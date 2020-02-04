Stunning Memorial Mansion Designed Around Powerhouse Couple’s Amazing Art Collection

David Devine The mansion in Memorial was a collaboration between the owners, Frankel Building Group and Laura U Interior Design.
Frankel Building Group & Laura U home
Stairway from Dining
The gallery includes work by noted artists as well as pieces by Lynne Devine and her art-trained children.
Living-Room-Fireplace-WEB
View From Entryway
Contemporary home
Contemporary home
Contemporary home
Master Bedroom Full Contemporary home
Master Bath (1)
Shower Detail
Media Room
Frankel Building Group & Laura U home
Contemporary home
01
15

The mansion in Memorial was a collaboration between the owners, Frankel Building Group and Laura U Interior Design.

02
15

The dramatic painting beneath the staircase is by Zhuang Hony Yi.

03
15

Another view of the Laura U interiors where Frankel Building Group created the floating stairway.

04
15

The gallery includes work by noted artists as well as pieces by Lynne Devine and her art-trained children.

05
15

The open plan living room

06
15

Stepping in through the front door, the visitor takes in the expanse of the contemporary home where art plays a significant role.

07
15

Every room in the Memorial area mansion was designed to showcase the Devines' art collection.

08
15

The powder room in the home designed by Frankel Building Group and Laura U.

09
15

The open kitchen plan is de rigueur in today's expansive homes.

10
15

Laura Umansky created the thoughtful contemporary interiors.

11
15

The master bath

12
15

The shower features cleverly designed tiles the resemble colorful raindrops.

13
15

The second floor media room

14
15

The stepped pool, the summer kitchen and the glass-walled balcony bespeak of Frankel Building Group design touches.

15
15

The street view of the Frankel Building Group home in Memorial.

David Devine The mansion in Memorial was a collaboration between the owners, Frankel Building Group and Laura U Interior Design.
Frankel Building Group & Laura U home
Stairway from Dining
The gallery includes work by noted artists as well as pieces by Lynne Devine and her art-trained children.
Living-Room-Fireplace-WEB
View From Entryway
Contemporary home
Contemporary home
Contemporary home
Master Bedroom Full Contemporary home
Master Bath (1)
Shower Detail
Media Room
Frankel Building Group & Laura U home
Contemporary home
Home + Design / Architecture

Stunning Memorial Mansion Designed Around Powerhouse Couple’s Amazing Art Collection

A Personalized Art Gallery Gives This Home a Different Kind of Wow

BY // 02.04.20
The mansion in Memorial was a collaboration between the owners, Frankel Building Group and Laura U Interior Design.
The dramatic painting beneath the staircase is by Zhuang Hony Yi.
Another view of the Laura U interiors where Frankel Building Group created the floating stairway.
The gallery includes work by noted artists as well as pieces by Lynne Devine and her art-trained children.
The open plan living room
Stepping in through the front door, the visitor takes in the expanse of the contemporary home where art plays a significant role.
Every room in the Memorial area mansion was designed to showcase the Devines' art collection.
The powder room in the home designed by Frankel Building Group and Laura U.
The open kitchen plan is de rigueur in today's expansive homes.
Laura Umansky created the thoughtful contemporary interiors.
The master bath
The shower features cleverly designed tiles the resemble colorful raindrops.
The second floor media room
The stepped pool, the summer kitchen and the glass-walled balcony bespeak of Frankel Building Group design touches.
The street view of the Frankel Building Group home in Memorial.
1
15

The mansion in Memorial was a collaboration between the owners, Frankel Building Group and Laura U Interior Design.

2
15

The dramatic painting beneath the staircase is by Zhuang Hony Yi.

3
15

Another view of the Laura U interiors where Frankel Building Group created the floating stairway.

4
15

The gallery includes work by noted artists as well as pieces by Lynne Devine and her art-trained children.

5
15

The open plan living room

6
15

Stepping in through the front door, the visitor takes in the expanse of the contemporary home where art plays a significant role.

7
15

Every room in the Memorial area mansion was designed to showcase the Devines' art collection.

8
15

The powder room in the home designed by Frankel Building Group and Laura U.

9
15

The open kitchen plan is de rigueur in today's expansive homes.

10
15

Laura Umansky created the thoughtful contemporary interiors.

11
15

The master bath

12
15

The shower features cleverly designed tiles the resemble colorful raindrops.

13
15

The second floor media room

14
15

The stepped pool, the summer kitchen and the glass-walled balcony bespeak of Frankel Building Group design touches.

