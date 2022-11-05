Houston’s Architect Home Tour Gives Stunning Dwellings Their Due — Inside AIA Home’s Appreciation Party

Maddy Rogers, Elizabeth Schock, Katy Rogers, Marian Bell at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)
Steve Stelzer, program director of the city’s CE Green Building Resource Center; English + Associates Architects' Kathleen English, AIA Houston executive director Rusty Bienvenue at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)
062_AIA_20221020_kc (Photo by Killy Chavez)
010_AIA_20221020_kc (Photo by Killy Chavez)
01
13

Maddy Rogers, Elizabeth Schock, Katy Rogers, Marian Bell at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)

02
13

Steve Stelzer, program director of the city’s CE Green Building Resource Center; English + Associates Architects' Kathleen English, AIA Houston executive director Rusty Bienvenue at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)

03
13

Paulina Lee, Massimo Giaffari, Andrea Balanduan, Fuko Nara at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)

04
13

Garrett DeLano, Elizabeth Bonefas, Bryson White at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)

05
13

Allison Cleveland, Rimar Nasr, Karen Dollahon at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)

06
13

Western Window Systems' Anthony Stacker and Heather Bergeron at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)

07
13

Eggersmann's Guy Uberti, Leslie Hodge, Micky Nguyen at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party

08
13

University of Houston College of Architecture and Design students serving as home tour docents Lucky Suvramania, Saul Alvarado, Mary Gee, Kirsten Crowson at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)

09
13

Mark Skinner, Adrina Rodriguez, Garrett DeLano at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)

10
13

Home tour homeowners Brinn & David Miracle at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)

11
13

Bob Robinowitz, Rusty Bienvenue, Mike Mcintyre at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)

12
13

Jubin Shah, Adrienne Feinberg, Alexis Mijares at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)

13
13

Tina Zulu, home tour homeowner Shawn Gottschalk at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)

Maddy Rogers, Elizabeth Schock, Katy Rogers, Marian Bell at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)
Steve Stelzer, program director of the city’s CE Green Building Resource Center; English + Associates Architects' Kathleen English, AIA Houston executive director Rusty Bienvenue at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)
062_AIA_20221020_kc (Photo by Killy Chavez)
010_AIA_20221020_kc (Photo by Killy Chavez)
Society / The Seen

Houston’s Architect Home Tour Gives Stunning Dwellings Their Due — Inside AIA Home’s Appreciation Party

Design With Thought Behind It

BY // 11.04.22
photography Killy Chavez
Maddy Rogers, Elizabeth Schock, Katy Rogers, Marian Bell at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)
Steve Stelzer, program director of the city’s CE Green Building Resource Center; English + Associates Architects' Kathleen English, AIA Houston executive director Rusty Bienvenue at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)
Paulina Lee, Massimo Giaffari, Andrea Balanduan, Fuko Nara at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)
Garrett DeLano, Elizabeth Bonefas, Bryson White at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)
Allison Cleveland, Rimar Nasr, Karen Dollahon at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)
Western Window Systems' Anthony Stacker and Heather Bergeron at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)
Eggersmann's Guy Uberti, Leslie Hodge, Micky Nguyen at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party
University of Houston College of Architecture and Design students serving as home tour docents Lucky Suvramania, Saul Alvarado, Mary Gee, Kirsten Crowson at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)
Mark Skinner, Adrina Rodriguez, Garrett DeLano at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)
Home tour homeowners Brinn & David Miracle at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)
Bob Robinowitz, Rusty Bienvenue, Mike Mcintyre at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)
Jubin Shah, Adrienne Feinberg, Alexis Mijares at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)
Tina Zulu, home tour homeowner Shawn Gottschalk at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)
1
13

Maddy Rogers, Elizabeth Schock, Katy Rogers, Marian Bell at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)

2
13

Steve Stelzer, program director of the city’s CE Green Building Resource Center; English + Associates Architects' Kathleen English, AIA Houston executive director Rusty Bienvenue at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)

3
13

Paulina Lee, Massimo Giaffari, Andrea Balanduan, Fuko Nara at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)

4
13

Garrett DeLano, Elizabeth Bonefas, Bryson White at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)

5
13

Allison Cleveland, Rimar Nasr, Karen Dollahon at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)

6
13

Western Window Systems' Anthony Stacker and Heather Bergeron at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)

7
13

Eggersmann's Guy Uberti, Leslie Hodge, Micky Nguyen at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party

8
13

University of Houston College of Architecture and Design students serving as home tour docents Lucky Suvramania, Saul Alvarado, Mary Gee, Kirsten Crowson at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)

9
13

Mark Skinner, Adrina Rodriguez, Garrett DeLano at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)

10
13

Home tour homeowners Brinn & David Miracle at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)

11
13

Bob Robinowitz, Rusty Bienvenue, Mike Mcintyre at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)

12
13

Jubin Shah, Adrienne Feinberg, Alexis Mijares at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)

13
13

Tina Zulu, home tour homeowner Shawn Gottschalk at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)

What: The Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party

Where: Eggersman Kitchen in Decorative Center Houston

PC Moment: AIA Houston executive director Rusty Bienvenue welcomed a lively clutch that included AIA featured architects, AIA members, tour homeowners, sponsors and University of Houston College of Architecture and Design fourth-year students who served as tour docents. Talk centered on  a weekend home tour that showcased eight architect-designed homes and on the business of architecture and home design. 

