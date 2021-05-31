The Winning Entries for the PaperCity Design Awards Houston 2021 Are. . .

The annual Houston PaperCity Design Awards elicited over 300 project entries from interior designers and architects in 21 categories, each reviewed and commented upon by our panel of judges: designers Alessandra Branca, Ashley Whittaker, Corey Damen Jenkins, Matthew Patrick Smyth, Tom Scheerer and architect Michael Imber.

The awards celebration took place Thursday evening, May 20, as part of Texas Design Week Houston. The evening began with a cocktail celebration in the Fayez and Susan Sarofim House, followed by the awards with master of ceremonies designer Mark D. Sikes. The winning projects will be published in the September 2021 issue of PaperCity Magazine (50,000 circulation) and online at papercitymag.com (2.5 million-plus unique visitors per month).

Winning Entry: Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet: By Design Interiors

Firm: By Design Interiors

Lead Designer: Ayca Stiffel

Judges’ Remarks:

“Bespoke, curated glam at its finest. Love the application of textures.” — Corey Damen Jenkins

“Wonderful work … clean, updated and handsome ” — Alessandra Branca

“I admire the varied and well controlled use of materials and textures. I especially love the chandelier. I’d be happy to be invited for dinner!”— Matthew Patrick Smyth

__________

Runners-up (2-Way Tie): Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design | Jonathan Wimmel, Wimmel Design Construction

__________

Winning Entry (TIE), Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: Laura U Design Collective

Firm: Laura U Design Collective

Lead Designers: Laura Umansky, Shannon Smith

Judges’ Remarks:

“Really, really, well done. Love the use of sculptural lighting and furnishings.” — Corey Damen Jenkins

“Very updated Mad Men mid-century vibe. Love the play of then and now colors.” — Alessandra Branca

“Just when I think I may have seen enough of mid-century style an interior like this one pulls me back in. There is a wonderful lightness here and yet it’s fully grounded.” — Matthew Patrick Smyth

Winning Entry (TIE), Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: Meg Lonergan Interiors

Firm: Meg Lonergan Interiors

Lead Designer: Meg Lonergan

Judges’ Remarks:

“Great work! Super clean and fresh … a design exhale! Big living in a relatively small space! Beautifully designed and quality building! LOVE it!” — Alessandra Branca

“I like the subtle rush that I get when looking at interiors that rely on things made by hand and are unique. This project does that for me! Nothing screaming out for attention … just a quiet chicness.” — Matthew Patrick Smyth

__________

Runner-up: Joe Adams, Gail Adams, Adams Architects

__________

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet: Creative Tonic Design

Firm: Creative Tonic Design

Lead Designer: Courtnay Tartt Elias

Designers: Trisha Thornton, Avery Freeman

Judges’ Remarks: “This house is like a good Cajun crayfish boil – eye-catching color with a lot of spice!” — Michael Imber

__________

Runners-up (2-Way Tie): Jonathan Wimmel, Wimmel Design Construction | Kelly Cusimano, Cusimano Architect

__________

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: Adams Architects

Firm: Adams Architects

Lead Architects: Joe Adams, Gail Adams

__________

Runner-up: Brett Zamore, Brett Zamore Design

__________

Winning Entry, Singular Space – Bedroom: Wills Design Associates

Firm: Wills Design Associates

Lead Designer: Lauren Wills

Judges’ Remarks:

“I’m not one for an accent wall, but in this instance it’s a home run! I love its rustic charm and the stained oak provides an instant sense of history. The fact that it conceals two 21st century rooms is an added bonus!” — Ashley Whittaker

“Nicely done … the jib doors are smart … the details are lovely. Well done!” — Alessandra Branca

__________

Runner-up: Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design

__________

Winning Entry, Singular Space – Kitchen: Lauren Haskett Design

Firm: Lauren Haskett Design

Lead Designer: Lauren Haskett

Designer: Laura Hoppe

Judges’ Remarks:

“This kitchen’s chic design delights my inner Francophile!” — Corey Damen Jenkins

