like a good weekender kind of place I’d love to visit.” — Jeff Dungan
“Feels like the epitome of an elegant ranch house. Love the woods, love the eclectic furnishings, love the atmosphere. Please send me here, too!” — Peter Dunham
“Style and charm appropriate to the house.” — Darren Henault
Honorable Mention
Suzy Childress, Childress Interiors
Alex Eskenasy, Michael Ferguson, Eskenasy Ferguson Architecture
Eskenasy Ferguson Architecture
Eskenasy Ferguson Architecture
Eskenasy Ferguson Architecture
Eskenasy Ferguson Architecture
Eskenasy Ferguson Architecture
Firm: Eskenasy Ferguson Architecture
Lead Architects: Alex Eskenasy, Michael Ferguson
Additional Recognition: Interior design Tom Scheerer
Judges’ Remarks
“The planning is thoughtful and well-executed. The indoor and outdoor space makes the experience of being in a small cottage feel much larger, and the bamboo bar is a little dash of whimsy — but just the right amount.” — Jeff Dungan
“Elegant yet relaxed, this really is the dream guest house. The bamboo bar is a future design icon.” — Peter Dunham
“Love that bar!” — Darren Henault
Honorable Mention
Heidi Arwine, Heidi Arwine Interiors
Jason Erik Smith, Smitharc Architecture + Interiors
Smitharc Architecture + Interiors
Smitharc Architecture + Interiors
Smitharc Architecture + Interiors
Smitharc Architecture + Interiors
Smitharc Architecture + Interiors
Smitharc Architecture + Interiors
Smitharc Architecture + Interiors
Firm: Smitharc Architecture + Interiors
Lead Architect: Jason Erik Smith
Additional Recognition: Erin Sander Design, Garden Design Studio, Kienast Homes
Judges’ Remarks
“This is a dazzling project where the disciplined massing and minimalist palette add up to a captivating design. And who could not help being seduced by the auto lounge!” — John Berson
“I love this house! Photography is great as well. Such an elegant floor plan with layers creating just the right amount of privacy but giving the neighbors a voyeuristic peek at that sexy silver Ferrari. The plan is tight, the materials are rich, and the forms are confident and well proportioned. Bravo!” — John Ike
“Great massing and proportions. Limestone and blonde cypress complement each other nicely.” — Paul Wiseman
Honorable Mention
Rizi Faruqui, Bang Dang, Far Dang
Max Levy, Tom Manganiello, Max Levy Architect
Max Levy Architect
Max Levy Architect
Max Levy Architect
Max Levy Architect
Max Levy Architect
Max Levy Architect
Max Levy Architect
Firm: Max Levy Architect
Lead Architects: Max Levy, Tom Manganiello
Additional Recognition: Robyn Menter Design Associates
Judges’ Remarks
“Really brilliant layout of spaces in a hyper-logical use of forms with the contrast of whimsy and fun use of color and natural light. Just delightful.” — Jeff Dungan
“Love! Firstly, who doesn’t love Harbour Island? Seriously, this is a very creative and well thought-out house. Love the James Turrell-esque light wells. It’s of its place but could fit elegantly anywhere between Maine and La Jolla.” — Peter Dunham
“We love how the home envelops the surroundings and how the topography is part of the design. The architecture brings the outside in and creates a warm and inviting environment. The property offers expansive views yet feels nestled in and creates a sense of intimacy.” — Jesse Carrier
Honorable Mention
Rizi Faruqui, Bang Dang, Far Dang
Cathy Kincaid, Cathy Kincaid Interiors
Cathy Kincaid Interiors
Cathy Kincaid Interiors
Cathy Kincaid Interiors
Cathy Kincaid Interiors
Cathy Kincaid Interiors
Firm: Cathy Kincaid Interiors
Lead Designer: Cathy Kincaid
Judges’ Remarks
“Very sophisticated yet very relaxed. Love the wallcovering, canopy, and the bed linens.” — Gary McBournie
“So pretty. You’d never want to close your eyes!” — Mara Miller
“Great decorating with good detail. We are decorators, for God’s sake. Work those textures, fill the volume!” — Darren Henault
Honorable Mention
Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design
Heidi Perry, Heidi Perry Interiors
Heidi Perry Interiors
Heidi Perry Interiors
Heidi Perry Interiors
Heidi Perry Interiors
Firm: Heidi Perry Interiors
Lead Designer: Heidi Perry
Additional Recognition: Khoury Vogt Architects
Judges’ Remarks
“Smart, sassy, and sophisticated.” — Brian Sawyer
“The success of this kitchen lies in its simplicity of design and thoughtful detailing. It would be easy for this to look and function like a gracious wet bar when entertaining, instead of the hard-working kitchen it is.” — Mara Miller
Honorable Mention
Erin Sander, Erin Sander Design
Laura Lee Clark Falconer, Laura Lee Clark Interior Design
Laura Lee Clark Interior Design
Laura Lee Clark Interior Design
Firm: Laura Lee Clark Interior Design
Lead Designer: Laura Lee Clark Falconer
Additional Recognition: William S. Briggs Architect, Robert Clark and Associates, builder
Judge’s Remark
“Beautiful detailing and awesome vanities. The marble work is sumptuous without being vulgar.” — Peter Dunham
Honorable Mention
Jason Erik Smith, Smitharc Architecture + Interiors
Erin Sander, Erin Sander Design
Erin Sander Design
Erin Sander Design
Erin Sander Design
Erin Sander Design
Erin Sander Design
Firm: Erin Sander Design
Lead Designer: Erin Sander
Additional Recognition: William S. Briggs Architect, Faulkner Perrin Custom Homes
Judges’ Remarks
“Bunk rooms can feel utilitarian, but this beautifully integrated millwork is super sophisticated. The modern and artisanal furnishings, layered with warm and textural textiles and lighting, create a true resort feeling with a sense of place while staying contemporary and current.” — Mara Miller
“Great use of space, texture, and just an overall wonderful place for a child to grow up with great sleepovers.” — Darren Henault
Honorable Mention
Lisa Henderson, Lisa Henderson Interiors
Josh Pickering, Pickering House Interiors
Pickering House Interiors
Pickering House Interiors
Pickering House Interiors
Pickering House Interiors
Pickering House Interiors
Firm: Pickering House Interiors
Lead Designer: Josh Pickering
Judge’s Remark
“Love this room! It exudes sophistication and elegance. The choice of fabric, furnishings, and colors is very well thought out.” — Gary McBournie
Honorable Mention
Javier Burkle, Burkle Creative
Chad Dorsey, Stefania Morandi, Chad Dorsey Design
Chad Dorsey Design
Chad Dorsey Design
Chad Dorsey Design
Firm: Chad Dorsey Design
Lead Designers: Chad Dorsey, Stefania Morandi
Additional Recognition: Blume Architecture
Judges’ Remarks
“How can I get a membership to this private club? Love the rustic refinement and deft mix of furnishings. A lot of function and programming integrated beautifully.” — Mara Miller
“I will have a martini, slightly dirty, please.” — Gary McBournie
Honorable Mention
Laura Lee Clark Falconer, Laura Lee Clark Interior Design
Harris Briggs, William S. Briggs Architect
William S. Briggs Architect
William S. Briggs Architect
William S. Briggs Architect
Firm: William S. Briggs Architect
Lead Architect: Harris Briggs
Additional Recognition: Traci White Designs, Ellen Grasso & Sons Custom Homes
Judges’ Remarks
“This is a next level bar with green and brass, and the detailing on the bar front is otherworldly.” — Jeff Dungan
“This home bar is the definition of a jewel box. It feels like a night out, within a home.” — Jesse Carrier
Honorable Mention (Tie)
Janet Gridley, Janet Gridley Design
Heidi Perry, Heidi Perry Interiors
Elizabeth Johnson, Danyce Bonebrake, Wallace Johnson Studio, for Clifton Club
Clifton Club, Wallace Johnson Studio
Clifton Club, Wallace Johnson Studio
Clifton Club, Wallace Johnson Studio
Clifton Club, Wallace Johnson Studio
Clifton Club, Wallace Johnson Studio
Project: Clifton Club
Firm: Wallace Johnson Studio
Lead Architect: Elizabeth Johnson
Lead Designer: Danyce Bonebrake
Additional Recognition: Lauren Doan, Wallace Johnson Studio
