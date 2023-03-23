Home + Design / Home Stores

Liz Lambert Teams Up With Perennials, Jean Liu Takes the Hamptons, and More Dallas Design News to Know

We've Got You — and Your Furniture — Covered

BY // 03.23.23
Perennials by Far West’s Campo Stripe pillows

Perennials by Far West’s Campo Stripe pillows

From Perennials by Far West to the latest at Scott+Cooner, dig into all the latest Dallas-centric design news to know this February 2023. 

 

perennials far west
Hotelier Liz Lambert and Perennials founder Ann Sutherland. 

A Different Stripe

They bonded over a mutual love of Texas and tequila, says Perennials founder Ann Sutherland, who has teamed with hotelier Liz Lambert on a collection of striped fabrics and rugs. Lambert — known for Hotel San José and Saint Cecilia in Austin and Marfa’s El Cosmico — took inspiration from the vintage hand-woven striped textiles she’s collected throughout her life. Perennials by Far West is a collaboration with Lambert’s Marfa design studio and marketplace, Far West, which she launched as a way to produce unique textiles for her hotels and homes in Marfa and Baja. The collection of five fabrics includes Campo Stripe, a dimensional horizontal stripe; Serape Stripe, inspired by vivid vintage serape blankets; Tejas Stripe; Baja Stripe with ombré color blending; and Roadrunner Stripe with a wide-blanket design ideal for sofas and benches.

Perennials by Far West, to the trade at David Sutherland Showroom, Dallas Design Center, 1025 N. Stemmons Fwy.

 

The Lorenzo collection by Alexa Hampton for Woodard.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March

Al Fresco With Alexa Hampton and Jean Liu

Designer Alexa Hampton — newly appointed to the AD100 2023 Hall of Fame — has teamed with Woodard outdoor furniture, the venerable 150-year-old Michigan-based company owned by Dallas designer Jean Liu, a longtime fan of Hampton’s work. A mutual friend introduced them in 2020. “We hit it off immediately,” Liu says. “Alexa wanted to partner with a company to create outdoor collections that were classic, timeless, and scaled more proportionately to what her clients needed versus what she was seeing in the industry.”

Three collections of 31 pieces were born, all inspired by Hampton’s relaxed and refined Southampton home, along with her travels. Lorenzo is reminiscent of Italian coastal living with pure, simplified forms; San Michele is inspired by the timelessness of wicker loom and the northern Italian coast; Tuoro’s inspiration comes from the architecture of Central Italy, featuring intricate fretwork. Liu is crazy about the Tuoro bench. “A good-looking bench is rare in the outdoor space, and this fills the gap,” she says. The San Michele collection is classic Alexa, she says, with its familiar silhouette with Greek Key skirt details. “It’s a subtle but noteworthy difference,” Liu says.

Alexa Hampton for Woodard, to the trade at Rose Casual, Dallas Market Center, rosecasual.com; Into the Garden, 5133 

 

Patricia Urquiola

Patricia Urquiola Drops In

Spanish architect and industrial designer Patricia Urquiola’s work is often playful and poetic — you can see her products in the collections of MoMA in New York, Vitra Design Museum in Basel, and the Decorative Arts Museum in Paris, among others. But you don’t have to travel far to see her newest designs for Italian manufacturer Cassina, where she has been art director since 2015. Her recent U.S. tour with Cassina CEO Luca Fuso included a stop in Dallas at Scott + Cooner to unveil the redesign of Cassina’s 2,1000-square-foot space, which features many of Urquiola’s own designs.

Bio-mbo bed
Patricia Urquiola’s plusy Bio-mbo bed.

Look for her Bio-mbo bed with enveloping padded headboard, plush side wings, and accompanying side table; her generous and flexible Sengu sofa, which is easily configured to encourage intimate conversations in large rooms; and the monumental Sengu table with cylindrical legs, which dialogues between materials such as wood and marble.

Cassina at Scott + Cooner, 1617 Hi Line Dr., scottcooner.com.

Texas Capital Bank
Trust is a bank that knows what you need
today and way down the road.
LEARN MORE
Americas Most Trusted Companies 2022 - Newsweek

Featured Properties

Swipe
13619 Blair Hill Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

13619 Blair Hill Lane
Houston, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
13619 Blair Hill Lane
1915 Sedgie Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1915 Sedgie Drive
Houston, TX

$275,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1915 Sedgie Drive
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress
FOR SALE

19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress, TX

$6,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
5008 Wedgewood Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5008 Wedgewood Drive
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5008 Wedgewood Drive
3433 Westheimer Road #205
The River Oaks
FOR SALE

3433 Westheimer Road #205
Houston, TX

$4,170,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3433 Westheimer Road #205
1523 Auline Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1523 Auline Lane
Houston, TX

$949,900 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1523 Auline Lane
1433 Paige Street
East End Revitalized
FOR SALE

1433 Paige Street
Houston, TX

$342,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1433 Paige Street
2010B W 14th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2010B W 14th Street
Houston, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2010B W 14th Street
336 Sugarberry Circle
Memorial
FOR SALE

336 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$649,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
336 Sugarberry Circle
3307 Timbergrove Oaks Street
Timbergrove/Lazybrook
FOR SALE

3307 Timbergrove Oaks Street
Houston, TX

$430,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
3307 Timbergrove Oaks Street
12443 Cedar Breaks Court
Atascocita South
FOR SALE

12443 Cedar Breaks Court
Humble, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
12443 Cedar Breaks Court
10234 White Pines Drive
Cinco Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

10234 White Pines Drive
Katy, TX

$639,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
10234 White Pines Drive
2218 Wild Dunes Circle
Cinco Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

2218 Wild Dunes Circle
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
2218 Wild Dunes Circle
3116 Akard Street
Medical Center
FOR SALE

3116 Akard Street
Houston, TX

$100,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
3116 Akard Street
14 Greenway Plaza #9L
Greenway Plaza | Co-Agent: Cathy Scherer
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza #9L
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Wendy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Wendy Bernstein (713) 927-7743 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza #9L
Presented by Bernstein Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X