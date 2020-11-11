Iconic Houston Store That Opened in 1940 Toasts 80 Years in Style — This Bering’s Party Had It All
Knife Classes, Free Haircuts, Flowing Margaritas and MoreBY Shelby Hodge // 11.10.20
Augie Bering steps into the Bering's barber chair for a haircut and a shave during the store's 80th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Chris P. Bachman )
Mia & Augie Bering welcome guests to Bering's on Westheimer during the iconic retailer's 80th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Chris P. Bachman )
Hanna Taghi, & Peter Maitala (Photo by Chris P. Bachman )
Drew & Mary Grace DeLozier at Bering's 80th anniversary celebration (Photo by Chris P. Bachman )
Jeanette Tow (Photo by Chris P. Bachman )
Merinda & Reginald Martin of Lemond Kitchen provided the party foods for Bering's 80th anniversary bash. (Photo by Chris P. Bachman )
Bering's coffee bar has more than 60 flavors of special brews. (Photo by Chris P. Bachman )
Lisa Vise, Ali Barron in Bering's stunning gift department where Christmas ornaments and candles are on every shopper's list. (Photo by Chris P. Bachman )
Mary Margaret Pizzitola getting up close and personal with Bering's Big Green Egg grill. (Photo by Chris P. Bachman )
Kara Smith at Bering's 80th anniversary party (Photo by Chris P. Bachman )
Bering's holiday decorations on display at the 80th anniversary party (Photo by Chris P. Bachman )
The Bering's Hardware team Ken Brown, Steve Helmer, Augie Bering, Michael Uchniat (Photo by Chris P. Bachman )
Bering's holiday decorations on display at the 80th anniversary party (Photo by Chris P. Bachman )
Bering's Hardware 80th anniversary celebration spread over the weekend and between the locations on Westheimer and Bissonnet. (Photo by Chris P. Bachman )
Margaritas from Jo's Mini Mobile Bar were a popular aspect of Bering's 80th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Chris P. Bachman )
Bering's holiday decorations on display at the 80th anniversary party (Photo by Chris P. Bachman )
The handmade chocolate bonbons at Bering's at a year-round hit with sweet-toothed customers. (Photo by Chris P. Bachman )
Lemond Catering prepared to-go food boxes for guests at Bering's 80th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Chris P. Bachman )
Welcome to the specialty side of Bering's (Photo by Chris P. Bachman )
The swankiest “hardware” store we’ve ever seen pulled out the stops for an 80th anniversary celebration that offered not only knife skill classes and free barber treatments but also flowing margaritas and catering served in to-go boxes. Bering’s on Westheimer was a jubilant scene of shopping and reminiscing as Augie Bering and his wife, Mia, welcomed fans, friends and family.
The setting was a far cry from the original Bering family business — Bering Lumber Company — founded by August C. Bering Jr. in 1940. Twelve years later, August C. Bering III moved the lumber business to 6102 Westheimer, which is today the location of the flagship store. Over the years, Bering’s expanded its purview from lumber and hardware to include much more.
Under the tutelage of current CEO August (Augie) Bering V, the business of screw drivers, shovels and plumbing parts has expanded to include a gift shop, stationery, a children’s department and the popular Men’s Shop and features the most sophisticated hardware setup imaginable.
Think shiny floors, careful organization, beautiful displays and knowledgeable, helpful staff.
The throng meandered through the aisles of garden decor, power tools, grilles and through the elegant gift salon where the collection of Christmas ornaments, candles and wedding gifts never fails to delight. Over in the annex, The Man Shop featuring a classic, old school barber’s chair offered free hot-towel, straight razor shaves while in stationery personalized holiday cards were the hot item. In between the two, the adorable children’s clothing had mothers and grandmothers alike pulling out their credit cards.
“We had customers of all ages, from 85 to just months old in a stroller. We had families coming with five children to enjoy the day,” Mary Margaret Pizzitola tells PaperCity. “The parents enjoyed margaritas and the kids enjoyed KICPOPS! We had recently married couples who came to pick up the last of their wedding gifts, and then stayed to enjoy the festivities. It was so lovely to see all stages of life enjoying our event.”
So popular was the Knife Skills Classes that both sessions, taught under a tent in the back parking lot, sold out. We can’t say that Jo’s Mini Mobile Bar sold out of the margaritas, but it was certainly the most popular spot of the day. Keeping the pandemic in mind, rather than have passed hors d’oeuvres, the Bering’s team tapped Lemond Kitchen prepare to-go boxes of tasty treats for all visitors.
Even without the to-go boxes, visitors were able to grab a flavorful cuppa joe at the coffee bar, where there are more than 60 varieties, and pick up a collection of handmade chocolate delicacies and other sweet treats.
And no one forgot their masks.