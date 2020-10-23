PaperCity Cellar Select - Virtual Wine Tasting
Alessandra Branca in a room she designed for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach. Hand-painted Portuguese-inspired wallpaper from her collaboration with de Gournay. (Photo by Nick Sargent)

Casa Branca wireless lamps hand-painted by artist Margot Larkin, $495 each. (Photo by Nick Sargent)

Casa Branca gathered-fabric shades, $349 each. (Photo by Nick Sargent)

Casa Branca artichoke lamp by Jean Roger, $1,150. (Photo by Nick Sargent)

Home + Design / Design Notes

Alessandra Branca’s New Collection is a Vibrant Trip Around the World

The Designer Worked With Culture-Preserving Artisans for Her Exuberant Casa Branca Collection

BY // 10.23.20
photography Nick Sargent
Alessandra Branca in a room she designed for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach. Hand-painted Portuguese-inspired wallpaper from her collaboration with de Gournay. (Photo by Nick Sargent)
Designer Alessandra Branca is an enthusiastic global traveler who often connects with a fascinating crowd of creatives along the way. Many of the artisans are working to preserve their cultural heritage through craft and art, and she’s teamed with them to produce her exuberant new line, Casa Branca. Colorful and patterned, the collection is filled with tableware, pillows, lampshades, fabrics, wallpapers, and linens, each bearing an artisan’s touch.

The designer first conceived Casa Branca as a way to incorporate custom, artisan-made furnishings into her design projects. Born in Rome, Branca creates layered interiors that are rooted in European classicism, with a mix of French and Italian antiques, modern furnishings, and European and contemporary art. Revered by those who love design, she’s known for her fresh use of color, often taking a page from the past with vibrant Pompeiian red and mellow ocher hues of her native country. A master of the design mix, she incorporates many different styles, patterns, and colors in projects around the globe, which she oversees from of offices in Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles.

037 Alesssandra Branca_Sargent Architectural Photography (Photo by Nick Sargent)
In Branca’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach room, the lumbar pillow and bed valance are Casa Branca Fammia in Portuguese blue. (Photo by Nick Sargent)

Included in the Casa Branca collection are crystal tumblers hand-blown, cut, and painted at the legendary Theresienthal workshops of Bavaria; white bisque artichoke lamps and tulip candelabra sculpted by ceramicists at the famed Paris studio of Jean Roger; embroidered linens masterfully stitched by Rwandan women; marbled desk accessories and boxes from India; and wireless al fresco table lamps painted with bamboo detailing by American artist Margot Larkin. Also look for porcelain dinnerware, along with a collection of vintage rattan and bamboo furniture upholstered in Casa Branca woven and printed fabrics inspired by her travels.

Her interiors have been featured in Architectural Digest, Town & Country, The New York Times, Veranda, and Elle Decor. Her master bedroom design for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach in January was awash in blue-and- white Portuguese-inspired fabrics that are now included in her Casa Branca line, along with wallpaper from her collaboration with de Gournay. Branca is currently at work on her second book.

