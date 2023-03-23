Liz Lambert Teams Up With Perennials, Jean Liu Takes the Hamptons, and More Dallas Design News to Know

From Perennials by Far West to the latest at Scott+Cooner, dig into all the latest Dallas-centric design news to know this February 2023.

A Different Stripe

They bonded over a mutual love of Texas and tequila, says Perennials founder Ann Sutherland, who has teamed with hotelier Liz Lambert on a collection of striped fabrics and rugs. Lambert — known for Hotel San José and Saint Cecilia in Austin and Marfa’s El Cosmico — took inspiration from the vintage hand-woven striped textiles she’s collected throughout her life. Perennials by Far West is a collaboration with Lambert’s Marfa design studio and marketplace, Far West, which she launched as a way to produce unique textiles for her hotels and homes in Marfa and Baja. The collection of five fabrics includes Campo Stripe, a dimensional horizontal stripe; Serape Stripe, inspired by vivid vintage serape blankets; Tejas Stripe; Baja Stripe with ombré color blending; and Roadrunner Stripe with a wide-blanket design ideal for sofas and benches.

Perennials by Far West, to the trade at David Sutherland Showroom, Dallas Design Center, 1025 N. Stemmons Fwy.

Al Fresco With Alexa Hampton and Jean Liu

Designer Alexa Hampton — newly appointed to the AD100 2023 Hall of Fame — has teamed with Woodard outdoor furniture, the venerable 150-year-old Michigan-based company owned by Dallas designer Jean Liu, a longtime fan of Hampton’s work. A mutual friend introduced them in 2020. “We hit it off immediately,” Liu says. “Alexa wanted to partner with a company to create outdoor collections that were classic, timeless, and scaled more proportionately to what her clients needed versus what she was seeing in the industry.”

Three collections of 31 pieces were born, all inspired by Hampton’s relaxed and refined Southampton home, along with her travels. Lorenzo is reminiscent of Italian coastal living with pure, simplified forms; San Michele is inspired by the timelessness of wicker loom and the northern Italian coast; Tuoro’s inspiration comes from the architecture of Central Italy, featuring intricate fretwork. Liu is crazy about the Tuoro bench. “A good-looking bench is rare in the outdoor space, and this fills the gap,” she says. The San Michele collection is classic Alexa, she says, with its familiar silhouette with Greek Key skirt details. “It’s a subtle but noteworthy difference,” Liu says.

Alexa Hampton for Woodard, to the trade at Rose Casual, Dallas Market Center, rosecasual.com; Into the Garden, 5133

Patricia Urquiola Drops In

Spanish architect and industrial designer Patricia Urquiola’s work is often playful and poetic — you can see her products in the collections of MoMA in New York, Vitra Design Museum in Basel, and the Decorative Arts Museum in Paris, among others. But you don’t have to travel far to see her newest designs for Italian manufacturer Cassina, where she has been art director since 2015. Her recent U.S. tour with Cassina CEO Luca Fuso included a stop in Dallas at Scott + Cooner to unveil the redesign of Cassina’s 2,1000-square-foot space, which features many of Urquiola’s own designs.

Look for her Bio-mbo bed with enveloping padded headboard, plush side wings, and accompanying side table; her generous and flexible Sengu sofa, which is easily configured to encourage intimate conversations in large rooms; and the monumental Sengu table with cylindrical legs, which dialogues between materials such as wood and marble.