Culture / Entertainment

Texas Francophiles, It’s Your Moment — Where to Celebrate Bastille Day in Dallas

Honor French Culture and Food in Bishop Arts, at a Soufflé Favorite, and More

BY // 07.06.21
Bastille on Bishop

Bastille on Bishop is one of Bishop Arts' biggest events of the year.

Bastille Day, observed on July 14, is the annual commemoration of the storming of the Bastille, a monumental event that marked the start of the French Revolution. In the U.S., the day has become a celebration of French food and culture, and because our city is home to phenomenal French-owned businesses and many a Francophile, Dallas always goes big for Bastille Day. Here is your guide to the very best events and restaurant specials in Dallas for the holiday. Joyeux 14 Juillet à tous!

 

Legacy Hall Bastille Day
Celebrate Bastille Day at Legacy Hall’s 3rd annual celebration. (Courtesy)

Things to Do on Bastille Day in Dallas

The Bishop Art District’s annual festival, Bastille on Bishop, returns this year to celebrate Oak Cliff’s French roots. On Wednesday evening, the charming neighborhood is free to roam, but ticket packages are also available for a souvenir wine glass and drink tokens. General admission is $25 per person, while a special Cabaret & Cocktails package (hosted by House of Dirt) is available for $100 per person. This includes light bites, a cabaret-style variety show, and access to the cocktail competition with 12 samples.

Plano’s Legacy Hall is celebrating the holiday with their 3rd annual Bastille Day on Sunday, July 11. From 1 pm to 4 pm, you can enjoy live gypsy jazz in the Box Garden, a wandering accordion player, live caricature painting, crepes, and Croque Monsieurs at Whisk & Eggs, and French 75s. The event is free to attend, but VIP tickets are available for reserved seating in the Tonic Bar & Lounge.

Legacy Hall’s new Vinotopia wine bar will also be featuring eight French wines between 11 am and 3 pm in celebration of the holiday. All guests who purchase a bottle of French wine will receive a $10 tasting card as well.

The city of Grapevine is also hosting a Bastille Day Celebration on July 14 from 5 pm to 9 pm. In historic downtown Grapevine, you can see the Town Square Gazebo turned into a Parisian pocket park. There will be French pop music, street food, and artisans.

 

Mercat Bistro
Part of the Harwood District, Mercat Bistro is a charming French cafe.

French Dining Specials for Bastille Day

In celebration of Bastille Day, Mercat Bistro — a French favorite in the Harwood District — is offering special berry pound cakes ($10) and sparkling peach lemonade ($12). Pair with one of the restaurant’s French dishes, like steak frites or duck confit, to make the most of the holiday.

Head to The Adolphus hotel’s The French Room on July 14 at 11 am for an immersive French celebration. The restaurant will be offering tea with a French twist, French jazz music, and Parisian sweets. Book your table here.

Dallas soufflé destination Rise No. 1 is hosting Bastille Day celebrations on Wednesday from 11 am to 2 pm. Swing by the Inwood Village spot for cherry clafoutis and dress in your favorite French outfit for the costume contest (pets included). Call 214-366-9900 today to reserve your table.

Celebrate with a Bastille Day Dinner at French restaurant Lavendou Bistro Provincial. Hosted by The European-American Chamber of Commerce Texas and The Alliance Francaise of Dallas, the event will feature a three-course dinner paired with wine. Tickets for non-members cost $100 per person.

On Wednesday, Lakewood’s Leila Bakery and Cafe is celebrating with Nutella, strawberry, and breakfast crepes. Also, the bakery will offer eclairs, macarons, and quiche in honor of the French holiday.

