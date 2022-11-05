Home + Design / PaperCity Design Awards / Architecture

The Winning Projects of the 2022 PaperCity Dallas Design Awards

And the Winners Are .....

BY // 11.04.22
xChad_Dorsey_-_Lakeside0003_2.jpg.pagespeed.ic.eRLixgBelQ

Chad Dorsey Design (Photography Douglas Friedman)

The annual Dallas PaperCity Design Awards were presented Thursday, evening, November 3, in the Grand Ballroom of The Joule hotel led by an icon in the design world, the masterful master of ceremonies  Hutton Wilkinson, Hutton Wilkinson Design and Tony Duquette Studios, Beverly Hills.

The awards recognized winning projects from 21 categories, and were selected out of hundreds of submissions by our panel of judges: Philip Gorrivan, NYC; Sarah Bartholomew, Nashville; Douglas Wright, Douglas C. Wright Architects, NYC; Andrea Monath Schumacher, Denver; and Melanie Millner, The Design Atelier, Atlanta.

Winning projects and runners-up will be published in a special portfolio in the January/February 2023 Decoration + Art edition of PaperCity Dallas (50,000 issues).

Congratulations to the winning designers and architects!

Thank you to our 2022 Dallas PaperCity Design Awards sponsors: Dallas Design District, HN Capital Partners, Monogram Luxury Appliances, New Orleans Auction Galleries, MOUS, The Container Store Custom Spaces, The Shade Store, The Joule, Floor & Decor Design Studio, and Baccarat.

 

Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design

Photography Douglas Friedman
Chad Dorsey Design (Photography Douglas Friedman)
Chad Dorsey Design (Photography Douglas Friedman)

Firm: Chad Dorsey Design

Lead Designer: Chad Dorsey

Additional Recognition: Adolfo Elizondo, Cruz Mendoza, Randall Underwood, Melissa Gerstle Design

Judge’s Remarks: “I love the moldings, flooring, and roof lantern. The architectural details add richness to the home.” — Sarah Bartholomew

“This project is perfection. The composition of furnishings and light fixtures is thoughtfully curated and pays homage to the exquisite art collection and surrounding architecture. It’s edited and restrained in the most beautiful of ways. The owners of this abode must wake up and pinch themselves every day.” — Melanie Millner

Honorable Mention (TIE): Tori Rubinson, Tori Rubinson Interiors

Photography Stephen Karlisch

Honorable Mention (TIE): Mary Beth Wagner, Mary Beth Wagner Interiors

Photography Nathan Schroder Photography

Josh Pickering, Pickering House Interiors

Photography Carmel Brantley
Firm: Pickering House Interiors

Lead Designer: Josh Pickering

Judge’s Remarks: “Great mix of old and new, color with restraint. Love the kitchen light fixtures.” — Sarah Bartholomew

Honorable Mention: Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design

Photography William Abronowitz

Jason Erik Smith and Signe Smith, smitharc architecture + interiors

Photography Nathan Schroder
Firm: smitharc architecture + interiors

Lead Architect and Designer: Jason Erik Smith and Signe Smith

Additional Recognition: Collins Interiors, Byrdwaters Design, Hocker

Judge’s Remarks: “Brilliant use of steel and glass. The solar screens are more like gently drawn curtains and soften the hard edges. The sleek and elegant spaces offer a broad range of habitation: cozy or formal, bright or diffused light, indoor/outdoor. Brilliant.” — Douglas Wright

Honorable Mention (TIE): Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design

Photography William Abronowitz

Honorable Mention (TIE): Alex Eskenasy, Eskenasy Ferguson Architecture

Photography Nathan Schroder

Paul Field, Wernerfield

Photography Robert Tsai, Wernerfield
Photography Carmel Brantley

Photography Carmel Brantley

Photography Carmel Brantley

Firm: wernerfield

Lead Architect: Paul Field

Additional Recognition: John Armstrong, Armstrong Berger

Judge’s Remarks: “This is an extraordinary project that should receive awards every time it’s submitted. I love the sensitivity with which it was integrated into the landscape. The materials, wow: strong concrete and steel used with elegant lines and placement. The glass just marks the voids, providing light separation between inside and outside.” — Douglas Wright

“Love the mix of textures, patterns, colors, and architectural details.” —Sarah Bartholomew

“This house is a beautiful marriage of nature and architecture. I immediately feel transported to a lush jungle, perhaps somewhere in Brazil, in Bahia. A refuge of glass and steel far away.” — Philip Gorrivan