“It’s one thing to pass by and admire these stunning homes from the outside,” Bienvenue says in a statement. “But an entirely heightened experience to step inside and be captivated by the remarkable thought and talent that went into each design.”

The most interesting aspect of the annual tour is the fact that the architects responsible for the design are present in each home to discuss their planning process, design elements and special insights on their individual projects.

Steve Stelzer, program director of the city’s CE Green Building Resource Center; English + Associates Architects' Kathleen English, AIA Houston executive director Rusty Bienvenue at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)
Steve Stelzer, program director of the city’s CE Green Building Resource Center; English + Associates Architects’ Kathleen English, AIA Houston executive director Rusty Bienvenue at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)

It all took place amid the ultra chic Eggersman showroom where La Lucha Catering provided light bites and St Germain and Split Base Creative served cocktails. The latter two were event sponsors in addition to BEC Engineers and Consultants, La Nova, Western Window Systems and PaperCity magazine. As presenting sponsor Eggersman hosts included Guy Uberti, Leslie Hodge and Micky Nguyen. 

Gifts for Him

Swipe
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him

PC Seen: Steve Stelzer, program director of the city’s CE Green Building Resource Center; Mike Mcintyre and Bob Robinowitz of Mcintyre + Rabinowitz Architects; Alison Cleveland, Claudia Barreda and Krystyn Haecker of Mirador Group; Maddy Rogers, Elizabeth Schock and Katy Rogers of KBR Interiors; Meredith Grover with Ann Sacks; Aldo Lopez, Chase Stanley and Diego De Leon of Albany Studio; Carla Munoz of CAM Studio; Garrett DeLano and Bryson White of Arc Three Studio; Andrea Balanduan, Fuko Nara, and Paulina Lee of Page; and Massimo Giaffari of Cannon Design.

Special Series

Astros Playoffs

Inside Cristian Javier and the Astros’ Beyond Sweet No-Hitter Celebration — The Crazy Calm Ace Made World Series History With Mom, Dad and His Closest Buddies
Inside Cristian Javier and the Astros’ Beyond Sweet No-Hitter Celebration — The Crazy Calm Ace Made World Series History With Mom, Dad and His Closest Buddies
Forget His Orange Hair, Martin Maldonado Stands Out as the Astros’ Hidden MVP — The Secrets of Baseball’s MasterClass Catcher
Forget His Orange Hair, Martin Maldonado Stands Out as the Astros’ Hidden MVP — The Secrets of Baseball’s MasterClass Catcher
Alex Bregman Uses Kate Upton Baby Luck, Jose Altuve Swings Back and Framber Valdez Wows Dad — How the Astros Came Together to Grab a Must-Win World Series Game
Alex Bregman Uses Kate Upton Baby Luck, Jose Altuve Swings Back and Framber Valdez Wows Dad — How the Astros Came Together to Grab a Must-Win World Series Game
Invincibility Shattered — Deadpan Genius Kyle Tucker Deserves Better, But Another World Series Game One Loss Needn’t Doom the Astros
Invincibility Shattered — Deadpan Genius Kyle Tucker Deserves Better, But Another World Series Game One Loss Needn’t Doom the Astros
Defense Obsessed Astros Are the Best Example For Little Leaguers Ever — These Aren’t Villains, Kyle Tucker, Jeremy Peña and Co. Win the Right Way
Defense Obsessed Astros Are the Best Example For Little Leaguers Ever — These Aren’t Villains, Kyle Tucker, Jeremy Peña and Co. Win the Right Way
Justin Verlander Chugs From the Trophy, Jeremy Peña FaceTimes Mom In & Yuli Gurriel Fights the Kids In a Dance Off — Inside the Sweetest of Yankee Stadium Sweeps For These Dominant Astros
Justin Verlander Chugs From the Trophy, Jeremy Peña FaceTimes Mom In & Yuli Gurriel Fights the Kids In a Dance Off — Inside the Sweetest of Yankee Stadium Sweeps For These Dominant Astros
read full series
An Outdoor Christmas Adventure at North Pole Texas
LEARN MORE
Christmas at Anatole featuring North Pole Texas
Hilton Anatole

Featured Properties

Swipe
415 Thamer
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

415 Thamer
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
415 Thamer
5630 Longmont Dr
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5630 Longmont Dr
Houston, TX

$3,450,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle and Sarah Callaway Sulma
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle and Sarah Callaway Sulma (713) 299-9888 Email Realtor
5630 Longmont Dr
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
3666 Chevy Chase
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3666 Chevy Chase
Houston, TX

$4,550,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3666 Chevy Chase
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X