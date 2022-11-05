The Winning Projects of the 2022 PaperCity Dallas Design Awards
And the Winners Are .....BY Lisa Collins Shaddock // 11.04.22
The annual Dallas PaperCity Design Awards were presented Thursday, evening, November 3, in the Grand Ballroom of The Joule hotel led by an icon in the design world, the masterful master of ceremonies Hutton Wilkinson, Hutton Wilkinson Design and Tony Duquette Studios, Beverly Hills.
The awards recognized winning projects from 21 categories, and were selected out of hundreds of submissions by our panel of judges: Philip Gorrivan, NYC; Sarah Bartholomew, Nashville; Douglas Wright, Douglas C. Wright Architects, NYC; Andrea Monath Schumacher, Denver; and Melanie Millner, The Design Atelier, Atlanta.
Winning projects and runners-up will be published in a special portfolio in the January/February 2023 Decoration + Art edition of PaperCity Dallas (50,000 issues).
Congratulations to the winning designers and architects!
Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design
Chad Dorsey Design (Photography Douglas Friedman)
Firm: Chad Dorsey Design
Lead Designer: Chad Dorsey
Additional Recognition: Adolfo Elizondo, Cruz Mendoza, Randall Underwood, Melissa Gerstle Design
Judge’s Remarks: “I love the moldings, flooring, and roof lantern. The architectural details add richness to the home.” — Sarah Bartholomew
“This project is perfection. The composition of furnishings and light fixtures is thoughtfully curated and pays homage to the exquisite art collection and surrounding architecture. It’s edited and restrained in the most beautiful of ways. The owners of this abode must wake up and pinch themselves every day.” — Melanie Millner
Honorable Mention (TIE): Tori Rubinson, Tori Rubinson Interiors
Honorable Mention (TIE): Mary Beth Wagner, Mary Beth Wagner Interiors
Josh Pickering, Pickering House Interiors
Firm: Pickering House Interiors
Lead Designer: Josh Pickering
Judge’s Remarks: “Great mix of old and new, color with restraint. Love the kitchen light fixtures.” — Sarah Bartholomew
Honorable Mention: Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design
Jason Erik Smith and Signe Smith, smitharc architecture + interiors
Firm: smitharc architecture + interiors
Lead Architect and Designer: Jason Erik Smith and Signe Smith
Additional Recognition: Collins Interiors, Byrdwaters Design, Hocker
Judge’s Remarks: “Brilliant use of steel and glass. The solar screens are more like gently drawn curtains and soften the hard edges. The sleek and elegant spaces offer a broad range of habitation: cozy or formal, bright or diffused light, indoor/outdoor. Brilliant.” — Douglas Wright
Honorable Mention (TIE): Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design
Honorable Mention (TIE): Alex Eskenasy, Eskenasy Ferguson Architecture
Paul Field, Wernerfield
Firm: wernerfield
Lead Architect: Paul Field
Additional Recognition: John Armstrong, Armstrong Berger
Judge’s Remarks: “This is an extraordinary project that should receive awards every time it’s submitted. I love the sensitivity with which it was integrated into the landscape. The materials, wow: strong concrete and steel used with elegant lines and placement. The glass just marks the voids, providing light separation between inside and outside.” — Douglas Wright
“Love the mix of textures, patterns, colors, and architectural details.” —Sarah Bartholomew
“This house is a beautiful marriage of nature and architecture. I immediately feel transported to a lush jungle, perhaps somewhere in Brazil, in Bahia. A refuge of glass and steel far away.” — Philip Gorrivan
Honorable Mention: Bang Dang and Rizi Faruqui, Far + Dang
Tori Rubinson, Tori Rubinson Interiors
Firm: Tori Rubinson Interiors
Lead Designer: Tori Rubinson
Additional Recognition: Blake Architects
Judge’s Remarks: “A very comfortable place.” — Douglas Wright
“If I were a guest in this house, I would probably never leave.” — Philip Gorrivan
Honorable Mention: Josh Pickering, Pickering House Interiors
Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design
Firm: Chad Dorsey Design
Lead Designer: Chad Dorsey
Additional Recognition: Adolfo Elizondo, Cruz Mendoza
Judge’s Remarks: “I love the conservatory feeling and the muted gray with black accent.” — Douglas Wright
“I’m loving the dark walnut cabinetry paired with the gray paint. The roof lantern is incredibly chic and, I imagine, allows for the room to be beautifully lit.” — Sarah Bartholomew
“I love everything about this kitchen. The warmth of the wood balances with the chicness of the space, and the flooding of natural light makes for a beautiful setting.” —Melanie Millner
Honorable Mention: Tori Rubinson, Tori Rubinson Interiors
Cheri Etchelecu Martin, Cheri Etchelecu Interior Design
Firm: Cheri Etchelecu Interior Design
Lead Designer: Cheri Etchelecu Martin
Additional Recognition: Wyatt & Associates
Judge’s Remarks: “This bathroom smells of luxury, from the book-matched slab walls to the hardwood floors, fixtures and fittings. I especially love the wood floors and millwork; it creates a warm tactile space in a room that otherwise could feel cold and uninviting.” — Philip Gorrivan
Honorable Mention (TIE): Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design
