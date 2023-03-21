Noel pitman dallas designer popup shop-NP Pop Up 2 (Photo by Katie Nixon)
Home + Design / Home Stores

Inside Emerging Designer Noel Pittman’s Worldly Park Cities Pop-Up Shop

An Exciting Fresh Face on the Dallas Design Scene

BY // 03.21.23
photography Katie Nixon
Take our word for it: Run, don’t walk to Noel Pittman’s new Inwood Village pop-up design shop. Open through May 31, the stylish 1,400-square-foot space at 5350 W. Lovers Lane, Unit 127, offers antiques and discoveries sourced from Italy, Morocco, Spain, and across the U.S. Expect flat-weave rugs from Morocco and India, ceramics from Sicily, custom seating and throw pillows of her own design. “I created a space that feels the way I want a room in my house to feel, but everything happens to be for sale,” Pittman says. “I love things very layered — patterns mixed with prints, and lots of textures like sisal layered with rugs, along with comfortable custom upholstery. I think of it as an eclectic global take on traditional.”

A fresh face on Dallas’ interior design scene, Pittman relocated from Los Angeles last year and hit the ground running with a charming laundry room at Kips Bay Decorator’s Show House Dallas. This year is shaping up to be even more exciting. In February, Veranda featured her elegant 1920s house in L.A.’s historic Hancock Park, with a client’s project to be published in an upcoming issue of Southern Living. The pop-up is icing on the cake.

Noel Pittman designer Portrait (Photo by Katie Nixon)
Interior designer Noel Pittman

After college at USC, she launched a career in fashion, working for J. Crew and Gilt Groupe. “My interest in design evolved while I was in New York,” she says. “I was constantly reading interior design blogs.” After receiving her master’s in design at Pratt, she returned to L.A. to work with her mother, interior designer Renvy Graves Pittman. When a close friend bought a house in Greenway Parks and hired her to help with the interiors, Pittman traveled regularly to Dallas.

“I really love the people here and how much they care about their homes,” Pittman says. “I decided to go for it, and here I am.”

X