Where to Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2024 — Dallas Restaurants Offering Special Dinner Menus
20 Local Spots to Dine On This Day of LoveBY Megan Ziots // 01.16.24
Valentine’s Day is your opportunity to show your S.O., parents, siblings, and friends how much you care — and what better way than to do it with food? Plus, you’ll also get to show your love for some favorite local Dallas restaurants.
This V-Day, make a reservation to dine at your favorite spot to celebrate this day of love.
Head to Hotel Swexan for a special Valentine’s Day dinner at this cozy steakhouse. For $150 per guest, a four-course prix fixe menu will feature an amuse trio, first-course choice of crispy potato pillows, black truffle Caesar salad, or beef dumplings, entree options of filet mignon, scallops, chicken roulade, or bone-in chateaubriand for two (an extra $40), and a dessert.
This new Italian steakhouse in East Dallas is hosting a five-course Valentine’s Day dinner for $165 per person with an option to add a wine pairing. Along with an amuse bouche, the menu will feature choices of antipasti, pasta (black truffle gnocchi “Cacio e Pepe” or brisket and foie gras ravioli), an entree, and dessert.
This Valentine’s Day, enjoy a six-course dinner at this new JW Marriott Dallas Arts District restaurant. The prix-fixe menu includes an amuse bouche, lobster burrata, cornbread with seasonal compote, vichyssoise with black truffle, a choice of braised beef pappardelle or pan-seared foie gras, a choice of bone-in filet or turbot mosaic, and white chocolate cremieux with strawberry coulis (and roses). Each meal is $250 per couple and wine sommelier selections may be added on for $75 per guest. The menu is available February 14 through 17.
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille — Park District
Multiple Locations
2100 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
For Valentine’s Day, this Dallas Park District steakhouse is offering a candlelight dinner for two for $185 per couple (February 11 through 13). The menu will include filet mignon, two steamed lobster tails, two sides, and a half-dozen chocolate-dipped strawberry kisses. If you miss it, there will be a “2nd Chance Candlelight Dinner for 2” on February 18 for $10 off the original price.
Or, guests can opt to dine on February 14 and indulge in a special three-course prix-fixe dinner.
Fearing’s Restaurant
Uptown
2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
From February 13 through 17, this Ritz-Carlton, Dallas restaurant is offering a V-Day prix-fixe menu for $160 per person (and an additional $80 per person for wine pairing). The menu includes an amuse bouche, Maine lobster and toasted hazelnut ricotta ravioli, prime beef “Wellington,” and dessert.
Mercat Bistro
Harwood District
2550 Harry Hines Boulevard
Dallas, TX | Map
For $95 per person (plus $40 per wine pairing), this French bistro in the Harwood District is offering a special prix-fixe menu for Valentine’s Day.
In celebration of Valentine’s Day, this new sushi spot in the East Quarter is hosting a specialty omakase experience with a champagne toast upon arrival, caviar and truffles on select bites, a V-Day-inspired additional nigiri bite, and dessert on February 14. The event will be $255 per person.
On February 14, book a table at Cut and Bourbon for a three-course prix fixe dinner ($70 per person) crafted by chef Robert Carr. The menu includes a choice of Caesar or beet salad, an option of bacon-wrapped filet mignon, or crab stuffed lobster tail, shared sides, and a baked chocolate-banana custard cake for dessert.
Impress your date with a trip to Carbone Dallas this Valentine’s Day. For $165 per person, the New York Italian spot is hosting a four-course dinner of King crab cocktail, salad, spicy rigatoni, Mario’s meatballs, a choice of whole Branzino or veal parmesan, a side, and dessert.
Dolce Riviera
Harwood District
2950 N Harwood Street, Suite 115
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Show your S.O. you care with a three-course, prix-fixe dinner at this coastal Italian spot in the Harwood District. The special menu costs $95 per person (plus $45 per person wine pairing).
Restaurant Beatrice
Oak Cliff
1111 N. Beckley Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203 | Map
For $275 per couple, this incredible Cajun restaurant in Bishop Arts is offering a special seven-course meal this Valentine’s Day. It includes deviled quail eggs, soup, a cold appetizer, a hot appetizer, Panzanella, a choice of entree (Gulf fresh catch, King crab and crawfish Creole, Cajun surf and turf, or lobster fra diavolo), dessert, and coffee service.
Sloane’s Corner
Downtown
2001 Ross Ave, Suite 125
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
This V-Day, book a table at this Downtown Dallas bistro for a three-course dinner for $65 per person. Reservations require a $20 deposit per person that will be applied to your final bill.
On February 14, this new Mexican restaurant in Deep Ellum will be offering a four-course prix-fixe dinner menu for two for $125 with the option of a $30 wine pairing. Entree choices include Mexican chicken and rice, pepper-crusted beef tenderloin, saffron braised monkfish, and Mexican risotto. There will also be a few specialty cocktails available to add on like the Raspberry Aperol spritz and Kiss Me Martini.
During dinner, each lady will receive a rose, while men will get a complimentary cigar.
Meridian
Northeast Dallas
5650 Village Glen Drive
Dallas, TX | Map
Head to The Village Dallas on Valentine’s Day for a special six-course menu at Meridian. For $150 per person, the menu includes laminated brioche, oyster, grilled scallop, duck agnolotti, 180-day dry-aged beef, and chocolate panna cotta. Wine pairings are available to add on for an extra cost.
Saint Ann Restaurant and Bar
Harwood District
2501 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
On February 14, guests can partake in a prix fixe menu for $85 per person with festive Valentine’s Day drink specials.
This favorite, upscale French restaurant in Bishop Arts is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a four-course prix-fixe menu for $145 per person (plus optional wine pairing for $55 per person).
Located inside Hotel Swexan, this cozy bar and lounge is hosting a five-course chef-curated “Bubbles & Pearls” menu this Valentine’s Day. The tasting for two people will include five oyster and champagne pairings (two bites per one sip).
Monarch
Downtown
1401 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202 | Map
Impress your Valentine’s Day date with a reservation at this sky-high downtown Dallas restaurant. The Italian wood-fired spot is offering a special four-course prix fixe menu for $200 per person. Each guest will receive a choice of starter (tuna crudo, King crab wedge salad, or Texas wagyu tartare), an option of scampi bucatini or roasted purple cauliflower, and an entree of short rib, salmon, Dover sole, chicken, or Bistecca for two people. There will also be shareable sides and a dessert.
For $100 extra, you can also opt for guaranteed window seating.
Ellie’s Restaurant and Lounge
Downtown
1717 Leonard Street
Dallas, TX | Map
This V-Day, book a table at this HALL Arts Hotel restaurant to partake in special menu items just for the occasion. These include spicy crispy calamari, beet hummus, pan-roasted diver scallops, cider-brined Berkshire pork chop, and a chocolate dessert. Two specialty cocktails will also be available all month long — the French Kiss (a play on the French 76) and Pink Lady with gin, brandy, lemon juice, egg white, and grenadine.
For $225 per person, this Dallas sushi spot is hosting a special multi-course omakase on February 14 only. This includes a sashimi tasting and chef’s sushi selection, as well as Nobu favorites like the Japanese wagyu steak, pan-seared Chilean sea bass, and more.