Honorable Mention (TIE): Tori Rubinson, Tori Rubinson Interiors
Javier Burkle, Burkle Creative
Firm: Burkle Creative
Lead Designer: Javier Burkle
Judge’s Remarks: “Love the wallpapers! My girls would love this space.” —Sarah Bartholomew
Honorable Mention: Emory Mckim, Emory Mckim Design
Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design
Firm: Chad Dorsey Design
Lead Designer: Chad Dorsey
Additional Recognition: Adolfo Elizondo, Cruz Mendoza
Judge’s Remarks: “I love the moldings, floor, and Jasper Johns.” — Sarah Bartholomew
Honorable Mention: Josh Pickering, Pickering House Interiors
Beth Dotolo and Carolina V. Gentry, Pulp Design Studios
Firm: Pulp Design Studios, for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas 2021
Lead Designers: Beth Dotolo and Carolina V. Gentry
Judge’s Remarks: “This is just so well done. It reeks of a space that was professionally designed. Bravo!” —Philip Gorrivan
“I love how the ceiling pattern draws you into the small, cozy space. Well done!” — Andrea Monath Schumacher
Honorable Mention (TIE): Susan Bednar Long, S.B. Long Interiors
Honorable Mention (TIE): Holly Hickey Moore, Holly Hickey Moore Interior Design
Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design
Firm: Chad Dorsey Design
Lead Designer: Chad Dorsey
Additional Recognition: Adolfo Elizondo, Cruz Mendoza
Judge’s Remarks: “Wow. Very rich, bold, and modern.” — Philip Gorrivan
“Love, love, love!” —Melanie Millner
Honorable Mention: Eddie Maestri, Maestri Studio
Corbin See and Ross See, Sees Design for Sister Restaurant
Project: Sister Restaurant
Firm: Sees Design
Lead Designers: Corbin See and Ross See
Judge’s Remarks: “Fun and colorful, this is a great setting for dinners and drinking! Great project.” —Douglas Wright
“Mixing that much pattern and materiality is difficult to do, but this interior pulls it off beautifully.” — Melanie Millner
Honorable Mention: Ryan Martin, Leo A Daly, for Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club
Bang Dang, Rizi Faruqui, Brenden Wohltjen with Far + Dang for Blu Dot Dallas
Project: Blu Dot Dallas
Firm: Far + Dang
Lead Architects/Designers: Bang Dang, Rizi Faruqui, Brenden Wohltjen
Judge’s Remarks: “Well-organized, elegant, and clear — perfect for shopping and showing the goods. The architecture disappears to showcase the product. Well done.” — Douglas Wright
“A warm and inviting work environment.” — Andrea Monath Schumacher
Honorable Mention: Mili Suleman, Kufri, for Kufri Showroom
Kevin Mereness, Perkins&Will for Princeton Municipal Center
Project: Princeton Municipal Center
Firm: Perkins&Will
Lead Designer: Kevin Mereness
Additional Recognition: Ron Stelmarski, Robert Ting, Lauren Mereness
Judge’s Remarks: “A fantastic, consistent project that meets the brief both inside and out. Warm and welcoming.” — Douglas Wright
“Outstanding masterpiece! Perfectly fits the landscape.” —Andrea Monath Schumacher
Honorable Mention: Vandana Nayak, Perkins&Will, for Parker University
Carrie Hatfield, Carrie Hatfield Interior Design
Firm: Carrie Hatfield Interior Design
Lead Designer: Carrie Hatfield
Additional Recognition: Architecture Eddie Maestri, Maestri Studio
Judge’s Remarks: “Very thoughtfully done, I love the architectural details and how unexpected and fresh the furnishings are.” — Philip Gorrivan
Honorable Mention: Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design
Cullen Dalheim, CD Studios for Quadrant Investment Properties' Manufacturing District Development in the Dallas Design District
Project: Quadrant Investment Properties’ Manufacturing District Development in the Dallas Design District
Firm: CD Studios
Lead Designer: Cullen Dalheim
Additional Recognition: CRTKL, Entos
Judge’s Remarks: “Great project. I love the palette and the no-nonsense forms. The green space in front of the loading dock is a great idea, and the color palette is great throughout.” —Douglas Wright
Honorable Mention: N. Thomas Kosarek and Gardner Vass, Perkins&Will, for Austin Community College
Dan Houchard, From the Ground Up
Firm: From the Ground Up
Lead Designer: Dan Houchard
Additional Recognition: Javier Burkle, Burkle Creative
Judge’s Remarks: “Great use of space, creating an incredible range of spaces. Seating, dining, swimming, sitting, and even a beautiful lawn make this a winning space and project.” — Douglas Wright
Honorable Mention: Mary Ellen Cowan, MESA
Tanner Moussa and Mackenzie Lewis, Narrative Arc Collection for MOUS
Project: Narrative Arc Collection
Firm: MOUS
Lead Designers: Tanner Moussa and Mackenzie Lewis
Judge’s Remarks: “So innovative, modern, and super chic.” — Philip Gorrivan
“Gorgeous and sculptural pieces.” — Andrea Monath Schumacher
Honorable Mention: Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design, for Strike Bath
Ann Sutherland, Cloud 9 for Perennials
Project: Cloud 9
Firm: Perennials
Lead Designer: Ann Sutherland
Judge’s Remarks: “Love that it looks so luscious and performs so well at the same time.” — Andrea Monath Schumacher
Honorable Mention: Samantha Falkner, Cush Living, for The Rosé Project
Ann Jackson, Ann Jackson Art for Painterly Wallcoverings
Project: Painterly Wallcoverings
Firm: Ann Jackson Art
Lead Designer: Ann Jackson
Honorable Mention: Sarah English and Ashley Leftwich, Ever Atelier, for Inner Circle: Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas 2021