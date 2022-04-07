Spring place setting at James Showroom with Penny Morrison fabric
Spring place setting at James Showroom with Penny Morrison fabric

Shelby Wagner, Kyle Knight (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Ashley Avrea Cathey (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Dan Houchard, Javier Burkle (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Hunter Ellis, Emma Finch, Meredith Ellis, Hector Finch (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Julie Clark, Clara Beecherl (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

John Bobbitt, Chad Dorsey (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Lisa Henderson, Cameron Drinkwater (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Daniel Heath, Josh Pickering (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Trish Sheats (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Craig O’Dell, Denise McGaha, Mackay Boynton (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Home + Design / Home Stores

Spring Dinner at James Showroom Honors a British Heritage Brand's 25th Anniversary

Dining By Design For Hector Finch

BY Staff Report // 04.07.22
On a beautiful early-spring evening, Meredith and Hunter Ellis threw open the doors to James showroom in the Dallas Design Center for a candlelit dinner honoring Emma and Hector Finch, in from London, with table and walls draped in sweet flowers and batiks in cotton and linen. The British heritage lighting brand Hector Finch is known for its traditional design and craftsmanship, supplying English historic and country homes with classic illumination.

Dallas designers tuned up dapper and ready to cheer Hector Finch’s 25th anniversary, followed by dinner prepared by Parigi.

Dining by design: John Bobbitt, Chad Dorsey, Julie Clark, Kyle Knight, Shelby Wagner, Lisa Henderson, Cameron Drinkwater, Josh Pickering, Daniel Heath, Mackay Boynton, Javier Burkle, Denise, McGaha, Dan Houchard, Ashley Avrea Cathey, and Trish Sheats, along with showroom director Craig O’Dell.

