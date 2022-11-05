Houston’s Architect Home Tour Gives Stunning Dwellings Their Due — Inside AIA Home’s Appreciation Party

University of Houston College of Architecture and Design students serving as home tour docents Lucky Suvramania, Saul Alvarado, Mary Gee, Kirsten Crowson at the Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Killy Chavez)

What: The Houston AIA Home Tour Appreciation Party

Where: Eggersman Kitchen in Decorative Center Houston

PC Moment: AIA Houston executive director Rusty Bienvenue welcomed a lively clutch that included AIA featured architects, AIA members, tour homeowners, sponsors and University of Houston College of Architecture and Design fourth-year students who served as tour docents. Talk centered on a weekend home tour that showcased eight architect-designed homes and on the business of architecture and home design.

“It’s one thing to pass by and admire these stunning homes from the outside,” Bienvenue says in a statement. “But an entirely heightened experience to step inside and be captivated by the remarkable thought and talent that went into each design.”

The most interesting aspect of the annual tour is the fact that the architects responsible for the design are present in each home to discuss their planning process, design elements and special insights on their individual projects.

It all took place amid the ultra chic Eggersman showroom where La Lucha Catering provided light bites and St Germain and Split Base Creative served cocktails. The latter two were event sponsors in addition to BEC Engineers and Consultants, La Nova, Western Window Systems and PaperCity magazine. As presenting sponsor Eggersman hosts included Guy Uberti, Leslie Hodge and Micky Nguyen.

PC Seen: Steve Stelzer, program director of the city’s CE Green Building Resource Center; Mike Mcintyre and Bob Robinowitz of Mcintyre + Rabinowitz Architects; Alison Cleveland, Claudia Barreda and Krystyn Haecker of Mirador Group; Maddy Rogers, Elizabeth Schock and Katy Rogers of KBR Interiors; Meredith Grover with Ann Sacks; Aldo Lopez, Chase Stanley and Diego De Leon of Albany Studio; Carla Munoz of CAM Studio; Garrett DeLano and Bryson White of Arc Three Studio; Andrea Balanduan, Fuko Nara, and Paulina Lee of Page; and Massimo Giaffari of Cannon Design.