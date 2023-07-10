Home + Design / Home Stores

Fatboy Celebrates 25 Years of Iconically Comfy Seating

The Texas-Headquartered Brand Makes Bean Bags a Luxury

BY // 07.10.23
Fatboy celebrates 25 years of its iconic Original bean bag chair.

Fatboy celebrates 25 years of its iconic Original bean bag chair.

While many instantly recognize the Original Fatboy bean bag chair, an oddly chic icon since its 1998 launch, fewer are likely to know that the Netherlands brand calls Coppell, Texas home in America. With elevated, design-forward bean bags officially back on trend and Fatboy celebrating 25 years of stylish, squishy comfort, it’s the perfect time to catch up with the company’s Dallas-based US CEO, Paula Masters, for a look back (and forward) with the playful luxury brand.

 

HDM-DLX-DYLW_headdemock-daisy-yellow_10
The Fatboy Headdemock Hammock

What are some of the collaborations and limited-edition pieces we can look forward to seeing in the coming weeks? 

This summer, we’ve introduced the Original Slim Recycled Corduroy collection, which we are very excited about. In September, we will introduce the Original Slim Royal Velvet collection, which is more of a luxurious look and feel than the Corduroy collection. Additional limited-edition collections and collaborations will be introduced throughout 3rd and 4th quarters, but I have been sworn to secrecy – so stay tuned! 

 

What have been the most enduring Fatboy designs through the years? 

Without question, the Original. The design of the Original has allowed us to evolve the design into variations to appeal to a broader fan base, including the Slim, Buggle-Up, and Floatzac – a beanbag that can be used in the pool! I might add the Edison Petit, a portable rechargeable lamp, is one of our hero products because it allowed us to enter the lighting market and remains a staple in our product portfolio. 

 

The elevated BonBaron bean bag chair from Fatboy ($859)
The elevated BonBaron bean bag chair from Fatboy ($859)

What has changed or evolved the most at Fatboy over the last 25 years? What has remained the same? 

Our product portfolio has been the most significant change over the past 25 years. I don’t believe when we started this journey we would have ever anticipated how our brand would evolve in terms of product offerings. 

We create inspirational lifestyle products with a simple yet compelling idea reflected in our “Design With A Smile” motto. Our motto aligns with what has remained the core of the Fatboy brand philosophy from birth: to design inspirational and innovative products to evoke an authentic change in people’s minds for the better through the experience they have with our product. 

 

Have there been any surprises over the years with the brand? 

Yes, there have been many! The biggest surprise was when we purchased Lamzac, the revolutionary inflatable air chair. The Lamzac was an overnight success and was instrumental in creating brand awareness in the US because it was a product offered at almost all retail levels. 

 

Fatboy applies its stain-resistant durability to outdoor rugs.
Fatboy applies its stain-resistant durability to outdoor rugs.

How did the Netherlands-based brand land in Dallas for its U.S. headquarters? 

I joined the company as a consultant in 2007 to assist Fatboy in getting a foothold in the US. At the time, the company was operating from North Carolina. Shortly thereafter, I became the managing partner of Fatboy USA and moved the operation to Dallas, which is where I lived. That said, from a business perspective, it makes a lot of sense on many levels to be based in the great city of Dallas. 

 

What local retail partners have been vital in introducing the brand in Texas? 

Neiman Marcus and Cantoni, both of which believed in the Fatboy brand early on.

