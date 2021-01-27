Cait Kids, the new children’s home collection created by interior designer Caitlin Wilson, brims with charm and imagination. “As a mother of four, I’m always looking for beautiful products that are sweet and classic but have enough personality to feel fun for the kids,” she says. Bedding, pillows, and wallpaper patterns range from sporting themes (football, sailboats, horses) to florals, bows, chinoiserie, and butterflies. More sophisticated patterns such as stripes, ginghams, checks, along with grasscloth, are great for older kids.

Wilson, an interior designer who opened her namesake showroom on Henderson Avenue in 2017, has included a full array of furniture, rugs, lighting, art, and toys, under the Cait Kids label. Look for vintage-inspired bicycles for beginners, soft-sided playhouses with customized Velcro coordinating curtains and chinoiserie bunny lamps, along with dreamy beds, daybeds, cribs, and wicker rockers.

Cait Kids Bows & Blossoms wallpaper ($185)

“Cait Kids is a natural next step,” Wilson says. “Our patterns were already frequently used for nursery and kids spaces, and we’ve been helping new mothers and college freshmen create their dream rooms for years, so we were ready to make it official.”

To purchase, head to caitlinwilson.com.