Judges’ Remarks
“A spiffy and thorough design; every element contributes to the evocative ambience. Beautiful craftsmanship as well.” — John Berson
“Very clubby and rich. The palette of saturated colors and comfortable-looking booths are just what the neon promises at the entry.” — John Ike
“Feels like Texas in the most appropriate way — western saloon quality with some glam.” — Paul Wiseman
Honorable Mention (3-Way Tie)
Elizabeth Johnson, Danyce Bonebrake, Wallace Johnson Studio, for Green Point Seafood & Oyster Bar
Gregory Ibañez, Ibañez Shaw Architecture, for 61 Osteria
Jesse Neargarder, Eugenio Reyes-Retana, Foxcroft Studio, for Walloon’s
Jesse Neargarder, Eugenio Reyes-Retana, Foxcroft Studio, for Mr. Winston's
Mr. Winston's, Foxcroft Studio
Mr. Winston's, Foxcroft Studio
Mr. Winston's, Foxcroft Studio
Mr. Winston's, Foxcroft Studio
Project: Mr. Winston’s
Firm: Foxcroft Studio
Lead Designers: Jesse Neargarder, Eugenio Reyes-Retana
Judges’ Remarks
“Wonderfully evocative and probably a great place to hang out. The tonsorial accoutrements that are so often clutter are nicely accommodated by the warm millwork. And what better way to crown this simple room than with a tiled vault.” — John Berson
“More Wiener Werkstatte than New York. You’re definitely going to feel good about yourself after a shave and shampoo in this place.” — John Ike
Honorable Mention
Deborah Lloyd Forrest, ForrestPerkins, for Spa at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas
Paul Manno, Gensler, for Frisco Public Library
Frisco Public Library, Gensler
Frisco Public Library, Gensler
Frisco Public Library, Gensler
Frisco Public Library, Gensler
Project: Frisco Public Library
Firm: Gensler
Lead Architect: Paul Manno
Additional Recognition: Studio Outside Landscape Architecture
Judges’ Remarks
“A skillful adaptive reuse where the existing structure appears robust and reassuring. The huge room is fitted out in a sensible and accommodating design. The staircase and dinosaur skeleton share center stage.” — John Berson
“It definitely makes reading fun. The mixed-use program fits nicely in the different zones of the repurposed structure. The mix of facade types makes an otherwise overwhelming structure human scaled and approachable.” — John Ike
“Happy and interactive. Lovely. Fully thought-through.” — Paul Wiseman
Honorable Mention (Tie)
Vandana Nayak, Kevin Mereness, Lauren Mereness, Brad Bailey, Perkins&Will, for Parker Performance Institute
Tiffany Woodson, Ink + Oro, for McCarthy Building Companies
Eddie Maestri, Maestri Studio
Maestri Studio
Maestri Studio
Maestri Studio
Maestri Studio
Maestri Studio
Firm: Maestri Studio
Lead Designer and Architect: Eddie Maestri
Additional Recognition: Interior design Katie Paulsen, Sue Robuck, Maestri Studio
Judge’s Remark
“We are impressed by the preservation and livability of this Tudor. The team has thoughtfully conserved details while creating a space that works with modern lifestyles. We love how open and light the home is and the balance of more contemporary furniture, lighting, and textiles along with the traditional Tudor details.” — Jesse Carrier
Honorable Mention
Alexis Pearl, Alexis Pearl Design
Paul Manno, Gensler, for Dallas County Records Building Renovation and Addition
Dallas County Records Building, Gensler
Dallas County Records Building, Gensler
Dallas County Records Building, Gensler
Dallas County Records Building, Gensler
Dallas County Records Building, Gensler
Project: Dallas County Records Building
Firm: Gensler
Lead Architect: Paul Manno
Additional Recognition: SWA Group Landscape Architects
Judge’s Remark
“The way the original details are highlighted, how light is brought in and how it functions for modern office needs is remarkable. The functionality and preservation of this space serve as inspiration for future preservation projects.” — Jesse Carrier
Honorable Mention
