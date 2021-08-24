11 Dreamy, Design-Minded Airbnbs to Explore in Texas

The amenities, the low cost, the one-of-a-kind experience — the reasons to love Airbnb are vast. We’ve even been gifted with a new one just today: Airbnb has stated that it will offer temporary free housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees. Of course, one of the forever allures of the rental community is how unique the available spaces can be. From tiny homes and Texas treehouses to beautifully designed modern escapes, the special settings of Airbnbs often more than make up for a lack of room service.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the coolest, dreamiest Airbnbs you can book in Texas’ best vacation towns. Happy renting!

The Destination: Marfa, Texas

The Pricing: $165/Night

Why It Looks Cool: The old adobe home has plenty of baked-in charm, but the care the host took in creating a welcoming space (complete with Wi-Fi, new mattresses, and a cozy patio area) ups the appeal even more. The Airbnb is within walking distance of El Cosmico, the Judd Foundation, the St. George Hotel, and other Marfa hot spots.

Key Review: “This place is ideal for enjoying Marfa – so close to everything, spacious, and comfy! We loved being able to bring along our pup, and the enclosed yard made it super easy.”

The Destination: Marble Falls, Texas

The Pricing: $287/Night

Why It Looks Cool: Located just an hour outside of Austin, this geometric igloo is immersed in nature with incredible views. Enjoy a plunge pool, a fire pit, a spacious shower, and even mini cows named Elvis and Presley. It’s camping elevated (literally).

Key Review: “If I could give this place more than 5 stars I would… We are so lucky we found this treasure. The pictures online do not do this property justice.”

The Destination: Fredericksburg, Texas

The Pricing: $139/night

Why It Looks Cool: Located just two miles from Main Street, the quaint-but-luxe one-bedroom guest house is the perfect place to rest up before hitting the tasting rooms.

Key Review: “Catalina’s place is the perfect spot for your trip in wine country. Coming home from exploring the wineries and downtown and being able to relax in the hot tub was amazing.”

The Destination: Wimberley, Texas

The Pricing: $159/Night

Why It Looks Cool: Constructed and curated by graphic designers, the home is a well-appointed sight to behold. A private hot tub surrounded by twinkle lights is an added bonus, and downtown Wimberley is less than five miles away.

Key Review: “Cute tiny home with everything you need for a weekend getaway. Close to the town center and local coffee shops and restaurants!”

The Destination: Dallas, Texas (Oak Cliff Neighborhood)

The Pricing: $62/Night

Why It Looks Cool: This stunning little spot, located near West Davis Street, comes stocked with streaming services, Wi-Fi, and a unique space to rest your head in the city.

Key Review: “The tiny house getaway was a fun experience! My husband and I enjoyed sleeping in the loft bed and I had everything I needed to cook us a couple of meals.”

The Destination: Terlingua, Texas

The Pricing: $125/Night

Why It Looks Cool: One of several retro rentals in the historic ghost town near Big Bend National Park, “Alice” has been refurbished, restored, and filled with plenty of fun details (the flamingos are aplenty). If the Airstream life doesn’t appeal to you, consider The Local Chapter for a more modern Terlingua stay.

Key Review: “We had a great time staying in the Alice airstream. We had great views of the Milky Way, great sunrises and so close to good food in the ghost town.”

The Destination: Waco, Texas

The Pricing: $143/Night

Why It Looks Cool: For those making the pilgrimage to Magnolia Market, this clean-lined container home is the perfect complement to the design-minded experience. Enjoy an evening cocktail on the rooftop deck and take in your shiplap-filled surroundings.

Key review: “Close to the market. The place was beautiful inside… If we make it back to Waco, I wouldn’t hesitate to stay here again.”

The Destination: Austin, Texas (Galindo Neighborhood)

The Pricing: $100/Night

Why It Looks Cool: For something a little funkier, this retro airstream in the heart of South Austin is an immersive retreat.

Key Review: “Leeann was the loveliest host, so welcoming and full of excellent local recommendations. Truly wonderful stay in the airstream! Character and Austin-ness to the max at this property :)”

The Destination: Galveston, Texas

The Pricing: $110/Night

Why It Looks Cool: The tiny home is perfect for two. Sip your morning coffee under the outdoor pergola and walk just five blocks to the beach.

Key Review: “It’s cute clean and we were able to walk to the beach in minutes. There is a outdoor shower that is absolutely amazing.”

The Destination: Houston, Texas (The Heights Neighborhood)

The Pricing: $79/Night

Why It Looks Cool: The 392-square-foot studio in The Heights is low on space but packs a serious aesthetic punch. Bonuses include a 160-square-foot balcony and a jacuzzi.

Key Review: “It had everything we needed, was cozy, and really sparked our imagination on how creative one can get with these things!”

The Destination: Brenham, Texas

The Pricing: $95/Night

Why It Looks Cool: Located less than a mile from Blue Bell Creameries (a must-see in Brenham), the charming tiny house is surrounded by native pecan trees and has plenty of lush, private outdoor areas to enjoy.

Key Review: “Tony is a fantastic host and has created a space that is decorated perfectly inside and out.”