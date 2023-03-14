How Houstonians Katherine and Bill Phelps Transformed a 19th-Century Train Depot Into Their Charming Texas Home

The Farm’s Family History

The farm’s story began in the early 1970s when Bill’s grandmother, Marie Lee Phelps, bought 100 acres of undeveloped woodland in Independence, near Brenham. Marie was civic-minded — in the early half of the 20th century, she helped found the Houston Zoo and St. John’s School — but she was also an avid preservationist. Along with Ima Hogg and others, Marie rescued the 1847 Kellum-Noble House from demolition, co-founding what is now The Heritage Society at Sam Houston Park.

Not long after buying land in Independence, Marie fell in love with a charming 19th-century train depot near Lyons, Texas, and had it moved to the property, along with a farmhouse from the same era. The land and its old structures have stayed in the family ever since. Bill and his two brothers grew up visiting the farm regularly, often playing in an old caboose they turned into a fort.

Some years ago, his parents, Dolores and Stuart Phelps, moved to the farm full-time. Dolores was a glamorous addition to the tiny town of Independence. A native of Upstate New York, she’d been a celebrated Vogue cover model in the ’50s and ’60s, her face captured for countless magazines by legendary photographers Scavullo and Avedon. But she had a soft spot for country life, and she continued her passion for training and raising thoroughbreds at the farm. She also shopped with gusto.

“She loved to hunt for antiques, and we’d go to Round Top day after day,” Katherine says. Dolores also loved to shop in Pennsylvania, where she and Stuart would pheasant shoot.

Over the decades, Dolores filled the barn to the rafters with antiques. “Anything that wouldn’t fit in the house — chairs, tables, old doors, and windows — went to the barn,” says Christopher Alexander, an interior designer and partner with J. Randall Powers in Houston. Their firm has worked on many of Katherine and Bill’s houses, and after Dolores passed away last year, Katherine enlisted Alexander’s help in sorting the barn and freshening the train depot’s interiors, where the family stays while at the farm. Bill’s father still resides in the old farmhouse next door, which is decorated in classic English country style by the late New York City designer Mario Buatta, who also designed Dolores and Stuart’s house in New York.