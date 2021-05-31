The Winning Entries for the PaperCity Design Awards Houston 2021 Are. . .
More Than 300 Entries in 21 CategoriesBY Staff Report // 05.31.21
The annual Houston PaperCity Design Awards elicited over 300 project entries from interior designers and architects in 21 categories, each reviewed and commented upon by our panel of judges: designers Alessandra Branca, Ashley Whittaker, Corey Damen Jenkins, Matthew Patrick Smyth, Tom Scheerer and architect Michael Imber.
The awards celebration took place Thursday evening, May 20, as part of Texas Design Week Houston. The evening began with a cocktail celebration in the Fayez and Susan Sarofim House, followed by the awards with master of ceremonies designer Mark D. Sikes. The winning projects will be published in the September 2021 issue of PaperCity Magazine (50,000 circulation) and online at papercitymag.com (2.5 million-plus unique visitors per month).
By Design Interiors
Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet: By Design Interiors
Firm: By Design Interiors
Lead Designer: Ayca Stiffel
Judges’ Remarks:
“Bespoke, curated glam at its finest. Love the application of textures.” — Corey Damen Jenkins
“Wonderful work … clean, updated and handsome ” — Alessandra Branca
“I admire the varied and well controlled use of materials and textures. I especially love the chandelier. I’d be happy to be invited for dinner!”— Matthew Patrick Smyth
__________
Runners-up (2-Way Tie): Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design | Jonathan Wimmel, Wimmel Design Construction
__________
Laura U Design Collective
Winning Entry (TIE), Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: Laura U Design Collective
Firm: Laura U Design Collective
Lead Designers: Laura Umansky, Shannon Smith
Judges’ Remarks:
“Really, really, well done. Love the use of sculptural lighting and furnishings.” — Corey Damen Jenkins
“Very updated Mad Men mid-century vibe. Love the play of then and now colors.” — Alessandra Branca
“Just when I think I may have seen enough of mid-century style an interior like this one pulls me back in. There is a wonderful lightness here and yet it’s fully grounded.” — Matthew Patrick Smyth
Meg Lonergan Interiors
Winning Entry (TIE), Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: Meg Lonergan Interiors
Firm: Meg Lonergan Interiors
Lead Designer: Meg Lonergan
Judges’ Remarks:
“Great work! Super clean and fresh … a design exhale! Big living in a relatively small space! Beautifully designed and quality building! LOVE it!” — Alessandra Branca
“I like the subtle rush that I get when looking at interiors that rely on things made by hand and are unique. This project does that for me! Nothing screaming out for attention … just a quiet chicness.” — Matthew Patrick Smyth
__________
Runner-up: Joe Adams, Gail Adams, Adams Architects
__________
Creative Tonic Design
Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet: Creative Tonic Design
Firm: Creative Tonic Design
Lead Designer: Courtnay Tartt Elias
Designers: Trisha Thornton, Avery Freeman
Judges’ Remarks: “This house is like a good Cajun crayfish boil – eye-catching color with a lot of spice!” — Michael Imber
__________
Runners-up (2-Way Tie): Jonathan Wimmel, Wimmel Design Construction | Kelly Cusimano, Cusimano Architect
__________
Adams Architects
Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: Adams Architects
Firm: Adams Architects
Lead Architects: Joe Adams, Gail Adams
__________
Runner-up: Brett Zamore, Brett Zamore Design
__________
Wills Design Associates
Winning Entry, Singular Space – Bedroom: Wills Design Associates
Firm: Wills Design Associates
Lead Designer: Lauren Wills
Judges’ Remarks:
“I’m not one for an accent wall, but in this instance it’s a home run! I love its rustic charm and the stained oak provides an instant sense of history. The fact that it conceals two 21st century rooms is an added bonus!” — Ashley Whittaker
“Nicely done … the jib doors are smart … the details are lovely. Well done!” — Alessandra Branca
__________
Runner-up: Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design
__________
Lauren Haskett Design
Winning Entry, Singular Space – Kitchen: Lauren Haskett Design
