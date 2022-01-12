Array of seating styles offered at the new Herman Miller seating concept store in The Woodlands
Home + Design / Home Stores

Herman Miller Seating Concept Store Opens in The Woodlands — A World of Modernist Wonders

Making Offices and Homes More Stylish

BY // 01.11.22
Herman Miller — maker of such icons of mid-20th-century design as the Eames Lounge Chair, Noguchi Table and Nelson Marshmallow Sofa — just opened a new concept seating store specializing in home office furniture in The Woodlands. It’s the third such store to open in Texas, after the stores in Austin and Dallas.

The new 1,775 square-foot space in The Woodlands carries such modernist wonders as the Eames Aluminum Group chairs and Eames Round table. Early product collaborations with George Nelson, Charles and Ray Eames, and Isamu Noguchi produced designs that made Herman Miller synonymous with the Modern era’s most stylish offices and homes.

Last July, Herman Miller purchased Knoll — another juggernaut of modern design, with the two labels continuing to operate individually. What a modern marriage.

The Herman Miller concept seating store is located at 9595 Six Pines Dr, Suite 1060, The Woodlands, hermanmiller.com.

The new Woodlands store is open Mondays thru Saturdays from 10 am to 7 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 6 pm.

