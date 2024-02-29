Ben Berg’s The Ranch Steakhouse Returns to the Rodeo With a Sold-Out Crowd, New Perks and Serious Entertainment Power

Bereg Hospitality, Rodeo Houston
Runaway June, Smoke Wine Whiskey
Berg Hospitality, Rodeo Houston, The Ranch Steakhouse
B&B Butchers caviar, Berg Hospitality
Berg Hospitality, Rodeo Houston
Ben Berg, Rodeo Houston
Rodeo Houston, Berg Hospitality, Nicole Katz, Anoosha Taghdisi
Ben Berg, Berg Hospitality Group, M.L Leddy boots
Rodeo Houston, The Ranch Steakhouse, Berg Hospitality
IMG_3696
IMG_3698
Berg Hospitality, Rodeo Houston, The Ranch Steakhouse
Berg Hospitality, Rodeo Houston
Shelby Hodge, Ben Berg, Rodeo Housto
Berg Hospitality, Rodeo Houston
The Skillet, Berg Hospitality, Rodeo Houston
RunawayJune0158_Final (1)
©JennDuncan-9 Berg Hospitality, Rodeo Houston
Berg Hospitality, Rodeo Houston
Berg Hospitality, Rodeo Houston
01
20

The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon at Rodeo Houston is rocking and rolling with a well-heeled crush of cowboys and cowgirls. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

02
20

Runaway June performs at noon March 2 at The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon at Rodeo Houston. 

03
20

Opening night at Berg Hospitality Group's The Ranch Steakhouse was a sellout with all 240 tables filled more than once. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

04
20

B&B Butchers & Restaurant caviar is a popular menu item at The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon at Rodeo Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

05
20

Veronica Pullicino, Jacee Wolf, Becky Livingstone, Nadin Boutros on opening night of The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

06
20

Ben Berg in western wear at The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

07
20

Anoosha Taghdisi, Nicole Katz on opening night of The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

08
20

Ben Berg's alligator boots bearing the The Ranch logo made my M.L. Leddy of Fort Worth

09
20

Gwen Halsted-Horne, Tony Bradfield, Denise Morris at The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon on opening night of Rodeo Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

10
20

Tiffany Halik, Laurie Cacioppo at The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon on opening night of Rodeo Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

11
20

Hallie Vanderhider, Fady Armanious at The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon on opening night of Rodeo Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

12
20

Guests at The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon on opening night of Rodeo Houston are big on premium beef. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

13
20

A photo op with Katherine Aitken, Katie Brennan at The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon on opening night of Rodeo Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

14
20

Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge, Ben Berg at The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon on opening night of Rodeo Houston. (Photo by Fady Armanious)

15
20

Mark & Demi Childs at The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon on opening night of Rodeo Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

16
20

The Skillet is Berg Hospitality Group's addition to its Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo offerings. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

17
20

Runaway June performs at noon March 2 at Rodeo Houston's  The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon. 

18
20

Interiors of the saloon at The Ranch Steakhouse & Saloon at Rodeo Houston. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

19
20

The private room at The Ranch Steakhouse & Saloon at Rodeo Houston. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

20
20

Interiors of the saloon at The Ranch Steakhouse & Saloon at Rodeo Houston. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Bereg Hospitality, Rodeo Houston
Runaway June, Smoke Wine Whiskey
Berg Hospitality, Rodeo Houston, The Ranch Steakhouse
B&B Butchers caviar, Berg Hospitality
Berg Hospitality, Rodeo Houston
Ben Berg, Rodeo Houston
Rodeo Houston, Berg Hospitality, Nicole Katz, Anoosha Taghdisi
Ben Berg, Berg Hospitality Group, M.L Leddy boots
Rodeo Houston, The Ranch Steakhouse, Berg Hospitality
IMG_3696
IMG_3698
Berg Hospitality, Rodeo Houston, The Ranch Steakhouse
Berg Hospitality, Rodeo Houston
Shelby Hodge, Ben Berg, Rodeo Housto
Berg Hospitality, Rodeo Houston
The Skillet, Berg Hospitality, Rodeo Houston
RunawayJune0158_Final (1)
©JennDuncan-9 Berg Hospitality, Rodeo Houston
Berg Hospitality, Rodeo Houston
Berg Hospitality, Rodeo Houston
Culture / Entertainment

Ben Berg’s The Ranch Steakhouse Returns to the Rodeo With a Sold-Out Crowd, New Perks and Serious Entertainment Power

