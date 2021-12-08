Fort Worth’s River District Gets a New Furniture and Design Store – Get Ready For TWO

TWO is the second showroom of Fort Worth's No Place Like Home.

TWO will be about half the size but with all the options of Slayton-Tobin's original showroom.

The River District in Fort Worth is getting a new store. Get ready for TWO, a locally owned furniture and interior design showroom. Look for the new furniture powerhouse at 4854 White Settlement Road, where it will host an open house on Saturday, December 18 from noon to 6pm.

TWO is the second location spinoff of There’s No Place Like Home Furniture, which is located in the Foch Street Warehouses. The offshoot will be half the size of the original, measuring it at around 2,000 square feet. There will be visioning vignettes, but with access to the same, full range of makers and national brands as There’s No Place Like Home.

Owner Abby Slayton-Tobin started her furniture emporium after purchasing her own home and realizing how expensive furniture can be. Through her specialized approach to interior design, you can have a beautifully designed home without the big markups from traditional manufacturers.

TWO will be about half the size but with all the options of Slayton-Tobin’s original showroom.

“Foch is just so busy, we thought it was time to open another showroom in a new area of town,” Slatyton-Tobin tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “And River District is close to my own home.

“We’ve been a favorite in Fort Worth for 22 years now, and I just love all the companies and clients we work with.”

Clients can come in looking for one specific item, say a sofa in a hard to find length or configuration. Or Two can send out a designer for an in-home consultation if you wish. The designer will create a look book for every room in your house at a $250 design fee. Consulting directly with the client on their choices, the designers can pull together one room or the entire home from floor to ceiling. Rugs, pillows, upholstered pieces, art, lighting, you name it, they can source it.

SHOP Swipe





































Next

“That way when the client is ready they can simply call us and tell us they are ready to do the guest room, or the dining room,” Slayton-Tobin says. “And we know exactly what we need to order.

“We work with lot of the biggest furniture brands ― Bernhardt, Stanley, Lexington, Universal and Riverside. But we also have access to hundreds of lesser know brands. And the secret is they often have better quality, prices and even materials. They try harder in every respect.

“We carry over 800 lines and can accommodate any taste from mid-century modern to modern farmhouse, and from rustic to industrial. The options are endless.”

Most of the lines ring in at about 30 to 50 percent off retail pricing. Plus, you get to customize to your heart’s content. And while lead times at many stores are currently running up to a year for delivery of custom furnishings, TWO customers can get deliver of many items in as little as seven weeks through Slayton-Tobin’s long list of makers. There are 2,000 fabrics to choose from for customizing upholstery and leather pieces. That prospect could be daunting, but TWO’s professional staff can help guide you.

“We can source any style for any taste, and work within any budget,” Slayton-Tobin says.

Following the December 18 open house, TWO’s regular store hours will be Mondays through Saturdays from 10 am to 6pm. Look for the two finger peace sign along White Settlement to find the new store.