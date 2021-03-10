Julie & Jason Alkire
Screen Shot 2021-03-10 at 12.10.39 PM
a shredded pink tulle couture dress is covered with little silk ribbons
Haus Alkire
Haus Alkire
Haus Alkire
01
06

Round Top-based designers Julie & Jason Alkire present a trunk show at Houston's Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art on March 9 and March 10. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)

02
06

The Alkires don't play by the fashion rules, bucking traditional wholesale in favor of designing thoughtful, versatile pieces for select clientele. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)

03
06

Photographed in the Haus Alkire Round Top studio, the pink tulle couture dress is covered with little silk ribbons. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)

04
06

The Haus Alkire fashion collection focuses on stories rather than seasons. (Haus Alkire photo)

05
06

Julie and Jason Alkire were inducted in 2018 into the Council of Fashion Designers of America. (Haus Alkire photo)

06
06

The Haus Alkire fashion collection focuses on stories rather than seasons. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)

Julie & Jason Alkire
Screen Shot 2021-03-10 at 12.10.39 PM
a shredded pink tulle couture dress is covered with little silk ribbons
Haus Alkire
Haus Alkire
Haus Alkire
Home + Design / Round Top

Moving Their Atelier From New York to Round Top, Designer Couple Launches a New Chapter

Nancy Littlejohn Fine Arts Hosts a Trunk Show for Haus Alkire

BY // 03.10.21
Round Top-based designers Julie & Jason Alkire present a trunk show at Houston's Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art on March 9 and March 10. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)
The Alkires don't play by the fashion rules, bucking traditional wholesale in favor of designing thoughtful, versatile pieces for select clientele. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)
Photographed in the Haus Alkire Round Top studio, the pink tulle couture dress is covered with little silk ribbons. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)
The Haus Alkire fashion collection focuses on stories rather than seasons. (Haus Alkire photo)
Julie and Jason Alkire were inducted in 2018 into the Council of Fashion Designers of America. (Haus Alkire photo)
The Haus Alkire fashion collection focuses on stories rather than seasons. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)
1
6

Round Top-based designers Julie & Jason Alkire present a trunk show at Houston's Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art on March 9 and March 10. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)

2
6

The Alkires don't play by the fashion rules, bucking traditional wholesale in favor of designing thoughtful, versatile pieces for select clientele. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)

3
6

Photographed in the Haus Alkire Round Top studio, the pink tulle couture dress is covered with little silk ribbons. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)

4
6

The Haus Alkire fashion collection focuses on stories rather than seasons. (Haus Alkire photo)

5
6

Julie and Jason Alkire were inducted in 2018 into the Council of Fashion Designers of America. (Haus Alkire photo)

6
6

The Haus Alkire fashion collection focuses on stories rather than seasons. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)

For Julie Haus Alkire and Jason Alkire, the husband-and-wife designers of womenswear label Haus Alkire, moving their atelier — and their home — from New York to Round Top is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter.

As the duo toyed with the idea of opening a second retail location for Haus Alkire — their New York-based fashion collection that focuses on stories rather than seasons — the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The couple, who had met at the University of Houston, temporarily closed up shop and sought refuge in Round Top. After meeting a friend for lunch at The Garden Co. restaurant, a sign on a beautiful piece of property caught their eye.

“We looked at each other and thought, ‘This could be the answer to everything,’” Julie says. “Many of our clients have second homes here. You get nature, but you also have culture here, which is so rare for a tiny town.”

(The duo is showcasing their collection at Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art on West Alabama today (March 10) and tomorrow in a trunk show hosted by Round Top/Houston resident Carol Linn and Nancy Littlejohn. Appointments are recommended: appt@hausalkire.com or 646-240-9447).

Nestled on four acres, the couple’s new atelier is a hybrid live-work cabin, with a living space in the back and a gallery in front. In the living space, the bones of the cabin show through with exposed beams and pine shiplap. In the gallery in front, white walls and sleek cement floors offer a minimalist setting for Haus Alkire’s womenswear collections, organized in vignettes. “It’s kind of like being in a candy store,” Julie says. “You’ll see chartreuse and burnt orange in one corner, then deep magenta and Kelly green in another.”

 

Haus Alkire
The Haus Alkire fashion collection focuses on stories rather than seasons. (Haus Alkire photo)

Since launching their label in 2012, the Alkires have never played by the fashion rules, bucking traditional wholesale in favor of designing thoughtful, versatile pieces for select clientele. Customers include Claire Danes, and Tom Ford recently recognized Haus Alkire as a rising name in fashion. In 2018, they were inducted into the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Largely influenced by nature, the Alkires shot a new story on location around Round Top, near Festival Hill and beside a vintage Airstream. With Jason creating custom textiles from his own photography and graphic designs, pixelated photographs of a bodega flower are printed on skirts and dresses, while a shredded pink tulle couture dress is covered with little silk ribbons.

In addition to the fashion, the Round Top boutique offers artwork by Sara Carter, a painter represented by Houston gallerist Nancy Littlejohn; custom pillows, bedding, and linens; hats by milliner Gigi Burris; and furniture and antique pieces that Jason refinishes in a sprawling barn workshop on their property. Gio Ponti chairs are re-covered in an RGB print (“red, green, blue — a graphic designer’s nod to the Internet,” Jason says), and the couple’s vintage Ward Bennett chairs will soon be in the shop.

Haus Alkire
Julie and Jason Alkire’s unique designs and success led them to induction into the Council of Fashion Designers of America. (Haus Alkire photo)

Trading NYC for the slower pace of country life has also been a welcome change. Last spring, Julie rescued seven abandoned Shepherd-Lab puppies near her parents’ home in Chappell Hill. The couple adopted two, Puff and Saver, who now take morning walks to Festival Hill and weekly outings to Mandito’s restaurant patio, where Jason and Julie sip margaritas. Julie confesses she knows the ladies at the round top mercantile round top texas well enough that they stocked more coconut yogurt just for her.

“Peace of mind and quality of life have improved for us,” Jason says. “New York can callous you.”

The Alkires hope to host friends from New York this year and are entertaining the idea of building casitas or even a restaurant on their grounds. If Round Top is a treasure trove, then Haus Alkire is one of its most interesting treasures. The compelling visual stories Julie and Jason tell through their fashion collections and home are attracting new faces and drawing in familiar ones.

“The very first client we had in New York came to Round Top and was one of the first people in the store here,” Julie says. “You realize that every little thing you’ve gone through, even though it can take years, was meant to be.”

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
22 E. Shady Lane
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E. Shady Lane
Houston, TX

$2,498,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E. Shady Lane
3779 Bellaire Boulevard
Southside Place
FOR SALE

3779 Bellaire Boulevard
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
3779 Bellaire Boulevard
2128 Brentwood
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2128 Brentwood
Houston, TX

$3,295,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
2128 Brentwood
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
2727 Kirby Drive #11B
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive #11B
Houston, TX

$1,319,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive #11B
3723 Knollwood
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3723 Knollwood
Houston, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Cameron Ansari
This property is listed by: Cameron Ansari (713) 240-2611 Email Realtor
3723 Knollwood
2 Smithdale Ct
Hunters Creek
FOR SALE

2 Smithdale Ct
Hunters Creek, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
2 Smithdale Ct
2211 Briarglen #710
Briarglen
FOR SALE

2211 Briarglen #710
Houston, TX

$547,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Baker
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Baker (713) 254-1396 Email Realtor
2211 Briarglen #710
Presented by Greenwood King
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X