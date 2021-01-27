cait kids caitlin wilson interior designer children’s collection
094 Cait’s Kids Caitlin Wilson 2(1)
100 Cait Kids Horse & Jockey
098 Cait Kids _RW43718-FINAL
01
04

The Haven Canopy Bed (in Airway Blue) and more from Cait Kids’ new children’s home collection.

02
04

Interior designer Caitlin Wilson opened her eponymous boutique on Dallas' Henderson Avenue in 2017.

03
04

Cait Kids Horse & Jockey wallpaper ($185), Horse & Jockey pillow ($88 - $108), and Berwick Rug in navy ($148 - $2,598)

04
04

Cait Kids classic stripe duvet in peach blush ($198)

cait kids caitlin wilson interior designer children’s collection
094 Cait’s Kids Caitlin Wilson 2(1)
100 Cait Kids Horse & Jockey
098 Cait Kids _RW43718-FINAL
Home + Design / Home Stores

Interior Designer Caitlin Wilson Applies Her Cheerful Aesthetic to a New Children’s Collection

Cait Kids is Brimming With Imagination

BY // 01.27.21
The Haven Canopy Bed (in Airway Blue) and more from Cait Kids’ new children’s home collection.
Interior designer Caitlin Wilson opened her eponymous boutique on Dallas' Henderson Avenue in 2017.
Cait Kids Horse & Jockey wallpaper ($185), Horse & Jockey pillow ($88 - $108), and Berwick Rug in navy ($148 - $2,598)
Cait Kids classic stripe duvet in peach blush ($198)
1
4

The Haven Canopy Bed (in Airway Blue) and more from Cait Kids’ new children’s home collection.

2
4

Interior designer Caitlin Wilson opened her eponymous boutique on Dallas' Henderson Avenue in 2017.

3
4

Cait Kids Horse & Jockey wallpaper ($185), Horse & Jockey pillow ($88 - $108), and Berwick Rug in navy ($148 - $2,598)

4
4

Cait Kids classic stripe duvet in peach blush ($198)

Cait Kids, the new children’s home collection created by interior designer Caitlin Wilson, brims with charm and imagination. “As a mother of four, I’m always looking for beautiful products that are sweet and classic but have enough personality to feel fun for the kids,” she says. Bedding, pillows, and wallpaper patterns range from sporting themes (football, sailboats, horses) to florals, bows, chinoiserie, and butterflies. More sophisticated patterns such as stripes, ginghams, checks, along with grasscloth, are great for older kids.

Wilson, an interior designer who opened her namesake showroom on Henderson Avenue in 2017, has included a full array of furniture, rugs, lighting, art, and toys, under the Cait Kids label. Look for vintage-inspired bicycles for beginners, soft-sided playhouses with customized Velcro coordinating curtains and chinoiserie bunny lamps, along with dreamy beds, daybeds, cribs, and wicker rockers.

095 CAIT’S KIDS RW42671-FINAL
Cait Kids Bows & Blossoms wallpaper ($185)

“Cait Kids is a natural next step,” Wilson says. “Our patterns were already frequently used for nursery and kids spaces, and we’ve been helping new mothers and college freshmen create their dream rooms for years, so we were ready to make it official.”

To purchase, head to caitlinwilson.com

The PaperCity Magazine

January Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Trend Report — La Ligne Brings Timeless and Forever Chic Clothes to Highland Park Village
Trend Report — La Ligne Brings Timeless and Forever Chic Clothes to Highland Park Village
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
10914 Bridgewood Street
Hunter's Creek
FOR SALE

10914 Bridgewood Street
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Kellie Geitner
This property is listed by: Kellie Geitner (713) 213-2011 Email Realtor
10914 Bridgewood Street
3626 Wickersham Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3626 Wickersham Lane
Houston, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
3626 Wickersham Lane
2121 Kirby Drive #32S
The Huntingdon/River Oaks
FOR SALE

2121 Kirby Drive #32S
Houston, TX

$5,995,000 Learn More about this property
Cindy Burns
This property is listed by: Cindy Burns (281) 630-8865 Email Realtor
2121 Kirby Drive #32S
2801 Argonne Street
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2801 Argonne Street
Houston, TX

$1,110,000 Learn More about this property
Sarah Hudgins
This property is listed by: Sarah Hudgins (281) 433-3357 Email Realtor
2801 Argonne Street
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #112
Galleria/Tanglewood
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #112
Houston, TX

$1,999,000 Learn More about this property
Cindy Burns
This property is listed by: Cindy Burns (281) 630-8865 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #112
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X