Stunning Memorial Mansion Designed Around Powerhouse Couple’s Amazing Art Collection

Every room in the Memorial area mansion was designed to showcase the Devines' art collection.

Stepping in through the front door, the visitor takes in the expanse of the contemporary home where art plays a significant role.

The gallery includes work by noted artists as well as pieces by Lynne Devine and her art-trained children.

The mansion in Memorial was a collaboration between the owners, Frankel Building Group and Laura U Interior Design.

When committed contemporary art collectors Lynne and David Devine, president of Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America, decided that it was time to truly showcase their impressive collection in a new Houston home, they arranged for a custom design that would include a personalized art gallery as the centerpiece.

The duo tapped Frankel Building Group and interiors firm Laura U to bring it together. The result is a stunning 6,141 square foot dwelling where light and open spaces work to showcase the Devine’s collection and more.

“For us getting an understanding of the personality and passions of the client from the start is crucial to the over all process and outcome of this kind of project,” Scott Franklin, co-president and principal, explains of the Memorial area mansion.

“With this home, you’ll see throughout that we tried to keep things modern, light and minimalistic with plenty of wall space. We knew early on that the art gallery and unique pieces throughout their home were going to be a big part of the look and feel, so we wanted to make sure that the colors and design complemented their collection instead of overwhelming it.”

In a quirky turn, the gallery with recessed walls and special lighting features not only works by famed artists such as Guin Amant and Stefan Davidek, but also artwork from Lynne Devine and their children. No refrigerator art here. The Devine children have taken art lessons from a young age.

Another view of the Laura U interiors where Frankel Building Group created the floating stairway.

The Devines’ interest in collecting stems from her mother’s gallery Armstrong De Graaf International Fine Art, in Saugatuck, Michigan, which is noted for artists such as Amant, Luis Lopez Loza and David Hockney.

Consideration was given to each art piece — paintings, sculptures, works on rice paper — in the home design with Laura Umansky collaborating not only with Frankel but also with the Devines. Elements such as floating glass staircases, contemporary pod-like light fixtures with a nod to a mid-century modern esthetic, colored rain drops on shower walls and more combine to create a residence that the Devines consider as much a home as a work of art in itself.

Additional artworks include a poolside sculpture, “titled Ignite,” by artist Kevin Barrettarrett and wood sculpture by Caprice Pierucci on a wall of the master bedroom by Caprice Pierucci.

Get a rare inside look at the home in the photo gallery below: