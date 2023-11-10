Discover Antique Gems at Houston’s Judy Robinson Estate Sales

Whether you’re looking to liquidate an estate or are on the hunt for Houston’s most exquisite antiques, there’s one name you need to know: Judy Robinson Estate Sales and Appraisal Services.

Robinson has 50 years of experience in personal property appraisals and estate sales. She has been in the business since 1971 when she owned her own auction house in Cincinnati. Drawn to the Bayou City, she came to Houston to open the Blaffer-Robinson Gallery in 1992 and then the Judy Robinson Gallery a year later. With the encouragement of numerous attorneys and bankers, she formed Judy Robinson Estate Sales and Appraisal Services. Her business exploded.

Judy Robinson specializes in appraisals, estate tag sales, and sales at private treaty. Among her clients are banks, C.P.A.s, trust companies, individuals, businesses, estates, institutions, and attorneys who need appraisals or wish to liquidate their clients’ personal property. She also conducts on-location auctions for certain properties needing to be sold at auction and provides expert testimony, participating in arbitrations with the Internal Revenue Service, and furnishing expert support research in litigation cases.

Robinson has too many accolades to mention, but among the top are serving as Sotheby’s Internet Representative for Houston from 1995-1997, having a Texas Auctioneer’s License, and being named the Texas Regional Representative for Bonhams (London, San Francisco, and New York). Many members of her tenured staff have been with the company for more than a decade. When it comes to all things estates in Houston, Robinson is the go-to.

Many of Robinson’s clients have extensively traveled the globe, amassing historically important lifetime collections with treasures of all types, including: fine art, bronze sculptures, important furniture, rugs, porcelain, fine china, sterling silver, glass and exquisite crystal, chandeliers, lighting, mirrors, books, fine jewelry, and more. If you want it, she’s got it.

The entrepreneur works with some of Houston’s most notable estates and has presented some of the most prestigious estate sales. These include such luminaries as Joe Jamail, Louise Cooley and Dr. Denton Cooley, Tootsies’ Mickey Rosmarin, William Pryor, Terry Hershey, Minnette and Jerome Robinson, Jerry Getz, Charlie Thomas, Patricia McMahon, Renee Wallace, Virginia and Warren Waite, LaVerl Daily and Dr. Louis Daily, Gloria O’Connor Shouse, and Bessie Liedtke, as well as the personal collections of many other prominent Houston and Texas families.

Liquidating an estate and uncovering hidden gems from some of the nation’s most coveted estates can be difficult tasks, but with Judy Robinson, you’re in good hands.

Judy Robinson Estate Sales and Appraisal Services, 2439 Westheimer Rd. For upcoming sales, to arrange an appraisal, or for estate inquiries, call 713-301-1740 or find details here.