Spring Dinner at James Showroom Honors a British Heritage Brand’s 25th Anniversary

On a beautiful early-spring evening, Meredith and Hunter Ellis threw open the doors to James showroom in the Dallas Design Center for a candlelit dinner honoring Emma and Hector Finch, in from London, with table and walls draped in sweet flowers and batiks in cotton and linen. The British heritage lighting brand Hector Finch is known for its traditional design and craftsmanship, supplying English historic and country homes with classic illumination.

Dallas designers tuned up dapper and ready to cheer Hector Finch’s 25th anniversary, followed by dinner prepared by Parigi.

Dining by design: John Bobbitt, Chad Dorsey, Julie Clark, Kyle Knight, Shelby Wagner, Lisa Henderson, Cameron Drinkwater, Josh Pickering, Daniel Heath, Mackay Boynton, Javier Burkle, Denise, McGaha, Dan Houchard, Ashley Avrea Cathey, and Trish Sheats, along with showroom director Craig O’Dell.