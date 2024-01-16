Restaurants / Lists

Where to Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2024 — Dallas Restaurants Offering Special Dinner Menus

20 Local Spots to Dine On This Day of Love

BY // 01.16.24
Mercat Bistro Valentine’s Day Dallas Restaurants

Celebrate Valentine's Day at the Harwood District's Mercat Bistro.(Courtesy of Harwood Hospitality Group)

Valentine’s Day is your opportunity to show your S.O., parents, siblings, and friends how much you care — and what better way than to do it with food? Plus, you’ll also get to show your love for some favorite local Dallas restaurants.

This V-Day, make a reservation to dine at your favorite spot to celebrate this day of love.

Stillwell’s

Harwood District

2575 McKinnon Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

5_4_23_STILLWELLS_SREYNOLDS-50

Celebrate Valentine's Day at Hotel Swexan's signature steakhouse, Stillwell's. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Head to Hotel Swexan for a special Valentine’s Day dinner at this cozy steakhouse. For $150 per guest, a four-course prix fixe menu will feature an amuse trio, first-course choice of crispy potato pillows, black truffle Caesar salad, or beef dumplings, entree options of filet mignon, scallops, chicken roulade, or bone-in chateaubriand for two (an extra $40), and a dessert.

The Saint

Deep Ellum

2633 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Brisket and Foie Gras Ravioli with Dried Cherry Reduction

The Brisket and Foie Gras Ravioli served in a cherry reduction is a must-try at The Saint. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

This new Italian steakhouse in East Dallas is hosting a five-course Valentine’s Day dinner for $165 per person with an option to add a wine pairing. Along with an amuse bouche, the menu will feature choices of antipasti, pasta (black truffle gnocchi “Cacio e Pepe” or brisket and foie gras ravioli), an entree, and dessert.

Margaret’s

Downtown

800 North Harwood Street (11th floor)
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Margaret’s Dallas

Margaret's recently debuted at the brand-new JW Marriott Dallas Arts District hotel. (Courtesy)

This Valentine’s Day, enjoy a six-course dinner at this new JW Marriott Dallas Arts District restaurant. The prix-fixe menu includes an amuse bouche, lobster burrata, cornbread with seasonal compote, vichyssoise with black truffle, a choice of braised beef pappardelle or pan-seared foie gras, a choice of bone-in filet or turbot mosaic, and white chocolate cremieux with strawberry coulis (and roses). Each meal is $250 per couple and wine sommelier selections may be added on for $75 per guest. The menu is available February 14 through 17.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille — Park District

Multiple Locations

2100 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-855-5151

Website

Perry’s Pinot Noir and pork chop bites.

Perry's Pinot Noir and pork chop bites.

For Valentine’s Day, this Dallas Park District steakhouse is offering a candlelight dinner for two for $185 per couple (February 11 through 13). The menu will include filet mignon, two steamed lobster tails, two sides, and a half-dozen chocolate-dipped strawberry kisses. If you miss it, there will be a “2nd Chance Candlelight Dinner for 2” on February 18 for $10 off the original price.

Or, guests can opt to dine on February 14 and indulge in a special three-course prix-fixe dinner.

Fearing’s Restaurant

Uptown

2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-922-4848

Website

Dean’s Kitchen

Chef Dean Fearing's namesake restaurant is located at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas. (Courtesy)

From February 13 through 17, this Ritz-Carlton, Dallas restaurant is offering a V-Day prix-fixe menu for $160 per person (and an additional $80 per person for wine pairing). The menu includes an amuse bouche, Maine lobster and toasted hazelnut ricotta ravioli, prime beef “Wellington,” and dessert.

Mercat Bistro

Harwood District

2550 Harry Hines Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

214-953-0917

Website

Mercat Bistro Valentine’s Day Dallas Restaurants

This Valentine's Day, enjoy a special prix-fixe menu at Mercat Bistro. (Courtesy of Harwood Hospitality Group)

For $95 per person (plus $40 per wine pairing), this French bistro in the Harwood District is offering a special prix-fixe menu for Valentine’s Day.

