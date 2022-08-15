Houston’s Highest Priced Homes — From River Oaks to West U to Lake Conroe, These Mega Mansions Are Still Selling

The 9301 Sandringham Drive home was among the most expensive sales in Houston in July.

The 1930 neo-Regency home completely updated was among the most expansive homes sold in Houston in July.

This antebellum style beauty in Bunker Hill Village was on the market for a mere seven days before being sold.

This majestic mansion at 5327 Doliver in Tanglewood was among the most expensive homes sold in Houston in July.

This 9,500 square foot home at 240 Piney Point Road was among the top most expensive homes sold in the Houston area in July.

The new build 7,040 square foot home at 11315 Coloma Lane in Piney Point Village was sold before being completed.

This 10,400 square foot home at 8914 Memorial Drive was on the market for less than two months before it sold.

This mansion in Montgomery, measuring more than 17,000 square feet, was the third highest home sale in the area in July.

The home at 3781 Willowick in River Oaks was the most expensive home sale in Houston in July. (Photo by TK Images)

The Houston Association of Realtors reports that July saw the fourth consecutive month of decline in home sales in every category except the $500,000 to $999,000 price range, which actually saw a surprising 40.6 percent increase in sales. Sales in the million dollar and above segment dropped 11.6 percent, edging back toward the pre-pandemic levels. But no worries for those agents accustomed to astronomical commissions. The mega mansions continue their allure for those with deep pockets.

“The scorching pace of Houston housing throughout most of the pandemic was completely unsustainable, so the cooling that we have experienced over the past four months was expected and is all part of a market normalization,” HAR chair Jennifer Wauhob with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene says in an HAR release.

What’s still selling? Let’s take a look at HAR‘s list of the 10 homes in the Houston area that sold at the highest prices last month. From River Oaks to West U and Lake Conroe, these are Houston’s 10 Highest Priced Homes From July:

3781 Willowick Road

The elegant manor house, designed by architecture firm Wirtz, Calhoun, & Trungate, was one of the few River Oaks dwellings to remain on the market for more than eight months. A surprise considering the 1.6 acre lot and the majestic interiors. Four fireplaces, two staircases, separate quarters and slate roof contribute to the appeal of the 7,211-square-foot home.

Listing agent: Laura Sweeney of Compass RE Texas. Selling agent: William Wheless of Wheless Realty. List price: $15 million.

6335 Belmont Street

It’s a builder’s dream when your spec home sells practically before completion. Such was the good fortune for Wimmel Design & Construction, which built this 7,275 square foot showplace in West University Place. Six bedrooms, 6.5 baths, custom finishes and a central courtyard add up to an appealing domicile.

Listing agent: Marnie Greenwood of Compass RE Texas represented both the buyer and seller. List price: $4,999,000.

40 La Jolla Circle in Montgomery

With 480 feet of Lake Conroe waterfront, this 17,393-square-foot behemoth centers 2.5 acres and offers enough amenities to stand alone as a resort hotel. Consider the game room, media room, exercise room, dry and wet sauna in a private spa, office, library, craft room with built-ins, a massive wine room, eight bedrooms, nine full and three half baths and five kitchens. Two of those kitchens are in the boat house that includes four boat lifts.

Yes, there is a boat house.

Listing agent: Tara Anderson of Keller Williams Realty. Selling agent: Non-MLS. List price: $4.9 million.

8914 Memorial Drive

Estate lions welcome guests to this 10,400-square-foot home designed by Christopher Sims and Robert Dame with a nod to Santa Barbara esthetics. Rising from a tree-shaded acre in Memorial Woods, the house features six bedrooms and notable features that include a wine room, a butlers bar with a silver closet, a private casita retreat on the ground floor, a custom elevator, a media room with built-in bar/kitchen, and a heated pool and spa.

Listing agent: Heidi Boy with Compass RE Texas. Selling agent: Jue Hu of Y&R International Corp. List price: $4,699,000.

11315 Coloma Lane

The new construction in Piney Point Village sold before the final touches were installed, evidence that buyers are trolling the landscape for houses that are yet finished. This one is your typical new-build with 7,040 square feet of living space including five bedrooms, five full and three half baths, and a three car garage.

Listing agent: John Prell with Creekview Realty. Selling agent: Non-MLS agent. List price: $4.7 million.

240 Piney Point Road

It took only six days for this palatial home rising amid 1.4 acres in this coveted neck of Memorial to change hands. With the primary suite on the ground floor, the second level offers a game room, a well-appointed home theater, a secret room and five additional bedrooms with ensuite baths. Extra special is the separate casita with a full bath and cooking area tucked into the backyard. Other backyard amenities include a pool, spa and a fire pit.

Listing agent: Van Pham with PY Realty Co. Selling agent: Abigail Coleman with Del Monte Realty. List price: $4,195,000.

5327 Doliver

Who wouldn’t love this striking mansion designed by Robert Dame and crafted by Parker House, located steps from popular Tanglewood Boulevard? Everything about this 9,681-square-foot dwelling speaks of class from the regal reception hall to the second floor primary suite with fireplace, private covered balcony, and a luxurious bath with separate dressing rooms. We also love the fact that the home has a generator and elevator. All total there are six bedrooms, six full and four half baths.

Listing agent: Laura Sweeney of Compass RE Texas. Selling agent: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes, also of Compass. List price: $4.3 million.

11918 Heritage Lane

This throwback to the architectural grandeur of the Old South resting on more than an acre tree-shaded lot was an easy sell on the market for only seven days. Special appeal: Four wide verandas wrap the house in traditional grace along with Bevolo gas lanterns, cypress wood doors, 12-foot ceilings, reclaimed heart pine floors, antique French light fixtures and Old Chicago brick wood/gas log fireplaces.

Listing agent: Oliver Carter of Connected Realty. Selling agent: Colleen Sherlock of Greenwood King Properties. List price: $3,450,000.

3459 Ella Lee Lane

Built in 1930, the 6,371-square-foot home was modernized by mid-century architect Charles Pagan and more recently updated by interior designer Ginger Barber and Chateau Domingue. On the market less than two weeks, the River Oaks house includes Old World elements such as Rejuvenated hardwood floors, millwork and paneling; antique marble fireplaces; banks of French doors and full-length windows. Add a guest apartment with a kitchenette and full bath.

Listing agent: Ruthie Porterfield of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. Selling agent: Jay Monroe of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. List price:$4,250,000.

9301 Sandringham Drive

It took only 30 days for this 6,500-square-foot Georgian style residence to find a new owner. While the home currently has four bedrooms each with a bath and one flex room, there are large spaces on the second and third floors for the build-out of additional bedrooms with bath and closets or movie theater/ exercise room. It’s the new owner’s choice.

Listing agent: Norma Moore of Coldwell Banker Realty. Selling agent: Non-MLS agent. List price: $4,395,000.