15
15

The street view of the Frankel Building Group home in Memorial.

When committed contemporary art collectors Lynne and David Devine, president of Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America, decided that it was time to truly showcase their impressive collection in a new Houston home, they arranged for a custom design that would include a personalized art gallery as the centerpiece.

The duo tapped Frankel Building Group and interiors firm Laura U to bring it together. The result is a stunning 6,141 square foot dwelling where light and open spaces work to showcase the Devine’s collection and more.

“For us getting an understanding of the personality and passions of the client from the start is crucial to the over all process and outcome of this kind of project,” Scott Franklin, co-president and principal, explains of the Memorial area mansion.

“With this home, you’ll see throughout that we tried to keep things modern, light and minimalistic with plenty of wall space. We knew early on that the art gallery and unique pieces throughout their home were going to be a big part of the look and feel, so we wanted to make sure that the colors and design complemented their collection instead of overwhelming it.”

In a quirky turn, the gallery with recessed walls and special lighting features not only works by famed artists such as Guin Amant and Stefan Davidek, but also artwork from Lynne Devine and their children. No refrigerator art here. The Devine children have taken art lessons from a young age.

Stairway from Dining
Another view of the Laura U interiors where Frankel Building Group created the floating stairway.

The Devines’ interest in collecting stems from her mother’s gallery Armstrong De Graaf International Fine Art, in Saugatuck, Michigan, which is noted for artists such as Amant, Luis Lopez Loza and David Hockney.

Consideration was given to each art piece — paintings, sculptures, works on rice paper — in the home design with Laura Umansky collaborating not only with Frankel but also with the Devines. Elements such as floating glass staircases, contemporary pod-like light fixtures with a nod to a mid-century modern esthetic, colored rain drops on shower walls and more combine to create a residence that the Devines consider as much a home as a work of art in itself.

Additional artworks include a poolside sculpture, “titled Ignite,” by artist Kevin Barrettarrett and wood sculpture by Caprice Pierucci on a wall of the master bedroom by Caprice Pierucci.

Get a rare inside look at the home in the photo gallery below:

David Devine The mansion in Memorial was a collaboration between the owners, Frankel Building Group and Laura U Interior Design.
Frankel Building Group & Laura U home
Stairway from Dining
The gallery includes work by noted artists as well as pieces by Lynne Devine and her art-trained children.
Living-Room-Fireplace-WEB
View From Entryway
Contemporary home
Contemporary home
Contemporary home
Master Bedroom Full Contemporary home
Master Bath (1)
Shower Detail
Media Room
Frankel Building Group & Laura U home
Contemporary home
Special Series
Presented by NorthPark

StyleFile

<em>PaperCity</em> Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
PaperCity Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
read full series
Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
2005 Persa Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2005 Persa Street
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 561-7528 Email Realtor
2005 Persa Street
2321 Elmen Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2321 Elmen Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2321 Elmen Street
305 Knipp Road
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

305 Knipp Road
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
305 Knipp Road
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Houston, TX

$4,480,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
3751 Arnold Street
West University
FOR SALE

3751 Arnold Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3751 Arnold Street
4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4406 Camellia Lane
815 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

815 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$787,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
815 Knox Street
6710 Falcon Point
Santa Fe Area
FOR SALE

6710 Falcon Point
Dickinson, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
6710 Falcon Point
4615 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4615 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4615 Pine Street
3617 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3617 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3617 Olympia Drive
139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire, TX

$865,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
139 Beverly Lane
3739 Knollwood Street
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3739 Knollwood Street
Houston, TX

$8,450,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3739 Knollwood Street
601 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

601 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
601 Crestbend Drive
312 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

312 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
312 Carnarvon Drive
5301 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5301 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5301 Pine Street
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Houston, TX

$629,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
210 Millbrook Street
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

210 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
210 Millbrook Street
5211 Beech Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5211 Beech Street
Bellaire, TX

$889,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5211 Beech Street
1014 Rosepoint Street
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1014 Rosepoint Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1014 Rosepoint Street
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$1,660,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
2336 Welch Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2336 Welch Street
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2336 Welch Street
1026 Wynnwood Lane
Timbergrove/Manor
FOR SALE

1026 Wynnwood Lane
Houston, TX

$1,440,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1026 Wynnwood Lane
120 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

120 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$29,500,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
120 Carnarvon Drive
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
John Daugherty Realtors
View Our Open Houses View Our Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X