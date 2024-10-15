Italian Luxury Design Brand Gallotti&Radice Opens Revamped Space at Dallas’ Cantoni Trade Showroom

Gallotti&Radice have called the Dallas Cantoni showroom home since 2018, but this vignette was installed over the past summer to achieve a complete departure from the brand’s past displays. (Photo by Axel Arzola)

Italian luxury furniture brand Gallotti&Radice unveiled their new space within interior design giant Cantoni’s Dallas Design District showroom on October 10. Displaying pieces from the brand’s latest collection, the revamped vignette reflects a refreshed vision while remaining true to Gallotti&Radice’s tradition of craftsmanship.

Gallotti&Radice have called the Dallas Cantoni showroom home since 2018, but this vignette was installed over the past summer to achieve a complete departure from the brand’s past displays. Showroom visitors can expect to find a staged sitting area, dining table, living area, and bedroom. However, movement through the expansive vignette is intended to be fluid – as if exploring one’s own home. The areas are distinctly divided, but there are no physical separations or doors through which to pass.

“Conceived as a real home, the space is in balanced dialogue with the furniture,” Gallotti&Radice CEO Silvia Gallotti tells PaperCity. “The result is a true lifestyle space where the senses connect by emphasizing volumes, shapes, shadows and materials.”

Founded in 1956 by Pierangelo Gallotti and Luigi Radice, the company’s origins are in glass decoration – lighting fixtures, mirrors, and glass furniture. Under its second generation of leadership (Silvia is the daughter of Pierangelo), the company is keen to incorporate the same ethos of precision it uses for glass across all materials.

The current collection, which spans furniture and accessories for living, dining, office, and bedroom spaces, appears in marbles, woods, and metals; the skills required for traditional crystal working. They remain relevant as the company continues to experiment with innovative finishes. In the Cantoni vignette, glass remains essential. In the showroom living area, plush white couches and muted rugs take center stage, and round glass light fixtures still hang above, a reminder of Gallotti&Radice’s roots.

“Nothing has changed over the years,” says Gallotti. “Glass still runs in the veins of the company.”

Gallotti’s leadership is integral to maintaining what she refers to as a “gentle touch.” Feminine elegance, she explained, is the lifeblood of each collection. “The gentle and feminine touch has helped outline the contours of our identity. We are recognized as a feminine brand. My company today is not only led by a woman but employs a strong team of women.”

The vignette also marks a significant milestone in Gallotti&Radice’s long-standing collaboration with the Cantoni brand, which celebrates its fortieth anniversary this year.

“Cantoni represents the best brands in the luxury furniture market. On their fortieth anniversary, the renewed display celebrates our sense of timeless aesthetics,” says Gallotti. “We wanted to show that we are capable of going beyond the limits of traditional perception. The Cantoni showroom embodies all of our values.”

As Gallotti looks ahead to what’s next, she remains excited about continuing the company’s relationship with the Dallas design community. “It’s a dream come true,” Gallotti says. “We didn’t have a perception of the dimension of the space, but seeing it now, we’re amazed and proud to be represented here by such a good partner.”