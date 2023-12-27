New Fort Worth Design Studio Gives a Seasoned Pro a New Showcase — Haus of Blaylock Is Here

The design team at Haus of Blaylock brings plenty of expertise. Brenda Blaylock is on the right.

With more than 25 years of experience, Brenda Blaylock is hardly a new name on the Fort Worth design scene. Now she’s finally opened her first independent design studio in the former Galley Winter Gallery space at 3525 Lovell Avenue. Haus of Blaylock has arrived.

Blaylock has known for a decade that the Vickery area was where she wanted to be. During that time, the stretch that fronts railroad tracks and the new Chisolm Trail Parkway in equal measure has become a mecca for home interior and design offerings and their studios. Now home to Durango Doors, Pierce Hardware and a growing list of interior designers, Vickery has become Fort Worth’s de facto design district.

Blaylock began her career in Decatur with fellow designer Susan Semmelman. They opened the former Grandeur Design location along Foch Street together, before going their separate ways in 2019. The design businesses of these old friends have rolled right along, with each now in independent practices. As for her part, Semmelman built a lavish chateau-style studio a bit farther down Vickery Boulevard.

Inside the House of Blaylock

Though Brenda Blaylock’s bustling business doesn’t require a studio, the visibility Haus of Blaylock will now bring, with it located next door to Fort Worth Barber Shop and across the street from both Railhead Smokehouse and Flying Fish, is worth the investment.

“It’s important so clients can see the caliber of design elements and the uniqueness of what we have in store,” Blaylock tells PaperCity Fort Worth. It’s also a handy location for her clients to pick fabrics for their pending projects. “I didn’t want to showcase one particular style.

“I wanted to show clients a wide range. I think it’s exciting to walk in and see color and variety. It’s not about selling furniture. It’s about selling a whole project.”

Like every move that has led up to the opening of her new Haus of Blaylock studio, Brenda Blaylock has been strategic in her business decisions. She’s all about helping her clients make solid decisions throughout the process. After all, they are the ones who will be living with the choices.

“I begin any project by pulling fabrics ― creating a base palette,” she says. “All the other design decisions flow from that.”

Blaylock utilizes a visualization process she calls Love Your Layout. She walks her clients through the space with large swaths of the fabrics they’ve chosen because she believes it’s far more effective than a storyboard with tiny swatches or even 3-D renderings in solidifying the design. These crucial walkthroughs help the client visualize the scale and color scheme. This ensures there are no surprises.

In addition to her Fort Worth projects, Blaylock is currently jet setting to multiple projects in both Florida and New Mexico. You can drop into Haus of Blaylock from 10 am to 4:30 pm Mondays through Friday for some design inspiration. Or even begin the conversation about your next interior design project.

Fort Worth’s de facto design district has another expert in house. Her own design house.