Sushi Bar

Downtown

2111 Jackson Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Sushi | Bar Dallas.

Sushi | Bar recently debuted its first Dallas outpost in the East Quarter (Courtesy)

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, this new sushi spot in the East Quarter is hosting a specialty omakase experience with a champagne toast upon arrival, caviar and truffles on select bites, a V-Day-inspired additional nigiri bite, and dessert on February 14. The event will be $255 per person.

Live! by Loews

Arlington

1600 E. Randol Mill Road
Arlington, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Live! by Loews Cut and Bourbon

Enjoy Valentine's Day dinner at Live! by Loews' Cut and Bourbon in Arlington. (Courtesy)

On February 14, book a table at Cut and Bourbon for a three-course prix fixe dinner ($70 per person) crafted by chef Robert Carr. The menu includes a choice of Caesar or beet salad, an option of bacon-wrapped filet mignon, or crab stuffed lobster tail, shared sides, and a baked chocolate-banana custard cake for dessert.

Carbone Dallas

Design District

1617 Hi Line Drive, Suite 395
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Carbone_Spicy Rigatoni_1 copy 2

The famous Spicy Rigatoni at Carbone. (courtesy)

Impress your date with a trip to Carbone Dallas this Valentine’s Day. For $165 per person, the New York Italian spot is hosting a four-course dinner of King crab cocktail, salad, spicy rigatoni, Mario’s meatballs, a choice of whole Branzino or veal parmesan, a side, and dessert.

Dolce Riviera

Harwood District

2950 N Harwood Street, Suite 115
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

469-458-6623

Website

042922_DolceRiviera_KathyTran_IMG_6442__1_

Dolce Riviera in Dallas' Harwood District is a romantic spot. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Show your S.O. you care with a three-course, prix-fixe dinner at this coastal Italian spot in the Harwood District. The special menu costs $95 per person (plus $45 per person wine pairing).

Restaurant Beatrice

Oak Cliff

1111 N. Beckley Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203  |  Map

 

469-962-2173

Website

Restaurant Beatrice

Restaurant Beatrice has earned much acclaim for his Cajun menu in Oak Cliff since its opening in 2022. (Courtesy)

For $275 per couple, this incredible Cajun restaurant in Bishop Arts is offering a special seven-course meal this Valentine’s Day. It includes deviled quail eggs, soup, a cold appetizer, a hot appetizer, Panzanella, a choice of entree (Gulf fresh catch, King crab and crawfish Creole, Cajun surf and turf, or lobster fra diavolo), dessert, and coffee service.

Sloane’s Corner

Downtown

2001 Ross Ave, Suite 125
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-484-1395

Website

Sloane’s Corner Dallas

Celebrate this Valentine's Day at Sloane's Corner. (Courtesy)

This V-Day, book a table at this Downtown Dallas bistro for a three-course dinner for $65 per person. Reservations require a $20 deposit per person that will be applied to your final bill.

La Neta Cocina y Lounge

Deep Ellum

2525 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

Website

La Neta

La Neta Dallas is in Deep Ellum's The Epic. (Photo by Bryson Gamble)

On February 14, this new Mexican restaurant in Deep Ellum will be offering a four-course prix-fixe dinner menu for two for $125 with the option of a $30 wine pairing. Entree choices include Mexican chicken and rice, pepper-crusted beef tenderloin, saffron braised monkfish, and Mexican risotto. There will also be a few specialty cocktails available to add on like the Raspberry Aperol spritz and Kiss Me Martini.

During dinner, each lady will receive a rose, while men will get a complimentary cigar.

Meridian

Northeast Dallas

5650 Village Glen Drive
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

469-659-6382

Website

The dining room at Meridian

Enjoy a six-course menu this Valentine's Day at Meridian.

