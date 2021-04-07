South Porch Antiques at Marburger Farm Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Enjoy a Sweet Night Out in Round Top — Major Celeb Sightings in Antiques Land

The Music Superstars are Not the Only Big Names Eating at Lulu's

You never know who you might run into in Round Top during the antiques shows. Diners at Lulu’s — Round Top’s charming hotspot — were reminded of this Saturday night when Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton strolled in.

Stefani’s arrival in Round Top earlier in the day caused quite a stir. She went shopping with her interior designer and was spotted at Market Hill and the Marburger Farm Antiques Show. Stefani rocked out in a leopard print mask.

We’ve been on #TeamBlake for many years as fans of The Voice, which Shelton co-hosts and where this powerhouse duo first met. Now engaged, after five years of dating, with nuptials planned for later this summer, you’ll be seeing (and hearing) a lot more from Stefani soon. She is gearing up to release a new album, which will include the single “Let Me Reintroduce Myself.”

Let me tell you, it’s tough to focus on your plate of grilled lamb chops with rock royalty and country legends wandering through the restaurant distracting you. But, somehow I struggled through. It’s no surprise that Shelton and Stefani chose Lulu’s for their Round Top night out. Cinda and Armando Palacios’ fine Italian spot in a romantic former brewery is often the place to be in the charming Texas countryside.

Shelton and Stefani were not even the only celebrities in Lulu’s on Saturday night.

Actor Adrian Grenier, best known for his portrayal of Vincent Chase in the HBO series Entourage, is also an environmentalist committed to saving the oceans. Grenier was first seen scouting out the antiques in Round Top over the weekend. He then sauntered right past our table at Lulu’s, draped in a subdued serape, headed to his own 7 pm reservation.

Actor Adrian Grenier is also an environmental activist on behalf of our oceans
Actor and environmental activist, Adrian Grenier dined at Lulu’s Italian.

While the final weekend of the show brought out the biggest celebrities, other notable names came earlier. Noted antiques appraiser and dealer, and Antiques Roadshow alum, Leigh Keno came to Round Top to host a private appraisal day at the new, reimagined events venue — The Halles.

Afterward, Keno strolled the rows at The Big Red Barn, along with auctioneers from RubyLane.com, meeting dealers from around the country. What was originally scheduled for about a one hour tour of the complex lasted much longer as Keno stuck around to meet nearly every dealer in person.

“Had a Fantastic day filming for @rubylanecom at The Big Red Barn ― where it ALL started! Wonderful dealers and everybody was in a fabulous mood! Underneath those masks are big smiles,” Keno posted on Instagram.

Carson Kressley, the actor and designer best known for Bravo’s long-running hit series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, explored the halls of Excess. Kressley happily posed for fan photos.

Grace Mitchell, star of HGTV’s One of a Kind, was getting a little design inspiration of her own, when I ran into her and her husband Kent on the last rainy Saturday afternoon, inside The Compound.

Designer, and television personality Grace Mitchell enjoyed the last soggy Saturday inside The Compound.

Mitchell, who resides in Fort Worth and features local home renovations in her series, runs an interior design business called Storied Style Interiors. Her website — AStoriedStyle.com — is a popular resource. Mitchell’s bold and personalized portfolio has been featured in Better Homes & GardensSouthern LivingHouse BeautifulElle Décor and more.

She was featured along with other HGTV stars in the Design at Your Door TV series, which had the designers providing advice and assistance — remotely — to lucky homeowners in need of home and design help. Mitchell was most recently seen on Ty Breaker with Ty Pennington. The design competition show, first aired on HGTV, in February.

Mitchell tells PaperCity Fort Worth, that she will begin production on her third season of One of a Kind soon. Production has been on hiatus for more than a year, due to COVID-19.

And of course, Mitchell felt like she had to be in Round for the spring show. Which made her part of a big name crowd. That’s how it goes. You just never know who you might run into in little ‘ol Round Top, Texas.

