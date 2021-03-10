The 7 Best Cuban Sandwiches in Dallas
From Authentic Cubanos to More Creative Paninis, Our City Loves the Top Tier SandwichBY Megan Ziots // 03.10.21
After re-watching Jon Favreau’s Chef recently, and then, naturally, The Chef Show with Favreau and chef Roy Choi, I desperately craved a good Cuban sandwich. Thankfully, Dallas has plenty of restaurants that offer these perfect concoctions of pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickle, and mustard (and sometimes mayo). From authentic Cuban spots to breweries and coffee shops, here’s where to find the best Cuban sandwiches in Dallas.
When this favorite Dallas brewery reopened after a long hiatus during the pandemic, they did so with a brand new food menu. Along with great craft beers like the popular Local Buzz and El Chingon, Four Corners now offers several bites including a Cubano sandwich with fries. Served on a bolillo roll toasted with pork carnitas, the delicious warm sandwich includes ham, beer mustard, Swiss cheese, and T-Rex’s Beer pickles.
Havana Cafe
East Dallas
1152 N. Buckner Boulevard, Suite 126
Dallas, TX 75218 | Map
One of the few authentic Cuban restaurants in Dallas, this cafe is located in East Dallas’ Casa Linda Plaza. Created after witnessing a need for real Cuban food in DFW, Havana Cafe offers a vast menu of beef, chicken, seafood, and pork entrees, as well as sandwiches. The Famous Cuban is a must-try, of course. It’s made with Criollo ham pork, Swiss cheese, and dill pickles.
Civil Pour
North Dallas
8061 Walnut Hill Lane
Dallas, TX 75231 | Map
Opened in 2018 at The Hill Shopping Center in North Dallas, this hybrid coffee shop and craft beer bar also makes a great Cuban sandwich. Made with Pecan Lodge’s pulled pork, Tasso ham, Munster cheese, pickles, mustard, and mayo, this sandwich is an absolute delight. Pair with their new blueberry bliss iced latte with oat milk for a caffeinated dessert. The spot is currently offering outdoor seating and takeout.
Great American Hero
Oak Lawn
4001 Lemmon Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
This unique sandwich palace has been serving subs in Oak Lawn since 1974. One of their most popular sandwiches is the Cuban panini made with roasted pork, baked ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, Cappicola, pickles, and Dijon mustard. You choose your own bread, but the red pepper parmesan ciabatta is recommended for an extra kick. Just ask for the #28.
Zaguan Latin Cafe & Bakery
Oak Lawn
2604 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
This Latin American cafe and bakery in Oak Lawn offers everything from arepas to cachapas, but it’s the Cuban sandwich that really stands out here. Served on toasted, homemade French bread, the panini pressed sandwich comes with the classic: pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard.
Cuban Dulceria International Bakery & Cafe
Carrollton
2662 N. Josey Lane, Suite 228
Carrollton, TX 75007 | Map
Opened in 1979, this Carrollton bakery is worth the venture to the North Texas suburb for its authentic Cuban food. Owned by sisters Sara and Rita Vasquez, the cafe was originally opened by their parents and now has two locations in Carrollton. Besides amazing cakes and pastries, the cafe offers a full menu of sandwiches including the popular El Cubano.
The Latin Pig Cuban Restaurant
Multiple Locations
3131 Custer Road, Suite 165
Plano, TX 75075 | Map
In Plano and The Colony, you can find a great Cuban sandwich at The Latin Pig Cuban Restaurant. Family-owned and operated, their signature sandwich includes housemade ingredients including pickles, roasted pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, and mojo de ajo on toasted French bread.