Head to The Village Dallas on Valentine’s Day for a special six-course menu at Meridian. For $150 per person, the menu includes laminated brioche, oyster, grilled scallop, duck agnolotti, 180-day dry-aged beef, and chocolate panna cotta. Wine pairings are available to add on for an extra cost.

Saint Ann Restaurant and Bar

Harwood District

2501 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-782-9807

Website

Saint Ann Restaurant Dallas

Saint Ann celebrates Valentine's Day with a special menu and cocktails. (Photo by Reed J Kenney)

On February 14, guests can partake in a prix fixe menu for $85 per person with festive Valentine’s Day drink specials.

Boulevardier

Bishop Arts

408 N. Bishop Avenue, Suite 108
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

Website

Boulevardier Dallas French Restaurants

Boulevardier is a popular French restaurant in Bishop Arts. (Courtesy)

This favorite, upscale French restaurant in Bishop Arts is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a four-course prix-fixe menu for $145 per person (plus optional wine pairing for $55 per person).

Isabelle’s

Harwood District

2575 McKinnon Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

hotel swexan isabelle's ’s restaurant (Photo by Kathy Tran)

At Isabelle's, a masculine design defies the restaurant's feminine name. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Located inside Hotel Swexan, this cozy bar and lounge is hosting a five-course chef-curated “Bubbles & Pearls” menu this Valentine’s Day. The tasting for two people will include five oyster and champagne pairings (two bites per one sip).

Monarch

Downtown

1401 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-945-2222

Website

Monarch Dallas

Large windows around the entire Monarch dining room give incredible 360-degree views of Dallas. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Impress your Valentine’s Day date with a reservation at this sky-high downtown Dallas restaurant. The Italian wood-fired spot is offering a special four-course prix fixe menu for $200 per person. Each guest will receive a choice of starter (tuna crudo, King crab wedge salad, or Texas wagyu tartare), an option of scampi bucatini or roasted purple cauliflower, and an entree of short rib, salmon, Dover sole, chicken, or Bistecca for two people. There will also be shareable sides and a dessert.

For $100 extra, you can also opt for guaranteed window seating.

Ellie’s Restaurant and Lounge

Downtown

1717 Leonard Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

972-629-0924

Website

Ellie’s Dallas Valentine’s Day

Book a table at Ellie's this Valentine's Day for a special dinner menu. (Courtesy)

This V-Day, book a table at this HALL Arts Hotel restaurant to partake in special menu items just for the occasion. These include spicy crispy calamari, beet hummus, pan-roasted diver scallops, cider-brined Berkshire pork chop, and a chocolate dessert. Two specialty cocktails will also be available all month long — the French Kiss (a play on the French 76) and Pink Lady with gin, brandy, lemon juice, egg white, and grenadine.

Nobu

Uptown

400 Crescent Court
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Nobu Dallas

Nobu Dallas is a staple spot for sushi in the city. (Courtesy)

For $225 per person, this Dallas sushi spot is hosting a special multi-course omakase on February 14 only. This includes a sashimi tasting and chef’s sushi selection, as well as Nobu favorites like the Japanese wagyu steak, pan-seared Chilean sea bass, and more.

Tommy Kanarellis
Aspen, CO
[email protected]  970.452.9661
Compass Compass
Inquire Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$589,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land | Co-list: Trent Johnson
FOR SALE

13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land, TX

$280,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
13639 Cherrydown Street
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$285,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
Huntington Village, Stafford
FOR SALE

10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
Houston, TX

$175,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
6709 Woodbend Park N
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

6709 Woodbend Park N
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
6709 Woodbend Park N
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,280,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
4439 Spencer Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4439 Spencer Street
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4439 Spencer Street
719 Reinicke Street
Rice Military/Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

719 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
719 Reinicke Street
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,148,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$337,500 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$247,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Houston, TX

$320,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X