“Fantastic work … love the material mix … great design … millwork and planning were great! Loved this kitchen!!!!” — Alessandra Branca

“Classic and timeless are the words that pop up. Everything here is so well chosen. The accents in brass are a welcomed choice and add a nice warm and slightly glam dimension.” — Matthew Patrick Smyth

__________

Runners-up (2-way Tie): Ayca Stiffel, By Design Interiors| Mary Lambrakos, Lambrakos Studio

__________

Winning Entry, Singular Space – Bath: Benjamin Johnston Design

Firm: Benjamin Johnston Design

Lead Designer: Benjamin Johnston

Judges’ Remarks:

“A breathtakingly, gorgeous example of visual art. This bath is haute couture interior design at its zenith.” — Corey Damen Jenkins

__________

Runners-up (2-way Tie): Alexandra Killion, Alexandra Killion Interiors | Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic Design

__________

Winning Entry (TIE), Singular Space – Children's Room: Marie Flanigan Interiors

Firm: Marie Flanigan Interiors

Lead Designer: Marie Flanigan

Judges’ Remarks:

“Is there anything better than a child growing up in the great outdoors? This room lays the groundwork for a love of nature and its surroundings. I always say in children’s’ rooms choose one element and do it really well – in this instance the walls speak for themselves.” — Ashley Whittaker

“Very sweet and calm… love the painted walls … the mix of old and new… urban and country.” — Alessandra Branca

Winning Entry (TIE), Singular Space – Children's Room: Meg Lonergan Interiors

Firm: Meg Lonergan Interiors

Lead Designer: Meg Lonergan

__________

Runners-up (2-way Tie): Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic Design | Katie Davis, Katie Davis Design

Winning Entry, Singular Space – Dining Room: Nina Magon Studio

Firm: Nina Magon Studio

Lead Designer: Nina Magon

Judges’ Remarks:

“I admire the varied and well controlled use of materials and textures. I especially love the chandelier … I’d would be happy to be invited for dinner!” — Matthew Patrick Smyth

“The illuminated wall sculpture is a knock-out! I want to have dinner in this room just to see the luminescence at night. The balance of textures between the hand-blown glass Adelman fixture, the rough-hewn walls and the matte plaster wall finish, provides visual interest but in a tonal palate which creates a calming place to dine.” — Ashley Whittaker

__________

Runner-up: Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design

__________

Winning Entry (TIE), Singular Space – Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room: Marie Flanigan Interiors

Firm: Marie Flanigan Interiors

Lead Designer: Marie Flanigan

Judges’ Remarks:

“Beautifully done … serene and comfortable … great work!” — Alessandra Branca

Winning Entry (TIE), Singular Space – Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room: Laura Dalton Design

Firm: Laura Dalton Design

Lead Designer: Laura Dalton

__________

Runner-up: Julie Dodson, Dodson Interiors

__________

Winning Entry, Use of Small Space: Katie Davis Design

Firm: Katie Davis Design

Lead Designers: Katie Davis, Mary Kate Carl

Judges’ Remarks:

“I’m a sucker for a camouflage green wall (maybe I’ve been in Millbrook too long!). You walk through this entry and you know you’re going to have fun. The white starburst mirror, marble and brass lamps and vintage console all lend a sophisticated yet playful air to an otherwise formal space.” — Ashley Whittaker

“Inspired, fresh and vibrant! It takes a certain level of chutzpah to employ lacquer at this level — and in this hue. Well done!” — Corey Damen Jenkins

__________

Runner-up: Rick Grett, Grettworks

__________

Winning Entry, Hospitality Interior Design and Architectural Design: Hotel, Restaurant or Club: Rottet Studio

Firm: Rottet Studio

Lead Designer: Lauren Rottet

Project: Four Seasons Hotel Houston

Judges’ Remarks:

“Simple luxury. I’d go there just to wear my new jacket.”— Michael Imber

__________

Runners-up (2-way Tie): Britny Kalule, A Design Partnership, for AC Hotel by Marriott, Washington DD | Carlos Brandon, for Heights House Hotel

