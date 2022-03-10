Houston’s Most Spectacular Houses Shown Off in a Modern Home Tour Like No Other — From River Oaks Marvels to Galleria Showstoppers

The Galleria/Uptown area home that headlines the Houston Modern Home Tour is the work of LEAM Design + Build. (Photo by LEAM Design Build)
Echo Custom Homes created the 4,200 square foot dwelling in the Garden Oaks/Oak Forest neighborhood with interiors by Kendra Benson. (Photo by PRSTX.com)
The Galleria/Uptown area home that headlines the Houston Modern Home Tour is the work of LEAM Design + Build. (Photo by LEAM Design Build)

The Galleria/Uptown area home that headlines the Houston Modern Home Tour is the work of LEAM Design + Build. (Photo by LEAM Design Build)

The Galleria/Uptown area home that headlines the Houston Modern Home Tour is the work of LEAM Design + Build. (Photo by LEAM Design Build)

The Galleria/Uptown area home that headlines the Houston Modern Home Tour is the work of LEAM Design + Build. (Photo by LEAM Design Build)

Echo Custom Homes created the 4,200 square foot dwelling in the Garden Oaks/Oak Forest neighborhood with interiors by Kendra Benson. (Photo by PRSTX.com)

Echo Custom Homes created the 4,200 square foot dwelling in the Garden Oaks/Oak Forest neighborhood with interiors by Kendra Benson. (Photo by PRSTX.com)

Hollenbeck Architects designed the 4,900 square foot home in Braeswood, built in 2018 by Brian Silver of BAS Concepts. (Photo by Ben Hill)

Hollenbeck Architects designed the 4,900 square foot home in Braeswood, built in 2018 by Brian Silver of BAS Concepts. (Photo by Ben Hill)

sudioMET, working with BEC Engineers, & Consultants designed this 6,000 sq. ft. home in Braeswood Place. Interiors by Laura U Design. (Photo by Luis Ayala)

sudioMET, working with BEC Engineers, & Consultants designed this 6,000 sq. ft. home in Braeswood Place. Interiors by Laura U Design. (Photo by Luis Ayala)

sudioMET, working with BEC Engineers, & Consultants designed this 6,000 sq. ft. home in Braeswood Place. Interiors by Laura U Design. (Photo by Luis Ayala)

The 3,000 square foot cabana, pool terrace, and guest suite in River Oaks was designed by Gary R. Chandler Architecture with interior design by Paula Fyhr Designs, landscape architecture by Design: Exterior Worlds. (Photo by Miro Dvoracak)

This Garden Oaks gem was designed by Gary R. Chandler Architecture with interior design by Paula Fyhr Designs, landscape architecture by Design: Exterior Worlds. (Photo by Miro Dvoracak)

Echo Custom Homes with interior designer Kendra Benson designed and built this 4,100 square foot home in Garden Oaks/Oak Forest. (Photo by PRSTX.com)

Echo Custom Homes with interior designer Kendra Benson designed and built this 4,100 square foot home in Garden Oaks/Oak Forest. (Photo by PRSTX.com)

The Galleria/Uptown area home that headlines the Houston Modern Home Tour is the work of LEAM Design + Build. (Photo by LEAM Design Build)
Echo Custom Homes created the 4,200 square foot dwelling in the Garden Oaks/Oak Forest neighborhood with interiors by Kendra Benson. (Photo by PRSTX.com)
Home + Design / Architecture

Houston’s Most Spectacular Houses Shown Off in a Modern Home Tour Like No Other — From River Oaks Marvels to Galleria Showstoppers

A Delayed 10th Year Anniversary That's Worth the Wait

BY // 03.10.22
The Galleria/Uptown area home that headlines the Houston Modern Home Tour is the work of LEAM Design + Build. (Photo by LEAM Design Build)
The Galleria/Uptown area home that headlines the Houston Modern Home Tour is the work of LEAM Design + Build. (Photo by LEAM Design Build)

The Galleria/Uptown area home that headlines the Houston Modern Home Tour is the work of LEAM Design + Build. (Photo by LEAM Design Build)

The Galleria/Uptown area home that headlines the Houston Modern Home Tour is the work of LEAM Design + Build. (Photo by LEAM Design Build)

