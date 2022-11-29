414 Shadywood Road
The Kappa Kappa Gamma Pilgrimage Home Tour returns this Friday and Saturday featuring three festively decorated homes in Tanglewood. This photo is from a previous tour.
5936 Deerwood Drive
5950 Stones Throw Road
The home at 414 Shadywood Road in Tanglewood is one of three on the holiday home tour.

The home at 5936 Deerwood Road in Tanglewood is one of three on the holiday home tour.

The home at 5950 Stones Throw Road in Tanglewood is one of three on the KKG holiday home tour.

Home + Design / Design Notes

Tanglewood Holiday Dream Homes You Can Tour — Stepping Into the Spirit of the Season

Professionals Show Off Their Festive Takes As a Beloved Kappa Kappa Gamma Tradition Returns

BY // 11.29.22
The home at 414 Shadywood Road in Tanglewood is one of three on the holiday home tour.
The home at 5936 Deerwood Road in Tanglewood is one of three on the holiday home tour.
The home at 5950 Stones Throw Road in Tanglewood is one of three on the KKG holiday home tour.
The home at 414 Shadywood Road in Tanglewood is one of three on the holiday home tour.

Now that pandemic fears have receded, the time-honored Kappa Kappa Gamma Holiday Pilgrimage Home Tour returns this Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3. It opens the doors on three grand dwellings in Tanglewood, each decorated to the tasteful hilt by professionals for the holidays. “Making Spirits Bright for Our Community” is the theme of the biennial fundraiser with proceeds going to the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation.

The event is chaired by Jennie Chandler and Julie Comiskey and honors Sue Brennig, Lacy Crain, Nancy Gordon and Anne Shallenberger. The festivities kick off Thursday evening with an invitation-only cocktail fête at the home of Charlotte and Bobby Orr.

Lacy Crain and Joe Galloway open their home at 414 Shadywood Road where Darlene’s Flower & Gift Shop has worked the holiday magic. Chairs for this home are Nancy Gordon, one of the honorees, and Stephanie Smith.

The holiday designer Michele Buckley of In Bloom has taken on the task of decorating the home of Leslie and Mark Hull at 5950 Stones Throw Road. Serving as chairs are Caroline Dannenbaum and Renee Davis.

The Kappa Kappa Gamma Pilgrimage Home Tour returns this Friday and Saturday featuring three festively decorated homes in Tanglewood. This photo is from a previous tour.
Marcia Smart, who just published her first cookbook titled Dinner is Done, opens the home at 5936 Deerwood that she shares with husband Brig, and their children. Jennifer Cox and Kristin McMane chair this home where the uber talented Jeff Bradley has trimmed the tree, decorated the hearth and added plenty of merry, merry.

Tickets for this Kappa Kappa Gamma Holiday Pilgrimage Home Tour are available at Bering’s, Iris Gifts and Decor, Memorial Designs, Back Row Home, Briargrove Pharmacy & Gifts and Le Petit Market. Advance tour tickets are $20 through December 1. On the days of the tour, the tickets will be priced at $25.

Since 1980, the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation has contributed more than $4.3 million to charitable organizations across the Houston community. The Kappa Kappa Gamma Houston Alumnae Association was founded in 1928 and is the largest KKG alumnae association in the country.

