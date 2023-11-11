Houston’s Own Barbies & Kens Make This La Petite Mason Gala Unforgettable — Designer Dollhouses, Dreamy Looks and Plenty of Pink

Natalie Steen, Illa Gaunt, Katie Davis, Bailey McCarthy, chair Alexandra Killion, Paloma Contreras, Hattie Sparks, Emily Spanos, Amanda Medsger, Aryn Guillory at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Natalie Steen, Illa Gaunt, Katie Davis, Bailey McCarthy, chair Alexandra Killion, Paloma Contreras, Hattie Sparks, Emily Spanos, Amanda Medsger, Aryn Guillory at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Illa Gaunt, Natalie Steen at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

La Petite Maison Gala creator and chair Alexandra Killion at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

A miniature kitchen in the dollhouse designed by Emily Spanos of Emily June Designs (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Alair Homes team: Nick Specter, Carol Lamadrid, Chris Bolio at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Kate Barrere, Weslee Williams, Mary Kate Carl at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Jessica Keegan, Michelle Hart, Jocelyn Humphrey, Lauren Chapman at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Paulina Padilla, Natalie Ariz, Whitney Kuhn Lawson at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Alexandra & Tyler Killion at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Michaela Bergen, Lindsey Bergen, Allison & John Weaver at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Catherine Brooks Giuffre, Emily Carrere, Kim Harrington at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

A beautiful dollhouse by Aryn Guillory of Oyster Creek Designs (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Tracie Aguillard, Thomas & Lily Barfield, Evan & Meghan Captain, Valerie Dittner at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Kate Upton, Bailey McCarthy, Maggie Jenkins, Leslie Pitts at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Valerie Dittner, Leah Shiels, Mariel Sawicki at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Own Barbies & Kens Make This La Petite Mason Gala Unforgettable — Designer Dollhouses, Dreamy Looks and Plenty of Pink

Boosting the Essential Work of A Shelter for Cancer Families

BY // 11.10.23
photography Jenny Antill Clifton
Natalie Steen, Illa Gaunt, Katie Davis, Bailey McCarthy, chair Alexandra Killion, Paloma Contreras, Hattie Sparks, Emily Spanos, Amanda Medsger, Aryn Guillory at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Illa Gaunt, Natalie Steen at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
La Petite Maison Gala creator and chair Alexandra Killion at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
A miniature kitchen in the dollhouse designed by Emily Spanos of Emily June Designs (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Alair Homes team: Nick Specter, Carol Lamadrid, Chris Bolio at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Kate Barrere, Weslee Williams, Mary Kate Carl at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Jessica Keegan, Michelle Hart, Jocelyn Humphrey, Lauren Chapman at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Paulina Padilla, Natalie Ariz, Whitney Kuhn Lawson at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Alexandra & Tyler Killion at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Michaela Bergen, Lindsey Bergen, Allison & John Weaver at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Catherine Brooks Giuffre, Emily Carrere, Kim Harrington at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
A beautiful dollhouse by Aryn Guillory of Oyster Creek Designs (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Tracie Aguillard, Thomas & Lily Barfield, Evan & Meghan Captain, Valerie Dittner at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Kate Upton, Bailey McCarthy, Maggie Jenkins, Leslie Pitts at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Valerie Dittner, Leah Shiels, Mariel Sawicki at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Marissa Womble, Lyndsey Zorich, Veronika Romeis at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Natalie Steen, Illa Gaunt, Katie Davis, Bailey McCarthy, chair Alexandra Killion, Paloma Contreras, Hattie Sparks, Emily Spanos, Amanda Medsger, Aryn Guillory at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Illa Gaunt, Natalie Steen at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

La Petite Maison Gala creator and chair Alexandra Killion at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

A miniature kitchen in the dollhouse designed by Emily Spanos of Emily June Designs (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Alair Homes team: Nick Specter, Carol Lamadrid, Chris Bolio at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Kate Barrere, Weslee Williams, Mary Kate Carl at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Jessica Keegan, Michelle Hart, Jocelyn Humphrey, Lauren Chapman at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Paulina Padilla, Natalie Ariz, Whitney Kuhn Lawson at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Alexandra & Tyler Killion at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Michaela Bergen, Lindsey Bergen, Allison & John Weaver at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Catherine Brooks Giuffre, Emily Carrere, Kim Harrington at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

A beautiful dollhouse by Aryn Guillory of Oyster Creek Designs (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Tracie Aguillard, Thomas & Lily Barfield, Evan & Meghan Captain, Valerie Dittner at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Kate Upton, Bailey McCarthy, Maggie Jenkins, Leslie Pitts at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Valerie Dittner, Leah Shiels, Mariel Sawicki at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Come on Barbie, let’s go party! At the Junior League of Houston, nearly 500 Barbies and Kens gathered for the 2023 La Petite Maison Gala, celebrating interior design and raising money for A Shelter for Cancer Families (ASCF). The gala also served as a finale for the La Petite Maison Dollhouse Tour, which ran for 10 days. 

Like with the first event last fall, the La Petite Maison Gala was once again chaired by its creator, interior designer Alexandra Killion. This year’s theme was none other than the 2023 fashion icon herself: Barbie. Guests showed up in a variety of Barbie and Ken-inspired books. Artist Barbie, Biker Barbie, Cowboy Ken and Construction Ken all made appearances.

Needless to say, pink was the color of the night. 

Gala chair Alexandra Killion &amp; Tyler Killion at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Gala chair Alexandra Killion & Tyler Killion at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

What’s better than one Barbie dream house? Eight designer dream houses, of course. Created by eight Houston-based designers — Bailey McCarthy, Emily Spanos, Illa Gaunt and Natalie Sheen, Katie Davis, Amanda Medsger, Aryn Guillory and Paloma Contreras — and built by Alair Homes, these miniature mansions were undeniably the focal point of the night. The houses, which were previously on display at various Houston stores and boutiques during the Dollhouse Tour, were available through silent auction at the gala. 

Remarks were delivered by chair Alexandra Killion, ASCF board president Jill Collins and Alair Homes’ Chris Bolio and Nick Specter.

“In Houston, while we are so fortunate to live among such amazingly talented designers, we are even more fortunate to live near the topnotch medical care available in the Houston Medical Center,” Collins says. “Imagine the difficulty for families already facing a cancer diagnosis, who have the added stress of traveling to Houston and having to secure housing while still paying all their bills from home?

“At A Shelter for Cancer Families, we provide free housing for families during their cancer journey in Houston.”

The highest dollhouse bid went for Bailey McCarthy’s creation for Biscuit Home, which sold for a whopping $14,250. The pink-clad posse also delighted in a silent auction of artwork from local artists and a raffle, which included such prizes as a Trattoria Sofia three course brunch and a Saint Tropez Reverse Handbag. By the end of the night, the gala raised more than $235,000 to support cancer families. 

Illa Gaunt, Natalie Steen at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Illa Gaunt, Natalie Steen at the La Petite Maison Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

PC Seen: Kate Upton; Leslie Pitts; Brett Jennings; Lindsey and John Hohlt; Laura Dalton; Megan Hotze; ASCF board members Traci Ling, Lyndsey Zorich; Alair Homes’ Nick Specter, Carol Lamadrid, Chris Bolio; Kathleen Caserio; Anne Lee Phillips; Caroline Knapp; Brittany Sakowitz; Amanda Boffone; Luisa Rangel de Alba; Addie Teague; Nina Rand; Candace Thomas; Kate Doke; Evan and Meghan Captain

