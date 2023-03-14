The 10 Best Tex-Mex Restaurants in Dallas — From the Classics to Favorite Newcomers
Must-Visits for Enchiladas, Tacos, Fajitas, and MargaritasBY Megan Ziots // 03.14.23
In Dallas, Tex-Mex is without a doubt one of our most important cuisines. We even lay claim to the first frozen margarita machine, a Tex-Mex pillar if there ever was one. If you’re craving chicken mole enchiladas or brisket tacos, our city has endless choices, but we’ve done our best to zero in on the 10 best Dallas Tex-Mex restaurants that always hit the spot.
Las Palmas
Uptown
2708 Routh Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Opened in 2019, Las Palmas serves some of the best margaritas, fajitas, enchiladas, and tacos in Dallas. You’ll also find house specials like the El Cheeseburger, Chicken Milanesa, and Chile Relleno. Don’t miss happy hour on Monday through Friday from 2 pm to 6 pm for some of their specialty cocktails for $8.50 and al la carte bites (tacos, nacho fries, tamales, and more) for $9.25.
Since 1976, this Greenville Avenue spot has been serving classic Mexican and Tex-Mex dishes. Make sure to check out the Desperados Tacos — two crispy flour tortilla tacos filled with cheese (choice of beef or chicken) and topped with pico, and avocado. Other favorites on the menu include the ceviche, guacamole, and fajitas.
This East Dallas spot is a favorite for classic, no-frills Tex-Mex. Opened by Eddie Cervantes in 2013, E-Bar has become a local staple for its chicken enchiladas, fish tacos, and taco salad. You can also find its new spin-off, Eddie’s Tex-Mex, down the street in Lower Greenville.
Operating out of a remodeled home in the Dallas Medical District in 1986, this family-owned Tex-Mex spot was featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives in 2009. A blend of authentic Mexican cuisine and Tex-Mex, Avila’s menu features some of the best mole, brisket tacos, and pozole in the city.
After moving from Henderson Avenue to a prime downtown spot on Main Street, this newer Tex-Mex spot offers a fun and vibrant atmosphere to enjoy some tacos, enchiladas, and margaritas. Perch up on Uno Mas’ outdoor patio for killer views of The Eye and Main Street while enjoying favorites like shrimp tacos and short rib enchiladas. Happy Hour is every weekday until 7 pm and includes $5 rocks margs.
Gabriela & Sofia’s Tex-Mex
Since 2015, owner Gabriel Pompareyna has been serving up his family’s Tex-Mex recipes in North Dallas. He later opened a second location in Flower Mound. Gabriela & Sofia’s is known for its brisket tacos, chicken enchiladas, carne asada, and table-side guacamole. For breakfast, expect authentic Mexican dishes like huevos rancheros and chilaquiles.
A Deep Ellum staple for 29 years, Pepe’s & Mito’s Mexican Cafe is a must-try for Tex-Mex (or rather, Mex-Tex) in Dallas. Founded by the Rojas family in 1994, this neighborhood spot is known for its lunch specials — Pepe’s & Mito’s has also earned a shout-out from Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (2012). A few popular dishes include Tacos Nortenos, Chipotle Enchiladas, and fajitas.
A favorite Tex-Mex spot in Lake Highlands, El Vecino was opened in 2017 by John McBride, the great-grandson of El Fenix founder Miguel Martinez. The local spot serves up the classics like enchiladas and tacos, as well as Mexican Stir Fry, Mexican-style lasagna, and more. Be sure to try their happy hour on weekdays from 3 pm to 6 pm, when you can get $6 house frozen, rocks, and Remolino margaritas and sangria.
In 2020, this classic Tex-Mex restaurant has been an Oak Lawn staple since opened in the neighborhood in 1981. Must-try bites include Butch’s original brisket tacos, chimichangas, and housemade beef chile rellenos. Mia’s illustrious past diners include former President George W. Bush, Tom Landry, and Jerry Jones.
Opened in 2019 in Timber Creek shopping center by co-owner Emilio Mata (who also owns Bishop Arts’ Veracruz Café), Emilio’s offers authentic Mexican dishes alongside killer versions of Tex-Mex favorites.