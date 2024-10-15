fbpx
Gallotti&Radice Dallas (Photo by Axel Arzola)
G&R Living2 (Photo by Axel Arzola)
G&R Living (Photo by Axel Arzola)
Silvia Gallotti&Radice (Photo by Axel Arzola)
01
04

Italian luxury furniture brand Gallotti&Radice unveiled their new space within interior design giant Cantoni’s Dallas Design District showroom. (Photo by Axel Arzola)

02
04

Gallotti&Radice showroom visitors can expect to find a staged sitting area, dining table, living area, and bedroom. (Photo by Axel Arzola)

03
04

Gallotti&Radice have called the Dallas Cantoni showroom home since 2018, but this vignette was installed over the past summer to achieve a complete departure from the brand’s past displays. (Photo by Axel Arzola)

04
04

Silvia Gallotti visited Dallas' Cantoni showroom to celebrate the new Gallotti&Radice vignette. (Photo by Axel Arzola)

Gallotti&Radice Dallas (Photo by Axel Arzola)
G&R Living2 (Photo by Axel Arzola)
G&R Living (Photo by Axel Arzola)
Silvia Gallotti&Radice (Photo by Axel Arzola)
Home + Design / Home Stores

Italian Luxury Design Brand Gallotti&Radice Opens Revamped Space at Dallas’ Cantoni Trade Showroom

A Refreshed Vision That Remains True to Tradition

BY Julianna Chen // 10.15.24
photography Axel Arzola
Italian luxury furniture brand Gallotti&Radice unveiled their new space within interior design giant Cantoni’s Dallas Design District showroom. (Photo by Axel Arzola)
Gallotti&Radice showroom visitors can expect to find a staged sitting area, dining table, living area, and bedroom. (Photo by Axel Arzola)
Gallotti&Radice have called the Dallas Cantoni showroom home since 2018, but this vignette was installed over the past summer to achieve a complete departure from the brand’s past displays. (Photo by Axel Arzola)
Silvia Gallotti visited Dallas' Cantoni showroom to celebrate the new Gallotti&Radice vignette. (Photo by Axel Arzola)
1
4

Italian luxury furniture brand Gallotti&Radice unveiled their new space within interior design giant Cantoni’s Dallas Design District showroom. (Photo by Axel Arzola)

2
4

Gallotti&Radice showroom visitors can expect to find a staged sitting area, dining table, living area, and bedroom. (Photo by Axel Arzola)

3
4

Gallotti&Radice have called the Dallas Cantoni showroom home since 2018, but this vignette was installed over the past summer to achieve a complete departure from the brand’s past displays. (Photo by Axel Arzola)

4
4

Silvia Gallotti visited Dallas' Cantoni showroom to celebrate the new Gallotti&Radice vignette. (Photo by Axel Arzola)

Italian luxury furniture brand Gallotti&Radice unveiled their new space within interior design giant Cantoni’s Dallas Design District showroom on October 10. Displaying pieces from the brand’s latest collection, the revamped vignette reflects a refreshed vision while remaining true to Gallotti&Radice’s tradition of craftsmanship. 

Gallotti&Radice have called the Dallas Cantoni showroom home since 2018, but this vignette was installed over the past summer to achieve a complete departure from the brand’s past displays. Showroom visitors can expect to find a staged sitting area, dining table, living area, and bedroom. However, movement through the expansive vignette is intended to be fluid – as if exploring one’s own home. The areas are distinctly divided, but there are no physical separations or doors through which to pass.

“Conceived as a real home, the space is in balanced dialogue with the furniture,” Gallotti&Radice CEO Silvia Gallotti tells PaperCity. “The result is a true lifestyle space where the senses connect by emphasizing volumes, shapes, shadows and materials.”

Founded in 1956 by Pierangelo Gallotti and Luigi Radice, the company’s origins are in glass decoration – lighting fixtures, mirrors, and glass furniture. Under its second generation of leadership (Silvia is the daughter of Pierangelo), the company is keen to incorporate the same ethos of precision it uses for glass across all materials. 

G&R Living (Photo by Axel Arzola)
Gallotti&Radice have called the Dallas Cantoni showroom home since 2018, but this vignette was installed over the past summer to achieve a complete departure from the brand’s past displays. (Photo by Axel Arzola)

The current collection, which spans furniture and accessories for living, dining, office, and bedroom spaces, appears in marbles, woods, and metals; the skills required for traditional crystal working. They remain relevant as the company continues to experiment with innovative finishes. In the Cantoni vignette, glass remains essential. In the showroom living area, plush white couches and muted rugs take center stage, and round glass light fixtures still hang above, a reminder of Gallotti&Radice’s roots.

“Nothing has changed over the years,” says Gallotti. “Glass still runs in the veins of the company.”

Fall Tabletop

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024

Gallotti’s leadership is integral to maintaining what she refers to as a “gentle touch.” Feminine elegance, she explained, is the lifeblood of each collection. “The gentle and feminine touch has helped outline the contours of our identity. We are recognized as a feminine brand. My company today is not only led by a woman but employs a strong team of women.”

The vignette also marks a significant milestone in Gallotti&Radice’s long-standing collaboration with the Cantoni brand, which celebrates its fortieth anniversary this year.

“Cantoni represents the best brands in the luxury furniture market. On their fortieth anniversary, the renewed display celebrates our sense of timeless aesthetics,” says Gallotti. “We wanted to show that we are capable of going beyond the limits of traditional perception. The Cantoni showroom embodies all of our values.”

As Gallotti looks ahead to what’s next, she remains excited about continuing the company’s relationship with the Dallas design community. “It’s a dream come true,” Gallotti says. “We didn’t have a perception of the dimension of the space, but seeing it now, we’re amazed and proud to be represented here by such a good partner.”

Find Tranquility in the Heart of Zilker - Mid-Century Modern Home

Realty Haus

Curated Collection

Swipe
500 E Bob Jones Road
Southlake
FOR SALE

500 E Bob Jones Road
Southlake, TX

$8,750,000 Learn More about this property
Gabriella Miller
This property is listed by: Gabriella Miller (214) 212-1707 Email Realtor
500 E Bob Jones Road
4424 Mockingbird Parkway
University Park
FOR SALE

4424 Mockingbird Parkway
Dallas, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4424 Mockingbird Parkway
3612 Centenary Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3612 Centenary Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,250,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
3612 Centenary Avenue
3212 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3212 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,500,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3212 Greenbrier Drive
3612 Wentwood Drice
University Park
FOR SALE

3612 Wentwood Drice
Dallas, TX

$4,070,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3612 Wentwood Drice
3832 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3832 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,395,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3832 Greenbrier Drive
4032 Lively Lane
Midway Hollow
FOR SALE

4032 Lively Lane
Dallas, TX

$3,199,000 Learn More about this property
Shirley Cohn
This property is listed by: Shirley Cohn (214) 729-5708 Email Realtor
4032 Lively Lane
2300 Wolf Street #20AB
Uptown
FOR SALE

2300 Wolf Street #20AB
Dallas, TX

$6,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
2300 Wolf Street #20AB
5414 Edlen Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5414 Edlen Drive
Dallas, TX

$12,900,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
5414 Edlen Drive
4515 S Versailles Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4515 S Versailles Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,400,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
4515 S Versailles Avenue
3516 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3516 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,895,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3516 Wentwood Drive
3915 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3915 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3915 Southwestern Boulevard
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X