Firm: Lauren Haskett Design
Lead Designer: Lauren Haskett
Designer: Laura Hoppe
Judges’ Remarks:
“This kitchen’s chic design delights my inner Francophile!” — Corey Damen Jenkins
“Fantastic work … love the material mix … great design … millwork and planning were great! Loved this kitchen!!!!” — Alessandra Branca
“Classic and timeless are the words that pop up. Everything here is so well chosen. The accents in brass are a welcomed choice and add a nice warm and slightly glam dimension.” — Matthew Patrick Smyth
__________
Runners-up (2-way Tie): Ayca Stiffel, By Design Interiors| Mary Lambrakos, Lambrakos Studio
__________
Benjamin Johnston Design
Winning Entry, Singular Space – Bath: Benjamin Johnston Design
Firm: Benjamin Johnston Design
Lead Designer: Benjamin Johnston
Judges’ Remarks:
“A breathtakingly, gorgeous example of visual art. This bath is haute couture interior design at its zenith.” — Corey Damen Jenkins
__________
Runners-up (2-way Tie): Alexandra Killion, Alexandra Killion Interiors | Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic Design
__________
Marie Flanigan Interiors
Winning Entry (TIE), Singular Space – Children's Room: Marie Flanigan Interiors
Firm: Marie Flanigan Interiors
Lead Designer: Marie Flanigan
Judges’ Remarks:
“Is there anything better than a child growing up in the great outdoors? This room lays the groundwork for a love of nature and its surroundings. I always say in children’s’ rooms choose one element and do it really well – in this instance the walls speak for themselves.” — Ashley Whittaker
“Very sweet and calm… love the painted walls … the mix of old and new… urban and country.” — Alessandra Branca
Meg Lonergan Interiors
Winning Entry (TIE), Singular Space – Children's Room: Meg Lonergan Interiors
Firm: Meg Lonergan Interiors
Lead Designer: Meg Lonergan
__________
Runners-up (2-way Tie): Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic Design | Katie Davis, Katie Davis Design
Nina Magon Studio
Winning Entry, Singular Space – Dining Room: Nina Magon Studio
Firm: Nina Magon Studio
Lead Designer: Nina Magon
Judges’ Remarks:
“I admire the varied and well controlled use of materials and textures. I especially love the chandelier … I’d would be happy to be invited for dinner!” — Matthew Patrick Smyth
“The illuminated wall sculpture is a knock-out! I want to have dinner in this room just to see the luminescence at night. The balance of textures between the hand-blown glass Adelman fixture, the rough-hewn walls and the matte plaster wall finish, provides visual interest but in a tonal palate which creates a calming place to dine.” — Ashley Whittaker
__________
Runner-up: Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design
__________
Marie Flanigan Interiors
Winning Entry (TIE), Singular Space – Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room: Marie Flanigan Interiors
Firm: Marie Flanigan Interiors
Lead Designer: Marie Flanigan
Judges’ Remarks:
“Beautifully done … serene and comfortable … great work!” — Alessandra Branca
Laura Dalton Design
Winning Entry (TIE), Singular Space – Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room: Laura Dalton Design
Firm: Laura Dalton Design
Lead Designer: Laura Dalton
__________
Runner-up: Julie Dodson, Dodson Interiors
__________
Katie Davis Design
Winning Entry, Use of Small Space: Katie Davis Design
Firm: Katie Davis Design
Lead Designers: Katie Davis, Mary Kate Carl
Judges’ Remarks:
“I’m a sucker for a camouflage green wall (maybe I’ve been in Millbrook too long!). You walk through this entry and you know you’re going to have fun. The white starburst mirror, marble and brass lamps and vintage console all lend a sophisticated yet playful air to an otherwise formal space.” — Ashley Whittaker
“Inspired, fresh and vibrant! It takes a certain level of chutzpah to employ lacquer at this level — and in this hue. Well done!” — Corey Damen Jenkins
__________
Runner-up: Rick Grett, Grettworks
__________
Rottet Studio
Winning Entry, Hospitality Interior Design and Architectural Design: Hotel, Restaurant or Club: Rottet Studio
Firm: Rottet Studio
Lead Designer: Lauren Rottet
Project: Four Seasons Hotel Houston
Judges’ Remarks:
“Simple luxury. I’d go there just to wear my new jacket.”— Michael Imber