__________

Winning Entry, Retail Interior Design and Architectural Design: Art Gallery, Boutique, Showroom space, Salon, Spa: Gensler

Firm: Gensler

Lead Architect: Doug Detiveaux

Project: Thorntree Showroom

__________

Runner-up: Michael Hsu, Jay Colombo, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, for Zadok Jewelers

__________

Winning Entry, Commercial Interior Design and Architectural Design: Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space: Mirador Group

Firm: Mirador Group

Lead Architect: Todd Blitzer

Architects: Jerry Hooker, Krystyn Haecker

Lead Designer: Erica Baumgartner

Project: Giorgetti Houston Lobby

Judges’ Remarks:

“An incredible mosaic of warmth” — Michael Imber

__________

Runners-up (4-way Tie): Emily Rudelson, MaRS, Mayfield and Ragni Studio, for The Parker | Ivan Pire, PGAL, for Galaxy Aviation, William P. Hobby Airport | Kara Rockefeller Williams, Makr Design, for Alexan River Oaks | Mandy Hixon, Brookfield Properties, for Houston Center

__________

Winning Entry, Residential Historical Restoration/Preservation: Jackson Warren Interiors

Firm: Jackson Warren Interiors

Lead Designers: Aileen Warren, Kiley Jackson

Project: Broadacres Historic Renovation

Winning Entry, Commercial Historical Restoration/Preservation: Rottet Studio

Firm: Rottet Studio

Lead Designer: Lauren Rottet

Project: La Colombe d’Or Hotel

Judges’ Remarks: “Hip History” — Michael Imber

__________

Runner-up: Gin Braverman, Gin Design Group, for La Colombe d’Or Bungalows

__________

Winning Entry, Residential Landscape Design: Creative Tonic Design

Firm: Creative Tonic Design

Lead Designer: Courtnay Tartt Elias

Architect: Michael Landrum

Judges’ Remarks:

“I’d love to see how the living spaces are arranged under this 52 x 58 terrace! It looks to be a great way to capture another view of the bayou.” — Tom Scheerer

__________

Runner-up: Yesely Love, Canaima Design

__________

Winning Entry, Best in Furniture Design, Single Piece or Collection: Hallie Henley Design

Firm: Hallie Henley Design

Lead Designer: Hallie Henley Sims

Project: Floating Lucite Ottoman

__________

Runner-up: Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic Design, for The Blake Ottoman

__________

Winning Entry, Best in Product Design, Single Piece or Collection: Maison Maison Design

Firm: Maison Maison Design

Lead Designer: Suzanne Duin

Project: Woven Collection

Judges’ Remarks: “Love these!” — Alessandra Branca

__________

Runner-up: Janet Gust, Janet Gust Design Group, for Forms of Beauty Wallpaper

__________

Winning Entry, Best in Textile Design, Single Piece or Collection: Matt Camron Rugs

Firm: Matt Camron Rugs

Lead Designer: Sarah Tringhese

Project: Between the Lines

Judges’ Remarks:

“The textural quality of these handmade carpets would instantly create warmth in today’s modern interiors. The braided tassel fringe is another element which showcases its handmade quality.” — Ashley Whittaker

__________

Runner-up: Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design, for Flight Collection

__________

Winning Entry, Best in Wallcovering Design, Single Piece or Collection: Segreto Finishes

Firm: Segreto Finishes

Lead Designer: Leslie Sinclair

Interior Designer: Amy Murchison, Wren Design

Project: Sculptured Plaster Wall in Segreto Palette, Kemwood

Judges’ Remarks:

“Three cheers for three dimensions! This white-on-white wall treatment is the perfect complement to the incredible view. It’s stunning without being distracting.” — Ashley Whittaker

“A clever choice of placement for a strong, sculptural statement.” — Corey Damen Jenkins

__________

Runner-up: Anna Sandberg, Sandberg Custom Wallcoverings, for Vitality Collection

__________

