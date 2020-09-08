New Events Venue and Arts Space Gives Fort Worth’s River District a Unique Hub – Inside Studio 101

Studio 101 Gallery and Gatherings is a significant new addition to Fort Worth’s River District. It will mean a lot of thing to a lot of locals. The luxury event venue, which first opened in early August at Nursery Lane (Suite 108), will feature quarterly art exhibits — and host performing artists, as well as special art classes. It will also become a neighborhood gathering place to enjoy a glass of wine and a charcuterie tray with friends.

Jimmy Joe Jenkins, Bradley Kent and Joy Harvison are the three owners of Studio 101 and they are unveiling their socially-focused space during one of the most isolated and socially distanced times in history.

This trio believes that the power of art can be healing in any time. Studio 101 will offer a wide range of “art therapy” sessions in the hopes that children and adults alike will “turn their worries into works of art.” That’s why the Studio 101 Classroom will be stocked with paints, paper and tools to freely express yourself during one of Studio 101’s regularly scheduled sessions called “Change of Mind,” which is a free activity.

Change of Mind art therapy classes are free every Sunday at 3 pm.

The program is geared around providing mental and emotional support for those in need through the therapy of creating art. It’s open to all ages for free through fund raising and donations. It is also known as “Free at 3,” since Studio 101 will host these opportunities to create every Sunday afternoon at 3 pm (unless the space is otherwise booked for an event).

Since opening a month ago, Studio 101 has already explored watercolor, acrylic and rock painting. Plus, local musicians have filled the air with cello, violin and piano solos.

Owner Joy Harvison is quick to point out that they are not trained art therapists, and she appreciates all the training that profession entails as she is a nurse herself.

“I know that art has the power to heal,” Harvison tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “After the shocking loss of my own son in 2015, I met Jimmy and we both found that we had a similar belief in the healing nature of art.”

Jimmy Joe Jenkins is the artist behind such famous local murals as The Monkey’s on the side of Lettuce Cook’s original location and The Butterflies that grace Pearl Snap Kolache’s façade, both located on White Settlement Road.

Beyond the art therapy, there will be art on display. Studio 101 plans to hold quarterly art exhibits that will shift with the seasons.

“Our next exhibit will be focused on photography and it will begin on the September 22, which is the autumnal equinox,” Harvison says.

Rooftop views.

The community can also attend one of their socially distant trivia nights ― called Trivia 101. The friendly competition consists of six rounds of Internet-free trivia questions that test your general knowledge and pop culture acumen.

Some Studio 101 visitors are starting their day with rooftop yoga, while other are ending theirs with a sunset sip and shared charcuterie tray on the same covered, open-air rooftop, with its glass railing and stellar views. There is also an open-air patio on the ground floor, near the sculptural fountain.

A collection of items are for sale including pillows printed with The Monkey Mural on them, scarves, pottery, locally produced Scentimentals candles, and Kori Green’s Jewelry. Kori’s husband, country music star Pat Green, is also an accomplished painter and sculptor who has his own local art gallery ― Galleywinter. Harvison says Green might even teach a class on clay throwing at Studio 101 in the near future.

Art exhibits will change with the seasons.

Regular art classes will be scheduled soon. Some guest artists have already led classes in henna, pottery and painting.

The event space is flexible with movable walls. Studio 101 can host up to 130 people at maximum capacity, and another 40 or so on the rooftop. Studio 101 has plenty of space to host smaller, socially distanced events in the meantime, with the added bonus of having a revolving art exhibit as your backdrop.

Fort Worth’s River District is suddenly a little brighter.