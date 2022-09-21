Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas Room Reveal

Jean Liu Design's inviting but dramatic entry is loosely inspired by the recent and critically acclaimed film "Everything Everywhere All at Once." (Photo by Nathan Schroder)

Atelier Davis evokes the Texas sunset with a palette of warm rusts and pops of green in the Vestibule and Powder Room. (Photo by Nathan Schroeder)

While this year’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas will be open only for a four-day run, the 24 designers from across the United States selected to design rooms did not scale back on style. In fact, we would say they brought more. See for yourself with PaperCity’s first look at the designers’ stunning rooms.

Located at 9250 Meadowbrook Drive in Old Preston Hollow’s Sunnybrook Estates neighborhood, the show house opens to the public tomorrow — Thursday, September 22, and will remain open through Sunday, September 25. The Show House will also offer a 3D virtual video tour for those who are unable to attend in person. Visits to the Show House must be booked in advance. Tickets can be purchased here.

Although the Show House closes on Sunday, the talent and beauty showcased this year will continue to inspire for years to come.

Of course, the true purpose of the Kips Bay Decorator Show House — Dallas’ design event of the year and a nonprofit organization — is to raise funds for the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, as well as for local charities Dwell with Dignity, a nonprofit dedicated to creating soothing, inspiring homes for families struggling with homelessness and poverty, and The Crystal Charity Ball, another Dallas-based organization whose mission is to aid, support, and make contributions to children’s charities in Dallas County. Since the founding of the Kips Bay Decorator Show House in 1973 in New York, Show Houses in Palm Beach and Dallas have been added, collectively raising more than $29 million for the organization.

For those who want to donate to the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club but can’t visit the Show House, donations are accepted on the website and are deeply appreciated.

Jean Liu, Chad Dorsey, and Jan Showers returned this year as co-chairs, with vice-chairs Laura Falconer and Trish Sheats also repeating their roles. Jamie Drake and Veranda editor in chief Steele Marcoux serve as honorary chairs. Veranda magazine and PaperCity magazine are this year’s national and local media sponsors, respectively.

And now, your first peek into this year’s fabulous rooms …

Living Room by Alessandra Branca

Designer’s Notes

Given the amazing green garden and trees outside, the living room is a great setting for a relaxed, updated garden-inspired room. I played with our Casa Branca Collection Foglia wallpaper to do a custom dégradé pattern for this very tall space, playing the natural linen scrim on the windows with a custom green trim to relax the openings and filter the light. The bouclé-covered sectional in the center, across from this wonderful marble fireplace mantle, is chic and inviting. A table and chairs in the bay window offer a place to play cards, work, or even dine, bringing more life to the space.

American Country House Study by Anthony Baratta

Designer’s Notes

Pattern, color, and scale, all used in bold strokes, create a new vision for a classic American country house study. A mix of French, English, and American furnishings, ranging from the 18th to 20th centuries, plays well together to give the room its timeless yet familiar vibe. In signature Anthony Baratta style, the decor is larger than life and filled with color, texture, and whimsy.

Vestibule and Powder Room by Atelier Davis

Designer’s Notes

My space was inspired by the natural surroundings of the home site and the Texas sunsets. Being from Texas originally, I wanted to create a spot that spoke to the creek and live oaks outside, as well as the vast Texas skies. The space is enveloping and has a nod to the traditional elements of the architecture while still being modern and fresh. A large painting by Dallas artist Erika Huddleston depicts native Texas flora, and additional paintings on our diagonal walls inspired by the warm palette are by Atlanta artist Shanequa Gay. The nature motif is again echoed in the ginkgo-leaf-shaped chandeliers by Rosie Li, while the marbleized wallpaper on the ceiling conjures up images of Texas limestone.

In the powder room, the sunset deepens with a dark rust-tone paint and terra-cotta marble mosaic by Artistic Tile. The curved mosaic wall is accentuated by a bubble sconce by Rosie Li, which speaks to the creek just beyond the space.

Pretty in Plaid Bedroom by Avrea & Company

Designer’s Notes

This vaulted bedroom at the top of the stairs is swathed in a beautiful blue-and-white plaid wallpaper by Mulberry. The main attraction of the room — the canopy bed — swims in an iconic percale print by D. Porthault. We chose a timeless blue-and-white floral from Pierre Frey for the panels and valence, paired with a simple and classic linen check from Rose Cumming. The area rug is a collaboration our firm designed with Clean Curated and From Jaipur With Love. Cool hues — namely blue, green, and purple — make up the room’s palette and were selected due to their soothing and refreshing characteristics, making this the perfect perch to relax and unwind.

Bathroom by Beauty Is Abundant

Designer’s Notes

This bathroom is a vibrantly saturated, thoughtful expression of abundant beauty, modernity, simplicity, and essential elegance. With just the right amount of tension in the color palette, cutting-edge materials, plus fabrication techniques, this bathroom aims to instill a knowingness that one’s beauty is abundant, without the need for excessive self-scrutiny.

Vista do Jardim de um Explorador by Blaire Designs

Designer’s Notes

Vista do Jardim de um Explorador embodies the soulful spirit of an explorer who maintains an appreciation for the beauty that lies in front of them. When we keep our eyes open, there is inspiration to be found everywhere. The design concept for our space was inspired by personal travels through Portugal. Portugal is a prime example of embracing the new without forgetting the past. The country’s deep-rooted spirit of exploration, dating back to early maritime expeditions, has created a unique sense of novelty brought about by the organic blending of diverse artistic sensibilities over time. Just some of the architectural styles that are represented in present-day Portugal are Moorish, Romanesque, Gothic, Manueline, Rococo, Neoclassical, and Modern. Often it’s the accidental coupling of the dissimilar that makes for the most beautiful and invigorating marriage or vignette. In this case, it was the tension between the styles that was inspiring and was a concept that was heavily taken into consideration during the design process for our room.

Terrasse 10 by Byron Risdon

Designer’s Notes

Byron Risdon’s Terrasse 107 celebrate the Show House’s primary benefactor, Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, which has mentored children for 107 years. Surrounded by a stunning landscape with a towering magnolia tree, Risdon designed a terrace and outdoor kitchen nook playing off the hardscape’s eye-catching curvatures to bring a whimsical escape to life. Custom mosaic artwork by Abier A Dream Design is featured throughout the terrace, inspired by the work of famous African American artist Alma Thomas, adding a personal touch with a vibrant pop of color. Risdon, a resident of Washington, D.C., selected the pieces inspired by Thomas because she, too, was a Washingtonian and, more importantly, a very successful abstract painter in the 1960s and 1970s. She was the first African American woman to have a solo art exhibition at The Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City in 1972.