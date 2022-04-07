From SoHo to Round Top — New York Fashion Designer and Home Design Queen Throw a Dreamy Outdoor Dinner Party

Courtney Barton dressed the Kitchenette Farm table in items from her Round Top outpost. (Photo by Harlow & May Studios)

The frothy designs of Loeffler Randall were favored among guests at the Round Top dinner. (Fernanda Varela Photography)

Spicy margaritas were on the menu at the Jessie Randall/Courtney Barton dinner at Marcia Smart's Kitchenette Farm. (Photo by Harlow & May Studios)

Sitting down for Jessie Randall and Courtney Barton's countryside dinner at Kitchenette Farm in Round Top: Maggie Umsted, Wallis Sugg, Sarah Rothwell, JJ Barton (Photo by Harlow & May)

Even without the Round Top Antiques Fair, the bucolic charm of the bustling berg tucked into rolling countryside between Houston and Austin presents reason enough for special celebrations. Add the multitude of designers, artists and shoppers who descend for the fair and inspiration for celebrations soars.

So it was when fashion designer Jessie Randall of Loeffler Randall decamped from her New York SoHo headquarters recently not only for the fair but also to co-host one of those classic Round Top gatherings. She and home design dealer Courtney Barton partnered to present a dreamy al fresco dinner on the lawn of Marcia Smart‘s Kitchenette Farm.

It was one of those classic Round Top events — beautiful spring weather, dinner on the farmhouse lawn in the countryside with fashion and food at the forefront. The event celebrated the launch of Loeffler Randall’s spring ready-to-wear collection, which was on display during the Round Top Spring Antiques Show fair in a pop-up at Barton’s Round Top shop.

“The winter show was my first time visiting and I fell in love — with the people, the lovely town and all the inspiration,” Randall says. “I spotted Courtney outside her beautiful shop wearing shoes from my line I designed way back in 2006. It made me so happy.

“I’ve now been to the winter and spring shows and would love to see what fall brings. I can’t wait to come back.”

Juliana Ramirez, Emma Wooley, Jessie Randall, Wallis Sugg, Zoe Wendel (Photo by Harlow & May Studios)

The cornucopia of vintage designs and furnishings on display during the fair and the countryside itself provided inspiration for Loeffler’s love of organic, raw materials and special techniques and details like ruching, weaving, quilting and knotted bows. Her designs reveal her affection for the crafty and tactile with a love for pops of color and beautiful florals.

“On another note,” Loeffler says, “one of the many special things about the dinner was the gorgeous table Courtney designed with beautiful elements from her shop. We made custom LR bandanas given to each guest using a signature print from our collection and these were tied at every seat.”

Dinner on the lawn at Kitchenette Farm (Photo by Harlow & May Studios)

On Smart’s menu were spicy margaritas, endive with green goddess dressing, grilled lamb chops, a salad course, chili-rubbed salmon and fresh berry crumble.

And of course the Loeffler Randall team was dressed in LR boho chic frocks and several guests had purchased a number to wear for this country chic evening under the stars.

PC Seen: Sarah Rothwell, Emma Wooley, Juliana Ramirez, Zoe Wendel, Wallis Sugg, Courtney Marse, Fernanda Varela, Natalie Steen, Stehanie Disney, Anna Thomas, Trish Bhansali and Maggie and Eric Umsted.