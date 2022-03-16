081 SanGabriel-305-min
Winning entry Dallas 2021 Singular Space — Kitchen, Urbanology Designs, Ginger Curtis. Photo Matti Gresham

Winning Entry Dallas 2021 Residential Landscape Design, From the Ground Up, Dan Houchard. Photo Costa Christ

Winning Entry Dallas 2021 Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square feet, Joshua Rice Design, Joshua Rice. Photo Robert Tsai

Winning Entry Dallas 2021 Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet, Shipley Architects, Dan Shipley. Photo Robert Tsai

Home + Design / PaperCity Design Awards

Call for Entries — Houston PaperCity Design Awards

Enter Projects in 20 Categories: The Deadline is April 4

BY // 03.16.22
It’s time to enter the 2022 Houston PaperCity Design Awards, which recognize outstanding interior design; interior architecture; retail, restaurant, and gallery design; landscape design; historical preservation; and furniture, product, and textile design, along with other categories. The PaperCity Design Awards is open to all Houston-area interior designers, architects, landscape designers, product, furniture and textile designers, regardless of professional affiliation.

The awards ceremony to announce the winning entries will be held Sunday, April 24 at The Post Oak hotel.

Winning entries will be announced at the PaperCity Design Awards at The Post Oak hotel on Sunday, April 24, and will be published in the October 2022 PaperCity Decoration + Art issue (50,000 issues) and online at PaperCityMag.com ( 5.5-plus million monthly page views). Panel of judges to be announced.

Submit your entries to the Houston PaperCity Design Awards at papercitymag.com/designawards. The entry period closes Monday, April 4, at midnight.

X
X