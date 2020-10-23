Bishop Arts’ Tejas Transforms With a New Menu and Sultry Vibes

Eat as many mini tacos as you can at Tejas. You can mix and match also.

If you ever stopped by the casual taco and burger joint Tejas before the pandemic, you’re in for a pleasant surprise when you visit the recently reopened and remodeled version in Bishop Arts.

Tejas originally opened last year as part of Exxir Hospitality’s re-development of the area, which also includes The Botanist, and Paradiso. The formerly counter-service-only Tex-Mex spot has been completely transformed during the pandemic into a sit-down restaurant, with comfortable booths, tables, and moody lighting.

Tejas has recently reopened in Bishop Arts as a sit-down restaurant with sultry vibes, new cocktails, and dishes.

The cocktail menu has been revamped with agave-forward spirits and includes several new signature drinks. Created by Iluggy Recinos, the menu features the Tex-Mex Railway with habanero tequila, tamarind (giving it a bright yellow hue), ancho chili, lime, minted Pimms, and ginger ale. I gave the Eres Mi Chingona a go on a recent visit and the mixture of sotol, black pepper, strawberry, sherry, chamomile-infused white vermouth, and lemon was unique and tasty.

Chefs Nicholas Hurry and Diego Montoyo have concocted some new dishes including “skinny” fajitas, which are served with gluten-free corn tortillas, cauliflower rice, other fresh vegetables, and your choice of protein. Mix-and-match mini tacos are another new dish on the menu and can be filled with meat or squash. A guacamole trio that comes with the classic, Guajillo, and Baja guacs is also highly suggested. And if you were a huge Tejas 1.0 fan, don’t worry! You can still order from the original menu at the walk-up window at Tejas Back Porch (opening in November).

Definitely go for the Pinata Cake at Tejas. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

When I saw Piñata Cake on the menu, I knew I had to get it — I’m easily attracted to these kinds of things. And it’s pretty much what it sounds like: a tres leches cake with an extra dash of rainbow star sprinkles. It’s also the only thing I remembered to take a photo of the entire meal.