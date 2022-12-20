Jill Egan, Melanie Wallace (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Angela Watts, Victoria Watts (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chateau Domingue’s Ruth Gay, BlakeLupton (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Anne Lee Phillips, Nancy Bihlmaier (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mark and Christi Carroll (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Payman Khania, Natalie Davis, Chris Goins, Josh Pazda (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Annemieke Lupton, Tracy Gay (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bracken Barnes, Caroline Cruseturner, Kathy Dimmitt (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Wynn Walker (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Caroline Tonisi (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Courtney Barton (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Craig Kennedy, Kirby Mears (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Genna and Richard Weidner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Heather Mee, Barnett McLaughlin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jeff Walton, Ryan Cole (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jill Egan Ambiance 2 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
John and Penelope Wright (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Krista Kirton, Tonya Riner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lynn Holender, Delaney Holender (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nakul Gupta, Divya Pande, Kabir Karnani, Linette Montana (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tami Erwin, Melanie Wallace (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chris Goins, Josh Pazda (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jill Egan Ambiance 3 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Home + Design / Home Stores

Posh New Design Showroom Draws an Influential Crowd to Rice Village — Jill Egan Interiors Adds Up

Art Elevates the New Space

BY // 12.20.22
photography Daniel Ortiz
What: Jill Egan Interiors new showroom opening fête

Where: 2532 Amherst Street in Houston’s Rice Village

PC Moment:  When doors opened on the champagne-infused evening, a buzzy crowd of close to 100 poured in to get a look-see at the new Jill Egan Interiors digs that speak to Egan‘s ethos of clean, contemporary lines that exhibit a natural warmth while giving a nod to the classic. Not only does the showroom feature furnishings but also home goods with pieces by Studio Henry Wilson, handmade leather goods from Oscar Maschera, Bas Relief by Lauren Collin and ceramics from Jane D’Haene, just to name a few. Elevating the space with continuity are artworks from Matt Kleberg and Tyler Guinn.

The clutch of guests, which included design and art afficionados as well as influencers, were introduced to Jill Egan Interiors’ focus on amazing upholstery fabrics such as the highest quality wool bouclés, alpacas and mohair. For those perhaps intimidated by the plush fabrics, the shop also carries soft Belgian linen slipcovers that are conveniently dry clean friendly.

For those unfamiliar with Jill Egan, she taught math for a dozen years before pivoting to embrace her creative bent with interior design.

“The interesting commonalities of teaching mathematics and creating beautiful yet functional interiors are that they both require quite a bit of math and spatial geometry,”  Egan notes on her website. “The high point is that both professions allow me to impact people’s lives for the better.

“I absolutely love fashion or anything tha allows me to express my creative outlet.”

PC Seen: MFAH’s general manager of retail Chris Goins, Pazda Butler gallery’s Josh Pazda, Randall Davis Company’s creative director Natalie Davis, textile designer and shop curator Courtney Barton, Chateau Domingue’s Ruth Gay, wood worker Erin Flynn, landscape architect Ryan Cole, Kravet’s Leo Jaime and Scott Boyd, Anne Lee Phillips, Nancy Bihlmaier, Penny and John Wright, and Wynn Walker.