Caroline Todd, Todd Interiors, for East Quarter Residences
Mary Ellen Cowan, MESA Design Group
MESA Design Group
MESA Design Group
MESA Design Group
MESA Design Group
MESA Design Group
Firm: MESA Design Group
Lead Designer: Mary Ellen Cowan
Additional Recognition: Smitharc Architecture, Susan Ferrier Interiors
Judges’ Remarks
“Elegant and airy.” — Brian Sawyer
“Architecture and landscape are equals here. Both are confident and sumptuous. A great project with lush plantings and elegant details.” — John Ike
“The balance of the historic landscape and mid-century architecture is harmonious. We love how the existing landscape is highlighted and more modern elements are brought in.” — Jesse Carrier
Honorable Mention (Tie)
Dan Houchard, From the Ground Up
Melissa Gerstle, Melissa Gerstle Design
Santosh George, Complete Landsculpture, for Continental Gin Building, Deep Ellum, Dallas
Continental Gin Building, Complete Landsculpture
Continental Gin Building, Complete Landsculpture
Continental Gin Building, Complete Landsculpture
Continental Gin Building, Complete Landsculpture
Project: Continental Gin Building, Deep Ellum
Firm: Complete Landsculpture
Lead Designer: Santosh George
Additional Recognition: Chris Strempek, Complete Landsculpture; TKTR Architects; developer August Real Estate Co.
Judges’ Remarks
“This project is by far larger in scale and scope than the walkway and courtyard space. I was interested enough to view the website and found the building to be very interesting. It appears to be well-thought-out, and I appreciate the reuse/reinvigorate intent.” — Gary McBournie
“The subtle landscape interventions work nicely with the industrial structures. The wood boardwalk is an understated but effective contribution.” — John Berson
“Good, clear, and concise circulation.” — Brian Sawyer
Honorable Mention
Santosh George, Complete Landsculpture, for Ambrose Uptown Living
Jim Looney, Julianne Cary, Adam Behm, Grove Studio, for Grove Seating Series
Grove Seating Series, Grove Studio
Grove Seating Series, Grove Studio
Project: Grove Seating Series
Firm: Grove Studio
Lead Designers: Jim Looney, Julianne Cary, Adam Behm
Additional Recognition: Manufacturing LINK Outdoor
Judge’s Remark
“Classic luxury.” — Brian Sawyer
Honorable Mention
Brandon Kershner, Azzurro Living, for Texoma
Meredith Ellis, Meredith Ellis Textiles, for Hill Country Textiles
Hill Country Textiles, Meredith Ellis Textiles
Hill Country Textiles, Meredith Ellis Textiles
Hill Country Textiles, Meredith Ellis Textiles
Hill Country Textiles, Meredith Ellis Textiles
Hill Country Textiles, Meredith Ellis Textiles
Project: Hill Country Textiles
Firm: Meredith Ellis Textiles
Lead Designer: Meredith Ellis
Judges’ Remarks
“Love these patterns and agree that they are whimsical yet sophisticated. I will be shopping for them.” — Gary McBournie
“What a great debut collection. A new approach to textile classics. Airy and inspired, casually elegant — feels like Bunny Mellon would have used this. Those blues and greens especially make me dream.”— Peter Dunham
“These colorful and refined designs could be used in any setting. We love how they stand alone but also layer beautifully with each other. The patterns are ones we find ourselves gravitating towards and love the balance they create in a space.” — Jesse Carrier
Honorable Mention
Mili Suleman, KUFRI, for Sahara
Sarah Wandrey, Sarah Wandrey Mosaics, for Sunset at the Ranch
Sunset at the Ranch, Sarah Wandrey Mosaics
Sunset at the Ranch, Sarah Wandrey Mosaics
Project: Sunset at the Ranch
Firm: Sarah Wandrey Mosaics
Lead Designer: Sarah Wandrey
Judges’ Remarks
“I love mosaics, and this was a creative solution.” — Gary McBournie
“I’m a sucker for mosaics. My brain goes right to the craftspeople who make magic installing these complicated designs.” — Peter Dunham
Honorable Mention
Ann Jackson, Ann Jackson Art, for Painterly Wallcoverings