An Opening Night Like No Other

BY // 02.28.24
The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon at Rodeo Houston is rocking and rolling with a well-heeled crush of cowboys and cowgirls. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)
Runaway June performs at noon March 2 at The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon at Rodeo Houston. 
Opening night at Berg Hospitality Group's The Ranch Steakhouse was a sellout with all 240 tables filled more than once. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
B&B Butchers & Restaurant caviar is a popular menu item at The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon at Rodeo Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Veronica Pullicino, Jacee Wolf, Becky Livingstone, Nadin Boutros on opening night of The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Ben Berg in western wear at The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)
Anoosha Taghdisi, Nicole Katz on opening night of The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Ben Berg's alligator boots bearing the The Ranch logo made my M.L. Leddy of Fort Worth
Gwen Halsted-Horne, Tony Bradfield, Denise Morris at The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon on opening night of Rodeo Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Tiffany Halik, Laurie Cacioppo at The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon on opening night of Rodeo Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Hallie Vanderhider, Fady Armanious at The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon on opening night of Rodeo Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Guests at The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon on opening night of Rodeo Houston are big on premium beef. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
A photo op with Katherine Aitken, Katie Brennan at The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon on opening night of Rodeo Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge, Ben Berg at The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon on opening night of Rodeo Houston. (Photo by Fady Armanious)
Mark & Demi Childs at The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon on opening night of Rodeo Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
The Skillet is Berg Hospitality Group's addition to its Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo offerings. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Runaway June performs at noon March 2 at Rodeo Houston's  The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon. 
Interiors of the saloon at The Ranch Steakhouse & Saloon at Rodeo Houston. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)
The private room at The Ranch Steakhouse & Saloon at Rodeo Houston. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)
Interiors of the saloon at The Ranch Steakhouse & Saloon at Rodeo Houston. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)
1
20

The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon at Rodeo Houston is rocking and rolling with a well-heeled crush of cowboys and cowgirls. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

2
20

Runaway June performs at noon March 2 at The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon at Rodeo Houston. 

3
20

Opening night at Berg Hospitality Group's The Ranch Steakhouse was a sellout with all 240 tables filled more than once. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

4
20

B&B Butchers & Restaurant caviar is a popular menu item at The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon at Rodeo Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

5
20

Veronica Pullicino, Jacee Wolf, Becky Livingstone, Nadin Boutros on opening night of The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

6
20

Ben Berg in western wear at The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

7
20

Anoosha Taghdisi, Nicole Katz on opening night of The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

8
20

Ben Berg's alligator boots bearing the The Ranch logo made my M.L. Leddy of Fort Worth

9
20

Gwen Halsted-Horne, Tony Bradfield, Denise Morris at The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon on opening night of Rodeo Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

10
20

Tiffany Halik, Laurie Cacioppo at The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon on opening night of Rodeo Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

11
20

Hallie Vanderhider, Fady Armanious at The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon on opening night of Rodeo Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

12
20

Guests at The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon on opening night of Rodeo Houston are big on premium beef. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

13
20

A photo op with Katherine Aitken, Katie Brennan at The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon on opening night of Rodeo Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

14
20

Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge, Ben Berg at The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon on opening night of Rodeo Houston. (Photo by Fady Armanious)

15
20

Mark & Demi Childs at The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon on opening night of Rodeo Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

16
20

The Skillet is Berg Hospitality Group's addition to its Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo offerings. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

17
20

Runaway June performs at noon March 2 at Rodeo Houston's  The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon. 

18
20

Interiors of the saloon at The Ranch Steakhouse & Saloon at Rodeo Houston. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

19
20

The private room at The Ranch Steakhouse & Saloon at Rodeo Houston. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

20
20

Interiors of the saloon at The Ranch Steakhouse & Saloon at Rodeo Houston. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

On opening night of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, it’s a standing room only crush in The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon, restaurateur extraordinaire Ben Berg’s swank gift to well-heeled Rodeo fans. The first-come, first-served Saloon is sardine packed adding to the energy that opening night delivers while in the Steakhouse each of the 240 tables is taken.

Clearly, this promises to be a sell-out season for the Berg Hospitality Group’s official sponsorship at Rodeo Houston.

In the steakhouse, waiters scurry across the plank wood floor pushing carts loaded with Wagyu beef steaks, ribeyes and filets for those happy to plunk down premium prices for prime beef. This is not budget dining and not a lightweight crowd. No surprise then that the B&B Butchers & Restaurant caviar is a popular menu item.

