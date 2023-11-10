059 FK31&33-2
Florence Knoll’s Model 31 lounge chair has been reissued.

A First-of-Its-Kind Herman Miller and Knoll Showroom Debuts in Dallas’ Knox Neighborhood

A Fresh Perspective on McKinney Avenue

A spacious, light-drenched new MillerKnoll showroom has opened on McKinney Avenue in Dallas’ tony Knox neighborhood — the first to incorporate both Herman Miller and Knoll brands. Encompassing 14,000 square feet, the showroom features two glass walls, one facing the tree-lined street and the other, a back courtyard. Greens, blues, and yellows punctuate the Knoll showroom’s color palette, with a central pavilion that houses fabric and materials samples for customization. The refreshed design direction, led by Knoll VP of Design Jonathan Olivares, debuted in April at Salone Internazionale del Mobile in Milan.

Look for products from the MillerKnoll collective, including Knoll Textiles, Edelman, Maharam, Spinneybeck, DatesWeiser, FilzFelt, Geiger, HAY, Muuto, and NaughtOne.

 

A wide variety from Knoll’s portfolio is available, such as Florence Knoll’s Model 31 lounge chair and Model 33 sofa, reissued in September, nearly 70 years after their original launch. New and upcoming collections include Piero Lissoni’s outdoor furnishings, a re-launch of an archival lounge-height Saarinen table, and Richard Schultz’s 1966 collection. Herman Miller’s new Eames Turned stool — previously named the Eames Walnut stool — adds a fourth shape in ebonized ash to the iconic collection and was inspired by Ray and Charles Eames’ technical drawings and designs. Icons such the Tulip chair, Florence Knoll sofa, and the Barcelona and Bertoia collections are also available.