The Galleria/Uptown area home that headlines the Houston Modern Home Tour is the work of LEAM Design + Build. (Photo by LEAM Design Build)

Echo Custom Homes created the 4,200 square foot dwelling in the Garden Oaks/Oak Forest neighborhood with interiors by Kendra Benson. (Photo by PRSTX.com)

Echo Custom Homes created the 4,200 square foot dwelling in the Garden Oaks/Oak Forest neighborhood with interiors by Kendra Benson. (Photo by PRSTX.com)

Hollenbeck Architects designed the 4,900 square foot home in Braeswood, built in 2018 by Brian Silver of BAS Concepts. (Photo by Ben Hill)

Hollenbeck Architects designed the 4,900 square foot home in Braeswood, built in 2018 by Brian Silver of BAS Concepts. (Photo by Ben Hill)

sudioMET, working with BEC Engineers, & Consultants designed this 6,000 sq. ft. home in Braeswood Place. Interiors by Laura U Design. (Photo by Luis Ayala)

sudioMET, working with BEC Engineers, & Consultants designed this 6,000 sq. ft. home in Braeswood Place. Interiors by Laura U Design. (Photo by Luis Ayala)

sudioMET, working with BEC Engineers, & Consultants designed this 6,000 sq. ft. home in Braeswood Place. Interiors by Laura U Design. (Photo by Luis Ayala)

The 3,000 square foot cabana, pool terrace, and guest suite in River Oaks was designed by Gary R. Chandler Architecture with interior design by Paula Fyhr Designs, landscape architecture by Design: Exterior Worlds. (Photo by Miro Dvoracak)

This Garden Oaks gem was designed by Gary R. Chandler Architecture with interior design by Paula Fyhr Designs, landscape architecture by Design: Exterior Worlds. (Photo by Miro Dvoracak)

Echo Custom Homes with interior designer Kendra Benson designed and built this 4,100 square foot home in Garden Oaks/Oak Forest. (Photo by PRSTX.com)

Echo Custom Homes with interior designer Kendra Benson designed and built this 4,100 square foot home in Garden Oaks/Oak Forest. (Photo by PRSTX.com)

We’ve been on board with the Houston Modern Home Tour almost since its beginning in 2010, but we have never seen such an over-the-top, spectacular collection of homes, the doors of which will be open to the public on March 19. Fans of modern architect do not want to miss this. Fans of modern interior design should save the date.

The Modern Architecture + Design Society (MA+DS) was supposed to have celebrated its 10th Houston anniversary in 2020 but we all know what happened that spring. COVID interrupted everything creating a hiatus on in-person tours through 2021. While the organization punted with virtual home tours, the open door policy returns with houses across the city showcasing the best of the best in Houston’s modern architecture and design.

BEC Engineers and Consultants presents the tour that is organized to give local architects, designers and home builders the opportunity to spotlight their work and visit one-on-one with tour participants. Yes, key players in the design of these homes will be on hand to discuss their spectacular projects during the tour.

LEAM Design + Build opens the doors on a 5,500 square foot home, completed just this year, in The Galleria/Uptown area. Award winning Echo Custom Homes has two entries, both located in the Garden Oaks/Oak Forest neighborhood. Popular studioMET along with BEC Engineers & Consultants opens the doors to a 6,600 square foot home in Braeswood Place. Also in the area, Hollenbeck Architects and builder Brian Silver present a home in Braeswood. Gary R. Chandler Architecture allows entry to a luxurious pool cabana and guest house tucked behind a chic River Oaks home.

Echo Custom Homes created the 4,200 square foot dwelling in the Garden Oaks/Oak Forest neighborhood with interiors by Kendra Benson. (Photo by PRSTX.com)
In keeping with ongoing concern over COVID, MA+DS has instituted certain safety rules including limiting tickets, controlling the number of entries at each home at any given time and not allowing kids under the age of 10. Mask requirements will be at the discretion of the individual homeowners.

Houses on the self-guided Houston Modern Home Tour will be open from 10 am to 4 pm with tickets available here. To get a closer look at some of the spectacular houses that will be shown off, click thru the photo gallery below:

