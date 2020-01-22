Miami Southern Restaurant With James Beard Cred Debuts First Texas Location in Dallas

The Yardbird Old Fashioned has a pork belly-infused bourbon. (Courtesy of Yardbird Southern Table & Bar)

Lobster mac and cheese is an elaborate twist on the Southern classic. (Courtesy of Yardbird Southern Table & Bar)

The fried green tomato BLT is a must-try at Yardbird. (Courtesy of Yardbird Southern Table & Bar)

Blackberry bourbon lemonade is one of the signature cocktails at Yardbird. (Courtesy of Yardbird Southern Table & Bar)

Yardbird Dallas will be located in the Park District in Uptown. (Courtesy of Park District)

A James Beard-nominated Southern-style restaurant is set to open in Uptown Dallas this spring. On March 16, Yardbird Southern Table & Bar will make its Texas debut at 2121 N. Pearl Street, just steps from Klyde Warren Park.

Known for its signature Southern cuisine, Yardbird originally opened in Miami in 2011. Dallas will be the fifth city to house the critically acclaimed restaurant by 50 Eggs Hospitality Group founder and CEO John Kunkel. Other locations include Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Singapore, with a D.C. location on the way.

Kunkel notes in a statement that he chose Dallas as the next location because of family ties. “Being able to introduce the culture and cuisine Yardbird is known for to this special city is like coming home in a sense,” he says.

Yardbird’s menu focuses on Southern dishes with farm-fresh ingredients and boasts a vast selection of bourbon. On weekends, the restaurant serves up a fan-favorite brunch including classic buttermilk biscuits, Lewellyn’s fine fried chicken, and “chicken ‘n’ watermelon ‘n’ waffles.”

Signature dishes also include “shrimp ‘n’ grits,” a fried green tomato BLT, deviled eggs, and an elaborate-looking lobster mac ‘n cheese.

Chicken ‘n’ watermelon ‘n’ waffles is a classic at Yardbird. (Courtesy of Yardbird Southern Table & Bar)

As for cocktails, Yardbird’s program highlights fresh fruit juices, herbs, spices, dark chocolate and bacon infusions, as well as a highly curated bourbon collection.

Make sure to try the Yardbird Old Fashioned, which is pork belly infused with Wild Turkey 81, Angostura bitters, orange bitters, and maple syrup. Other popular bourbon cocktails include the Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade, Southern Peach, and (in what we assume is a Roald Dahl nod) the Violet Beauregarde.

Yardbird Old Fashioned (Courtesy of Yardbird Southern Table & Bar)

The Park District space’s design, spearheaded by award-winning architecture and design firm Rockwell Group, should be a draw on its own with promises of “lush indoor and outdoor seating.” There are plans for a wraparound patio with swing seating (adding to the southern theme) for guests to hang out at before entering Yardbird’s dining room. An open-plan dining space will provide a bright and industrial look with large picture windows offering front row views of Klyde Warren Park.

For more intimate settings, the second floor features a private tasting room with rustic wood ceilings, an illuminated wine cellar, brass “chicken feet” decor and communal tables.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar Dallas will open on March 16 for lunch, happy hour, dinner and weekend brunch.