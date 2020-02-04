Inside Austin’s New Kelly Wearstler-Designed Hotel — a Sustainable, Wellness-Oriented Oasis

Austin Proper consists of 244 rooms and 79 suites, 99 residences, and is the first LEED Gold certified, sustainable hotel in the area. (Photo by Courtesy of Proper Hotel Austin )

The first Proper Hotel outside of California has landed in Austin, with stunning interiors designed by Kelly Wearstler. Proper Hospitality (Proper Hotels and Avalon Hotels) is led by the Viceroy Hotel Group. Leave it to Wearstler to come up with an iconic design that is authentically Austin yet entirely unique. The renowned designer visited local Craftsman-style homes throughout the state for her research, with a resulting design that pays homage to Art Nouveau and Arts and Crafts motifs, as well as joinery techniques.

Austin Proper consists of 244 rooms and 79 suites, 99 residences, and is the first LEED Gold certified, sustainable hotel in the area. All Proper hotels appreciate a life well lived, so look for an in-house yoga studio, a guest-only pool with cabanas, Aesop bath products and electric bikes to cruise around Lady Bird Lake. Upcoming pop-up fitness experiences include a New Moon Sound Bath and Sunrise Yoga.

The Peacock Mediterranean Grill in the new Austin Proper offers updated Israeli and Turkish classics

The restaurant and bar concepts from local partner McGuire Moorman Hospitality are as exciting as the interiors: The Peacock Mediterranean Grill offers updated Israeli and Turkish classics, Goldie’s Sunken Bar is an intimate space for cocktailing, and The Mockingbird Coffee, Falafel & Rotisserie serves up casual pastries and shawarma. Set to open soon is La Piscina Fajitas & Ceviches, a poolside restaurant with coastal Mexican-inspired dishes and an extensive tequila and mezcal program.