Honorable Mention: Bang Dang and Rizi Faruqui, Far + Dang

Photography Robert Tsai

Tori Rubinson, Tori Rubinson Interiors

Photography Stephen Karlisch
Firm: Tori Rubinson Interiors

Lead Designer: Tori Rubinson

Additional Recognition: Blake Architects

Judge’s Remarks: “A very comfortable place.” — Douglas Wright

“If I were a guest in this house, I would probably never leave.” — Philip Gorrivan

Honorable Mention: Josh Pickering, Pickering House Interiors

Photography Carmel Brantley

Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design

Photography Douglas Friedman
Firm: Chad Dorsey Design

Lead Designer: Chad Dorsey

Additional Recognition: Adolfo Elizondo, Cruz Mendoza

Judge’s Remarks: “I love the conservatory feeling and the muted gray with black accent.” — Douglas Wright

“I’m loving the dark walnut cabinetry paired with the gray paint. The roof lantern is incredibly chic and, I imagine, allows for the room to be beautifully lit.” — Sarah Bartholomew

“I love everything about this kitchen. The warmth of the wood balances with the chicness of the space, and the flooding of natural light makes for a beautiful setting.” —Melanie Millner

Honorable Mention: Tori Rubinson, Tori Rubinson Interiors

Photography Stephen Karlisch; styling Melanie McKinley

Cheri Etchelecu Martin, Cheri Etchelecu Interior Design

Photography Stovall Studio
Firm: Cheri Etchelecu Interior Design

Lead Designer: Cheri Etchelecu Martin

Additional Recognition: Wyatt & Associates

Judge’s Remarks: “This bathroom smells of luxury, from the book-matched slab walls to the hardwood floors, fixtures and fittings. I especially love the wood floors and millwork; it creates a warm tactile space in a room that otherwise could feel cold and uninviting.” — Philip Gorrivan

Honorable Mention (TIE): Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design

Photography William Abronowitz

Honorable Mention (TIE): Tori Rubinson, Tori Rubinson Interiors

Photography Stephen Karlisch; styling Melanie McKinley

singular-space-childrens-room-copy

Javier Burkle, Burkle Creative

Photography Jennings Ross
Firm: Burkle Creative

Lead Designer: Javier Burkle

Judge’s Remarks: “Love the wallpapers! My girls would love this space.” —Sarah Bartholomew

Honorable Mention: Emory Mckim, Emory Mckim Design

Photography Nathan Schroder

Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design

Photography Douglas Friedman
Firm: Chad Dorsey Design

Lead Designer: Chad Dorsey

Additional Recognition: Adolfo Elizondo, Cruz Mendoza

Judge’s Remarks: “I love the moldings, floor, and Jasper Johns.” — Sarah Bartholomew

Honorable Mention: Josh Pickering, Pickering House Interiors

Photography Stephen Karlisch

Beth Dotolo and Carolina V. Gentry, Pulp Design Studios

Photography Cody Ulrich
Firm: Pulp Design Studios, for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas 2021

Lead Designers: Beth Dotolo and Carolina V. Gentry

Judge’s Remarks: “This is just so well done. It reeks of a space that was professionally designed. Bravo!” —Philip Gorrivan

“I love how the ceiling pattern draws you into the small, cozy space. Well done!” — Andrea Monath Schumacher

Honorable Mention (TIE): Susan Bednar Long, S.B. Long Interiors

2022 © Nickolas Sargent Photography

Honorable Mention (TIE): Holly Hickey Moore, Holly Hickey Moore Interior Design

Photography Lisa Petrole

Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design

Photography Douglas Friedman
Firm: Chad Dorsey Design

Lead Designer: Chad Dorsey

Additional Recognition: Adolfo Elizondo, Cruz Mendoza

Judge’s Remarks: “Wow. Very rich, bold, and modern.” — Philip Gorrivan

“Love, love, love!” —Melanie Millner

Honorable Mention: Eddie Maestri, Maestri Studio

Photography Jennifer McNeil Baker

Corbin See and Ross See, Sees Design for Sister Restaurant

Photography Manny Rodriguez
Project: Sister Restaurant

Firm: Sees Design

Lead Designers: Corbin See and Ross See

Judge’s Remarks: “Fun and colorful, this is a great setting for dinners and drinking! Great project.” —Douglas Wright

“Mixing that much pattern and materiality is difficult to do, but this interior pulls it off beautifully.” — Melanie Millner

Honorable Mention: Ryan Martin, Leo A Daly, for Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club

Photography Kris Tamburello Studios

retail design

Bang Dang, Rizi Faruqui, Brenden Wohltjen with Far + Dang for Blu Dot Dallas

Photography Robert Tsai
Project: Blu Dot Dallas

Firm: Far + Dang

Lead Architects/Designers: Bang Dang, Rizi Faruqui, Brenden Wohltjen

Judge’s Remarks: “Well-organized, elegant, and clear — perfect for shopping and showing the goods. The architecture disappears to showcase the product. Well done.” — Douglas Wright

“A warm and inviting work environment.” — Andrea Monath Schumacher

Honorable Mention: Mili Suleman, Kufri, for Kufri Showroom

Photography Lisa Petrole

Kevin Mereness, Perkins&Will for Princeton Municipal Center

Photography James Steinkamp, Garrett Rowland
Project: Princeton Municipal Center

Firm: Perkins&Will

Lead Designer: Kevin Mereness

Additional Recognition: Ron Stelmarski, Robert Ting, Lauren Mereness

Judge’s Remarks: “A fantastic, consistent project that meets the brief both inside and out. Warm and welcoming.” — Douglas Wright

“Outstanding masterpiece! Perfectly fits the landscape.” —Andrea Monath Schumacher

Honorable Mention: Vandana Nayak, Perkins&Will, for Parker University

Photography Garrett RowlandHistorical Restoration-Preservation- Residential heading (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Carrie Hatfield, Carrie Hatfield Interior Design

Photography Stephen Karlisch
Firm: Carrie Hatfield Interior Design

Lead Designer: Carrie Hatfield

Additional Recognition: Architecture Eddie Maestri, Maestri Studio

Judge’s Remarks: “Very thoughtfully done, I love the architectural details and how unexpected and fresh the furnishings are.” — Philip Gorrivan

Honorable Mention: Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design

Photography Douglas Friedman

Historical Restoration-Preservation- comercial heading (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Cullen Dalheim, CD Studios for Quadrant Investment Properties' Manufacturing District Development in the Dallas Design District

Photography QIP
Project: Quadrant Investment Properties’ Manufacturing District Development in the Dallas Design District

Firm: CD Studios

Lead Designer: Cullen Dalheim

Additional Recognition: CRTKL, Entos

Judge’s Remarks: “Great project. I love the palette and the no-nonsense forms. The green space in front of the loading dock is a great idea, and the color palette is great throughout.” —Douglas Wright

Honorable Mention: N. Thomas Kosarek and Gardner Vass, Perkins&Will, for Austin Community College

Dror Baldinger FAIA

Dan Houchard, From the Ground Up

Photography Costa Christ
Firm: From the Ground Up

Lead Designer: Dan Houchard

Additional Recognition: Javier Burkle, Burkle Creative

Judge’s Remarks: “Great use of space, creating an incredible range of spaces. Seating, dining, swimming, sitting, and even a beautiful lawn make this a winning space and project.” — Douglas Wright

Honorable Mention: Mary Ellen Cowan, MESA

Photography Stephen Karlisch

Tanner Moussa and Mackenzie Lewis, Narrative Arc Collection for MOUS

Photography Kris Ellis
Project: Narrative Arc Collection

Firm: MOUS

Lead Designers: Tanner Moussa and Mackenzie Lewis

Judge’s Remarks: “So innovative, modern, and super chic.” — Philip Gorrivan

“Gorgeous and sculptural pieces.” — Andrea Monath Schumacher

Honorable Mention: Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design, for Strike Bath

Photography Nathan Schroder

Ann Sutherland, Cloud 9 for Perennials

Photography Perennials
Project: Cloud 9

Firm: Perennials

Lead Designer: Ann Sutherland

Judge’s Remarks: “Love that it looks so luscious and performs so well at the same time.” — Andrea Monath Schumacher

Honorable Mention: Samantha Falkner, Cush Living, for The Rosé Project

Photography Danette Adelson

wallpaper (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Ann Jackson, Ann Jackson Art for Painterly Wallcoverings

Photography Emery Davis, Costa Christ, Regan Elizabeth
Project: Painterly Wallcoverings

Firm: Ann Jackson Art

Lead Designer: Ann Jackson

Honorable Mention: Sarah English and Ashley Leftwich, Ever Atelier, for Inner Circle: Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas 2021

Photography Ever Atelier

 

