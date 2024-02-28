A 2021 Hästens installation at the iconic Doolittle House in Joshua Tree National Park. (courtesy of Hästens)
Hästens' Rare $1 Million Bed Just Landed in Houston

The Swedish Bedmaker's River Oaks Store is Brand's Largest U.S. Store Yet

If sleep is the ultimate modern luxury, then there’s no brand quite as splurge-worthy as Hästens. The iconic European brand’s newest store opens in Houston’s River Oaks District on March 6, 2024. A $1 million bed? It’s here.

The family-owned Swedish bedmaker has crafted exquisite horsehair-filled mattresses for more than 170 years, but it’s recently risen to renown in the U.S. thanks to a cameo in season one of Netflix’s Emily in Paris and an endorsement from Drake, who showcased his Hästens Grand Vividus bed (which retails for $660,000) in a 2020 Architectural Digest spread. The European brand, known for its signature blue-check design, has begun building a U.S. presence thanks to a 2023 partnership with North American luxury distributor MadaLuxe Group. The goal is to open 20 stores across the U.S. — and Texas is a key part of the strategy.

Hästens Hits Houston

Houston’s new River Oaks District store marks the second in the U.S. since the MadaLuxe partnership; the first opened last year in Dallas’ Knox District. The Houston location will be the largest in North America and the first to showcase the Grand Vividus bed and headboard together — a $1 million price tag.

The 2,848-square-foot boutique will also carry the widest assortment of Hästens products in North America, including 16 beds, headboards, linen sets, down pillows and duvets, blue-checked cotton pajamas, robes, alpaca throws, and goose-down slippers.

The brand may be best known in the U.S. for its staggeringly priced Vividus line, but all Hästens beds are handcrafted in Sweden with all-natural cotton, wool, flax, and horsetail hair (ethically and sustainably sourced during the grooming process), with prices starting around $16,000 for a king bed. Rest assured and book a bed test with the in-store sleep experts.

Hästens Houston, River Oaks District, 4444 Westheimer Road, Suite A110. 

