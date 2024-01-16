Culture / Home + Design / Home Stores

Inside Hästens’ Dream Factory, Where Love, Luxury, and $700,000 Beds Live in Harmony

The Renowned Swedish Company is a Favorite of Royals and Celebrities — Now It's Focusing on Texas

BY // 01.16.24
15_drømmefabrikken_photo Rigetta Klint-kopi

The Hästens factory and headquarters in Köping, Sweden. (photo by Rigetta Klint)

“I don’t think I’ve ever slept before,” my colleague said with a mix of horror and awe. “No really, I’ve been asleep before… but I’ve never really slept.” These kinds of radical statements aren’t all that uncommon at a Hästens store, where one of the renowned Swedish brand’s experts will help you discover your dream mattress through a “Bed Test.” You’ll know you’ve found it when your body feels weightless — the result of ideal spine alignment coupled with heaps of all-natural cotton, linen, flax, and Hästens’ signature horsetail hair (ethically and sustainably sourced during the grooming process).

If you resist instantaneously falling asleep, you’ll be presented with the price tag for your perfect bed, which can range from about $16,000 to $700,000 for the Ferris Rafauli co-designed Grand Vividus. Those in Europe, where the 172-year-old family-owned company has earned a trusted renown, would likely be unphased. But for those of us in the U.S., where Hästens has only just begun building a presence thanks to a new partnership with North American luxury distributor MadaLuxe Group, those price points feel a bit more staggering.

Hästen’s 2023 partnership with MadaLuxe will result in 20 brick-and-mortar stores nationwide over the next five or so years, but Texas, in particular, was a major part of the strategy — the first Hästens store opened in Dallas’ Knox-Henderson neighborhood area last May, with a second slated for Houston’s River Oaks district this spring.

Dallas has some familiarity with the ultra high-end mattress space thanks to stores like Duxiana (also located in Knox-Henderson) and The Luxury Bed Collection (which carries a selection of Hästens products), but I still felt like I lacked the education to thoroughly comprehend such stunning price points. Thankfully, the Hästens team is more than happy to teach potential clients and curious journalists.

hastens texas presence
Jan Ryde, the fifth-generation CEO of Hästens.

Experiencing The Dream Factory in Sweden

A breezy train ride from Stockholm, home to Hästens’ flagship store, takes you to Köping, Sweden (pronounced like shopping). From there, a Mercedes SUV wrapped in the company’s signature blue check design will take you to the Hästens factory and headquarters, stunningly designed by architect Thomas Erikson.

For a classic American reference, the heart of Hästens’ operations is reminiscent of Steve Martin’s sneaker factory in the 1991 version of Father of the Bride, the kind of airy, elevated ideal that only seems possible when specially constructed for a Nancy Meyers film — except in Hästens’ case, it’s real.

Say I Love You with Valobra

Swipe
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day

Each exquisitely organized station is devoted to one element of the mattresses’ elaborate foundation: horsehair, cotton, wool, flax, slow-grown Swedish pine, and a combination of soft and flexible springs placed in individual, breathable pockets.

“Every detail is there to keep your sleep as steady and as deep as possible,” Sanja Tegeltija, a Hästens brand representative, shares on our tour.

Hästens craftsmen do their work diligently and almost serenely, the latter of which is crucial according to CEO Jan Ryde, whose first book When Business is Love, was released by Simon and Schuster this January.

“The culture comes first [at Hästens], and we hire only people who fit our culture. We feel it,” Ryde writes. “When you invest in a Hästens bed, you will get quality, and you will also get many invisible things. Every millimeter of that bed is made out of love, passion, and care.”

Standing in the sublime Swedish factory, you could certainly feel it too.

Hand-braided horsetail hair, a signature element of Hästens’ masterfully assembled mattresses. (photo by Rigetta Klint)

The Hidden Magic of Hästens

“Quiet luxury” has emerged as a post-pandemic trend thanks to shows like Succession, whose affluent characters are dripping in stealth, label-less wealth. And though the movement is largely associated with fashion, Hästens has always embodied the ethos.

There are several elements of the Hästens factory that guests are asked not to photograph. Two of note: a wall of A-list clients and a lofted area where the two most expensive models — the Vividus and Grand Vividus — are assembled by master craftsmen within the company. (Though you won’t see it written in Ryde’s book or on the Hästens website, a bit of research reveals that Drake was the first person to purchase a $400,000 Grand Vividus.)

Even the mattress itself contains covert wonders.

“Every Hästens bed has features the bed’s owners will probably never notice,” Ryde writes in When Business is Love. “We have our logotypes on the inside of the bolsters, so if you ever open the bed on the inside, you will be delighted to discover this elegant, hidden signature, tucked away out of sight like an Easter Egg. (We take every bit as much delight in making these Easter eggs as our customers do in finding them—if they ever do.)”

hastens mattress dallas (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)
The new Hästens store in Knox, the first in a major U.S. store expansion by the ultra-luxury Swedish mattress brand, brings some of the world’s most expensive beds to Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)

Understanding the Hästens Mattress Difference

Today, I find myself back in busy, often indifferent Dallas — a far cry from the love-imbued world Jan Ryde has created in Köping. But at the shiny new Hästens store off Knox Street, I’m reminded of the craftmanship and joy that goes into each individually wrapped spring, thoughtfully placed so that a bed partner’s movement is hardly detected. Equestrian imagery evokes the factory’s horsehair room, where hair is hand-braided and then unwound to create bouncier curls. I think of the brand’s almost absurdly serene culture — the antithesis of what one might expect from a company that just crossed one billion Swedish kronor (equivalent to $100 million) in annual revenue.

Suddenly, a $50,000 Hästens mattress, made to last forever, seems like a steal. As Ryde writes, “What could be more valuable than your health and happiness?”

Hästens has officially begun to spread their blue-check spirit in Texas (boutiques aside, Hästens’ popular Dremer mattress is currently found in the Thompson Dallas penthouse), but I expect Ryde’s message of love and the healing power of truly good sleep will soon sweep North America (with a bit of help from MadaLuxe). We may all be better for it.

Tommy Kanarellis
Aspen, CO
[email protected]  970.452.9661
Compass Compass
Inquire Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,148,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,280,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
6709 Woodbend Park N
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

6709 Woodbend Park N
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
6709 Woodbend Park N
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$337,500 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
719 Reinicke Street
Rice Military/Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

719 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
719 Reinicke Street
10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
Huntington Village, Stafford
FOR SALE

10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
Houston, TX

$175,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$589,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$247,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Houston, TX

$320,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$285,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
4439 Spencer Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4439 Spencer Street
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4439 Spencer Street
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land | Co-list: Trent Johnson
FOR SALE

13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land, TX

$280,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
13639 Cherrydown Street
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X