__________
Runners-up (2-way Tie): Britny Kalule, A Design Partnership, for AC Hotel by Marriott, Washington DD | Carlos Brandon, for Heights House Hotel
__________
Gensler
Winning Entry, Retail Interior Design and Architectural Design: Art Gallery, Boutique, Showroom space, Salon, Spa: Gensler
Firm: Gensler
Lead Architect: Doug Detiveaux
Project: Thorntree Showroom
__________
Runner-up: Michael Hsu, Jay Colombo, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, for Zadok Jewelers
__________
Mirador Group
Winning Entry, Commercial Interior Design and Architectural Design: Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space: Mirador Group
Firm: Mirador Group
Lead Architect: Todd Blitzer
Architects: Jerry Hooker, Krystyn Haecker
Lead Designer: Erica Baumgartner
Project: Giorgetti Houston Lobby
Judges’ Remarks:
“An incredible mosaic of warmth” — Michael Imber
__________
Runners-up (4-way Tie): Emily Rudelson, MaRS, Mayfield and Ragni Studio, for The Parker | Ivan Pire, PGAL, for Galaxy Aviation, William P. Hobby Airport | Kara Rockefeller Williams, Makr Design, for Alexan River Oaks | Mandy Hixon, Brookfield Properties, for Houston Center
__________
Jackson Warren Interiors
Winning Entry, Residential Historical Restoration/Preservation: Jackson Warren Interiors
Firm: Jackson Warren Interiors
Lead Designers: Aileen Warren, Kiley Jackson
Project: Broadacres Historic Renovation
Rottet Studio
Winning Entry, Commercial Historical Restoration/Preservation: Rottet Studio
Firm: Rottet Studio
Lead Designer: Lauren Rottet
Project: La Colombe d’Or Hotel
Judges’ Remarks: “Hip History” — Michael Imber
__________
Runner-up: Gin Braverman, Gin Design Group, for La Colombe d’Or Bungalows
__________
Residential Landscape Design: Creative Tonic Design
Winning Entry, Residential Landscape Design: Creative Tonic Design
Firm: Creative Tonic Design
Lead Designer: Courtnay Tartt Elias
Architect: Michael Landrum
Judges’ Remarks:
“I’d love to see how the living spaces are arranged under this 52 x 58 terrace! It looks to be a great way to capture another view of the bayou.” — Tom Scheerer
__________
Runner-up: Yesely Love, Canaima Design
__________
Best in Furniture Design, Single Piece or Collection: Hallie Henley Design
Winning Entry, Best in Furniture Design, Single Piece or Collection: Hallie Henley Design
Firm: Hallie Henley Design
Lead Designer: Hallie Henley Sims
Project: Floating Lucite Ottoman
__________
Runner-up: Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic Design, for The Blake Ottoman
__________
Best in Product Design, Single Piece or Collection: Maison Maison Design
Winning Entry, Best in Product Design, Single Piece or Collection: Maison Maison Design
Firm: Maison Maison Design
Lead Designer: Suzanne Duin
Project: Woven Collection
Judges’ Remarks: “Love these!” — Alessandra Branca
__________
Runner-up: Janet Gust, Janet Gust Design Group, for Forms of Beauty Wallpaper
__________
Best in Textile Design, Single Piece or Collection: Matt Camron Rugs
Winning Entry, Best in Textile Design, Single Piece or Collection: Matt Camron Rugs
Firm: Matt Camron Rugs
Lead Designer: Sarah Tringhese
Project: Between the Lines
Judges’ Remarks:
“The textural quality of these handmade carpets would instantly create warmth in today’s modern interiors. The braided tassel fringe is another element which showcases its handmade quality.” — Ashley Whittaker
__________
Runner-up: Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design, for Flight Collection
__________
Best in Wallcovering Design, Single Piece or Collection: Segreto Finishes
Winning Entry, Best in Wallcovering Design, Single Piece or Collection: Segreto Finishes
Firm: Segreto Finishes
Lead Designer: Leslie Sinclair
Interior Designer: Amy Murchison, Wren Design
Project: Sculptured Plaster Wall in Segreto Palette, Kemwood
Judges’ Remarks:
“Three cheers for three dimensions! This white-on-white wall treatment is the perfect complement to the incredible view. It’s stunning without being distracting.” — Ashley Whittaker
“A clever choice of placement for a strong, sculptural statement.” — Corey Damen Jenkins
__________
Runner-up: Anna Sandberg, Sandberg Custom Wallcoverings, for Vitality Collection
__________
Congratulations!