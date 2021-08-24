Your Home Renovation Checklist and Expert Tips — 8 Steps You Need to Take

With the Texas housing market beyond hot and showing no signs of cooling down, home renovations are having a major moment. Refreshing and enhancing a home can be exciting and ultimately very financially beneficial, but it can also be daunting.

Luckily, Daltile — the nation’s leading tile experts — have created a checklist to help navigate the lengthy process. This checklist goes step by step to ensure the smoothest renovation experience. After all, no one knows the best practices one homeowners should follow and the latest inside trends like these gurus.

Step One — Gather Design Ideas and Schedule a Consultation

A mood board or blank canvas is indispensable for creating an overall aesthetic or aspirational look for a renovation project. Consulting a professional designer can also be a very helpful in this initial step. Some find that articulating a vision or design can be the biggest first step — and also the most creative one. For some expert help, Daltile offers complimentary design services by appointment.

“Whether it’s a bathroom, kitchen or entire home remodel, we can cut down on the Googling,” says Laura Grilli, Sr. Product Development Manager. “We typically start by choosing the countertop since that sets the tone of the room.”

Step Two — Create Your Budget and Desired Timeline

Doing your research before the project begins can save a lot of time, headache and disappointment. After a budget is established, it’s much easier to drill down to the must-haves and essentials you cannot live without.

Same goes for a timeline. Overestimate the time needed to complete the project, as there are inevitably delays with a major project like a home renovation. This helps keeps expectations reasonable as well.

Prioritize the must-haves when it comes to your final vision. (Courtesy Daltile)

Step Three — Obtain Estimates

While gathering estimates from the necessary players for the cost of the renovation, be sure to ask what perks are included. The complimentary design services provided by Daltile will include a full layout of options for every functional need.

“In addition to the overall vision of your space, our free design services delve into options on tile — what application you need it for — and we also provide color variations,” Grilli notes.

Step Four — Hiring a General Contractor

This is all about trust and references. Daltile often serves as an invaluable source to its clients, referring them to a general contractor they’ve worked with in the past. One they have confidence in their abilities to get the job done.

Once a list of recommended contractors is secured, take the time to interview them and do not necessarily go for the lowest bid. Go for the quality — and ask to see previous examples of home renovation projects they have completed.

Step Five — Finalize Product Selections & Style

A general contractor will be instrumental in this step, as he/she knows which steps need to take place before another. For instance, if a bathroom or kitchen is being remodeled, a question many homeowners may have is where do you start?

A good general contractor will know when to rely on experts, and ask the necessary questions. And the contractor can also recommend the best materials or products for the home based on the lifestyle of the homeowners. One trend many homeowners are gravitating towards is tile flooring.

“Tile answers every concern and meets every challenge,” Grilli notes. “A lot of the general contractors we work with are getting requests on almost every project for tile flooring all throughout the home. It’s a durable, clean, environmentally-friendly choice that increases a home’s value.”

She says that Lavaliere is the most unique tile series right now, with Remedy being a very popular, proven option as well.

Step Six — Determine the Renovation Schedule + Secure Contracts

This is the most tedious component of a remodel, but perhaps the most important. Not only does the timeline need to be congruent to the homeowner’s schedule, but all the contracts must be secured. This is also the imperative time to acquire any permits needed to complete the project.

Step Seven — Demo Day

This can be one of the most satisfying, yet most nerve-wracking days. But it must be done to achieve the final goal. Many homeowners who have completed a project have said renting a dumpster was an optimal choice.

If you’re putting in new cabinets or flooring, it’s beneficial to have one space to deposit all the garbage at once. Some of the most important tips for this step include clearing your space for the construction crew, properly preparing your floors before the crew arrives and ensuring the electricity and water are turned off.

Daltile has helped transform countless homes through the Metroplex (Courtesy Daltile)

Step Eight — Putting All Back Together and Wrapping Up Your Renovation

After weeks or months of the renovation process, this is the glory moment. When everything is thoroughly checked off the punch list with your general contractor, it’s time to put your vision together. Before you can unwind and relax in your new sacred space be sure to do a final walk-through with all necessary parties.

Once all is satisfactory, hire a cleaning crew to execute a rigorous deep clean. Many homeowners choose to reach out to their insurance agent at this time in order to document the investment made into the home. If you’ve added significant value to your home, with upgrades like tile or other elevated materials, you may need to adjust the limits on your homeowner’s policy.

Another important step here — one that is often overlooked but is very helpful — is creating a maintenance checklist.

Your home renovation project is a major investment and a true labor of love. Having yearly maintenance planned out, and budgeted for, will only enhance the renovation, helping your home maintain both its wonder to you and its value.

