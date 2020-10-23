PaperCity Cellar Select - Virtual Wine Tasting
Tejas Dallas
TEJAS Cocktails
Tejas Dallas
Tejas Dallas
Tejas Dallas
Tejas Dallas
Tejas Dallas
01
07

Tejas has been remodeled as a sit-down restaurant with darker and moodier vibes. (Courtesy)

02
07

Signature drinks at the new Tejas include agave-focused spirits.

03
07

The trio of guacamoles is a must-try at Tejas.

04
07

The skinny fajitas at Tejas come with your choice of protein, corn tortillas, and cauliflower rice.

05
07

Eat as many mini tacos as you can at Tejas. You can mix and match also.

06
07

Enchiladas like brisket and queso are also on the new Tejas menu.

07
07

For dessert, make sure to try the coconut flan, homemade churros, or Piñata Cake.

Tejas Dallas
TEJAS Cocktails
Tejas Dallas
Tejas Dallas
Tejas Dallas
Tejas Dallas
Tejas Dallas
Restaurants / Openings

Bishop Arts’ Tejas Transforms With a New Menu and Sultry Vibes

A First Look and Taste at the Tex-Mex Spot's Pandemic Makeover

BY // 10.23.20
Tejas has been remodeled as a sit-down restaurant with darker and moodier vibes. (Courtesy)
Signature drinks at the new Tejas include agave-focused spirits.
The trio of guacamoles is a must-try at Tejas.
The skinny fajitas at Tejas come with your choice of protein, corn tortillas, and cauliflower rice.
Eat as many mini tacos as you can at Tejas. You can mix and match also.
Enchiladas like brisket and queso are also on the new Tejas menu.
For dessert, make sure to try the coconut flan, homemade churros, or Piñata Cake.
1
7

Tejas has been remodeled as a sit-down restaurant with darker and moodier vibes. (Courtesy)

2
7

Signature drinks at the new Tejas include agave-focused spirits.

3
7

The trio of guacamoles is a must-try at Tejas.

4
7

The skinny fajitas at Tejas come with your choice of protein, corn tortillas, and cauliflower rice.

5
7

Eat as many mini tacos as you can at Tejas. You can mix and match also.

6
7

Enchiladas like brisket and queso are also on the new Tejas menu.

7
7

For dessert, make sure to try the coconut flan, homemade churros, or Piñata Cake.

If you ever stopped by the casual taco and burger joint Tejas before the pandemic, you’re in for a pleasant surprise when you visit the recently reopened and remodeled version in Bishop Arts.

Tejas originally opened last year as part of Exxir Hospitality’s re-development of the area, which also includes The Botanist, and Paradiso. The formerly counter-service-only Tex-Mex spot has been completely transformed during the pandemic into a sit-down restaurant, with comfortable booths, tables, and moody lighting.

Tejas Dallas
Tejas has recently reopened in Bishop Arts as a sit-down restaurant with sultry vibes, new cocktails, and dishes.

The cocktail menu has been revamped with agave-forward spirits and includes several new signature drinks. Created by Iluggy Recinos, the menu features the Tex-Mex Railway with habanero tequila, tamarind (giving it a bright yellow hue), ancho chili, lime, minted Pimms, and ginger ale. I gave the Eres Mi Chingona a go on a recent visit and the mixture of sotol, black pepper, strawberry, sherry, chamomile-infused white vermouth, and lemon was unique and tasty.

Chefs Nicholas Hurry and Diego Montoyo have concocted some new dishes including “skinny” fajitas, which are served with gluten-free corn tortillas, cauliflower rice, other fresh vegetables, and your choice of protein. Mix-and-match mini tacos are another new dish on the menu and can be filled with meat or squash. A guacamole trio that comes with the classic, Guajillo, and Baja guacs is also highly suggested. And if you were a huge Tejas 1.0 fan, don’t worry! You can still order from the original menu at the walk-up window at Tejas Back Porch (opening in November).

Tejas Pinata Cake
Definitely go for the Pinata Cake at Tejas. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

When I saw Piñata Cake on the menu, I knew I had to get it — I’m easily attracted to these kinds of things. And it’s pretty much what it sounds like: a tres leches cake with an extra dash of rainbow star sprinkles. It’s also the only thing I remembered to take a photo of the entire meal.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON

A Contemporary Community That Exalts
The Living And Build Environments.

View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
2158 Brentwood Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2158 Brentwood Dr
Houston, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
Clare C. Leppert
This property is listed by: Clare C. Leppert (832) 725-0056 Email Realtor
2158 Brentwood Dr
1059 Kirby Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1059 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Nadia Ross
This property is listed by: Nadia Ross (832) 221-1996 Email Realtor
1059 Kirby Dr
4 Lana Ln
Highland Village
FOR SALE

4 Lana Ln
Houston, TX

$1,398,000 Learn More about this property
Charlie Neath
This property is listed by: Charlie Neath (713) 545-0901 Email Realtor
4 Lana Ln
5110 West Oak Mews
West Oaks
FOR SALE

5110 West Oak Mews
Houston, TX

$2,595,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
5110 West Oak Mews
20040 Keenan Cut Off Rd
Montgomery
FOR SALE

20040 Keenan Cut Off Rd
Mongomery, TX

$3,400,000 Learn More about this property
Kecia & Arlene Properties Group
This property is listed by: Kecia & Arlene Properties Group (281) 840-3588 Email Realtor
20040 Keenan Cut Off Rd
614 E 8th St
Heights
FOR SALE

614 E 8th St
Houston, TX

$1,095,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
614 E 8th St
510 Euclid St
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

510 Euclid St
Houston, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
510 Euclid St
7722 Woodway Dr
Briarbend
FOR SALE

7722 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX

$1,150,100 Learn More about this property
Charlie Neath
This property is listed by: Charlie Neath (713) 545-0901 Email Realtor
7722 Woodway Dr
3407 Banbury Place
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

3407 Banbury Place
Houston, TX

$2,715,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3407 Banbury Place
2121 Kirby Dr, #27SW
The Huntingdon
FOR SALE

2121 Kirby Dr, #27SW
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2121 Kirby Dr, #27SW
906 Woodland St
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

906 Woodland St
Houston, TX

$1,575,000 Learn More about this property
Sandy Steitz
This property is listed by: Sandy Steitz (713) 392-4133 Email Realtor
906 Woodland St
11934 Queensbury Ln
Memorial
FOR SALE

11934 Queensbury Ln
Houston, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (832) 910-7707 Email Realtor
11934 Queensbury Ln
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X