The Hunt Is on for a 2023 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas

It was a coup for the local design community when Kips Bay chose to expand its decorator show house to Dallas, only the third U.S. city to play host to the esteemed annual event. The hunt is on for the perfect house to play host for the 2023 Kips Bay Decorator Show House.

Kips Bay Decorator Show House has been a New York fixture for decades, tapping the best of the interior design world to transform every room of a luxurious Manhattan home each year, all while raising vital funds for the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club. In 2017, Palm Beach became home to Kips Bay’s first expansion, enlisting names like Amy Studebaker and Christopher Peacock to put on a dazzling display in waterfront villas along Northwood Shores and Mediterranean-style manses in SoSo.

Dallas’ sprawling estates and ocean of talent were a clear draw for the Kips Bay expansion, announced in early 2020. “This is the perfect city,” director of special events and corporate partnerships at Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club Nazira Handal told PaperCity last year. “Dallas [was] looking for an event like this. The design community is so strong and so committed. The first year we opened, people walked in the door and said, ‘Thank you so much for bringing this.’”

But the Dallas show house, which has been held at a sprawling estate in the prestigious Preston Hollow neighborhood since its inception, hasn’t always gone off without a hitch. 2020 had its trials of course, but 2022 saw the typically month-long event truncated to a four-day affair.

The Kips Bay team maximized every hour of those four days for ticket holders and local charity partners (Dwell with Dignity and Crystal Charity Ball), but the possibility of the Decorator Show House returning to the city wasn’t certain.

SHOP Swipe















Next

The Hunt for a 2023 Kips Bay Dallas Show House

Fortunately, plans are in motion for Kips Bay to return to Texas this fall. After the drama of last year, the Kips Bay team has worked closely with the City of Dallas to ensure a smooth, two-week event, currently slated for October 2023. The show house just needs to find a home.

Of course, not just any dwelling will do. The future site of the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas has to be at least 8,000 square feet. If currently occupied, the owner, who is allowed to remain anonymous, will vacate 12 weeks prior to the two-week event. Post-event, three weeks will be required to return the home to its original state, although the owner can choose any architectural or design modifications they would like to remain. (The 2022 Dallas show house just sold in May for $16 million with many of the masterful design upgrades — such as spectacular wallcoverings, an updated kitchen, and a multimillion-dollar outdoor makeover.)

Kips Bay is often thought of as a spotlight for a city’s design talent, but in Dallas’ case, a local real estate firm may have just as much to gain from a property in their portfolio being included (the Kips Bay team has put together an attractive list of benefits for a real estate company).

The hunt is on and the future looks bright and remarkably well-furnished for one lucky Dallas home.