And how about the duo of cowgirls who feasted on a massive tray of lobster tails?

Berg Hospitality, Rodeo Houston, The Ranch Steakhouse
Opening night at Berg Hospitality Group’s The Ranch Steakhouse was a sellout with all 240 tables filled more than once. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Berg, who had hosted a stakeholders cocktail reception earlier in the day, drops in mid-crush, fresh from a daughter’s soccer game. Which explains why rather than his typical Rodeo season Western wear, the native New Yorker is dressed in sports coat and slacks.

But we couldn’t miss Berg’s striking new pair of alligator boots adorned with The Ranch logo. He quipped that the fancy footwear from M.L. Leddy cost more than his first car.

Valentine's Day Gifts For Her

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's VDAY 2024
  • Bering's Gift's VDAY 2024
  • Bering's Gift's VDAY 2024
  • Bering's Gift's VDAY 2024
Ben Berg, Berg Hospitality Group, M.L Leddy boots
Ben Berg’s alligator boots bearing the The Ranch logo made my M.L. Leddy of Fort Worth

“It’s probably the best smelling leather store I’ve ever been in,” Berg says of the Houston outpost of the Fort Worth-based boot maker.

Berg makes the rounds of The Ranch tables visiting with diners, pointing out the improved decor that includes Western art that is actually for sale, light fixtures dressed with Western hats, and most importantly the swaths of acoustic-softening fabric that cover the tent ceiling.

“That was the one complaint we had last year. It was too loud,” Berg says.

Indeed, the acoustics are much more diner friendly than in the previous two years. Also new this year are four satellite bars in the saloon making it easier to secure an adult libation.  The themed satellites are the Cosmopolitan Bar, Whiskey Bar, Aperol Spritz Bar and a Tequila Bar offering Patrón Margaritas and “The Ranch” Waters.

IMG_3704

The Ranch menus feature signature dishes from Berg Hospitality’s B&B Butchers & Restaurant, The Annie Cafe & Bar and B.B. Lemon, along with selections created specially for the Houston Rodeo. Think Chef Tommy’s bacon and crab totasdas and in the steakhouse, where table reservations are required, Kobe, Texas and Japanese Wagyu beef and dry-aged USDA Prime beef.

An added attraction to the Berg Hospitality Group real estate at the Rodeo is the Skillet, a walk-up window where Rodeo goers can grab an elevated version of handheld favorites. For example: B&B Butchers Friday Famous Hotdog, chicken fried steak on a stick and a smash burger with caramelized onions and American cheese on a potato roll. Nearby picnic tables provide seating for the pickups.

A Ranch Rodeo Premiere For Runaway June

Runaway June performs at noon this Saturday at Rodeo Houston's  The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon.
Runaway June performs at noon this Saturday at Rodeo Houston’s  The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon.

This year also sees the continuation of the popular “The Ranch After Dark,” for which DJs spin tunes nightly and popular country artists and bands perform live sets Saturdays and Sundays. But Berg is particularly excited about the March 2 afternoon performance of Runaway June, a trio of glamorous country singers that he believes are destined to become the next Dixie Chicks.

In fact, Billboard has proclaimed Runaway June the Next Hot Trend in Country Music and likened them to The Chicks for a new generation. In addition the trio’s  harmonies and Western-rooted sound have earned them the title of the Next Women of Country by CMT.

Runaway June will headline the “Darty at The Ranch” (a day party with drinks and yummy bites) which is scheduled from 11 am to 2 pm on this Saturday, March 2, first come first served general admission. The trio will perform at noon this Saturday.

For 2024, it only gets better at The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon. The best way to get there: Alto. No parking hassles. No worries. Recharged my iPhone on the way over to a nice dropoff  location with a tram to take you from the dropoff point to the Houston Rodeo gates. Same for the return.

Details on all The Ranch Steakhouse + Saloon’s events, hours, menus and more are available here.

Featured Events

Featured Properties

Swipe
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$589,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$998,450 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
719 Reinicke Street
Rice Military/Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

719 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$535,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
719 Reinicke Street
5802 Valkeith Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5802 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5802 Valkeith Drive
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,849,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$549,999 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
209 E Woodland Street 1/2
The Heights
FOR SALE

209 E Woodland Street 1/2
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
209 E Woodland Street 1/2
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,270,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
915 Old Lake Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

915 Old Lake Road
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
915 Old Lake Road
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$275,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X