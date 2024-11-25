fbpx
Amy Kummer Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)
Kristen Leigh Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)
Wills Design Associates Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)
Jean Liu Design Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)
Amy Kummer Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

Kristen Leigh Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

Elizabeth Garrett Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

Wills Design Associates Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

Jennifer Barron Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

Jean Liu Design Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

Courtney Barton Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

Home + Design / Architecture

Houston’s Most Beautiful Tiny Houses — This Dollhouse Tour Shows Small Dwellings Can Do Big Things

Topnotch Designers Take On the Miniature World

BY // 11.25.24
Amy Kummer Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

Kristen Leigh Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

Elizabeth Garrett Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

Wills Design Associates Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

Jennifer Barron Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

Jean Liu Design Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

Courtney Barton Dollhouse (Courtesy La Petite Maison)

Small houses are changing the world. Or at least, making a cute statement with purpose. You can see some unique miniature marvels, which benefit a worthy cause, displayed at eight businesses around Houston in this year’s edition of the annual La Petite Maison Dollhouse Tour. The dollhouses were all crafted by notable Texan designers — including Jennifer Barron, Courtney Barton, Kristen Leigh, Jean Liu and Amy Kummer. 

Interior designer and La Petite Maison founder Alexandra Killion continues to be amazed by he artistry and attention to detail of the participating designers.

“We are increasingly blown away by the effort and talent the designers bring to the table for this event,” Killon says. “What started as a small idea to harness the design community in and around Houston has quickly surpassed what I could have imagined.”

These unique dollhouses will be available for bidding at the third annual La Petite Maison Gala on December 4 at the Hotel Zaza. Killion is co-chairing the après-ski themed gala with interior and dollhouse designer Lauren Wills Grover and event coordinators Madelon McGrenera and Shellyn Shoenthal. Following last year’s smashing Barbie-themed gala, where everyone danced the night away while dressed to the nines, attendees are encouraged to don their most chic winter looks. DJ Maddy Rose will be spinning tracks throughout the evening.

All proceeds from these intricate feats of design will go towards Family Houston, a community-based nonprofit that provides financial and employment coaching, mental health counseling and veteran support services to families in need. 

“Fundraising events like this help power the programs Family Houston provides throughout the year,” Family of Houston president and CEO Ken Sheirr says. “It brings real tangible change to this community, both financially and through the exposure to attendees and thus, throughout our great city.”

La Petite Maison 2024 Dollhouse Tour Locations

South to North Studio (3711 Autry Park Drive, #200), featuring the Jean Liu Design Dollhouse

Back Row Home (8570 Katy Freeway, #111), featuring the Kristen Leigh Studio Dollhouse

Courtney Barton (2940 Ferndale Street), featuring the Courtney Barton Dollhouse

Foltz Fine Art (2143 Westheimer Road), featuring the Avery Cox Dollhouse

Frock Shop (9135 Katy Fwy Suite 104), featuring the Elizabeth Garrett Interiors Dollhouse

Mont Art House (1230 Houston Avenue), featuring the Jennifer Barron Interiors Dollhouse

Moreau Paris (4444 Westheimer Road, #145), featuring the Amy Kummer Dollhouse

Valobra (2150 Westheimer Road), featuring the Wills Design Associates Dollhouse

The La Petite Maison 2024 Dollhouse Tour will be on view through Tuesday, December 3. The La Petite Maison Gala takes place the following night, Wednesday, December 4, with VIP access starting at 6 pm and the auction and gala kicking off at 6:30 pm.

Learn more about the La Petite Maison Gala and Tour here. Get more info about Family Houston here. 

