NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Corey Damen Jenkins and Associates (Photo by Nickolas Sargent).
306 4×6 Young Huh LLC. (3) (photo credit Ngoc Minh Ngo)
The 2020 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas, 5828 Woodland Drive in Old Preston Hollow. The show house is open September 25 through October 25. Opening night is Thursday, September 24.
2019 © Nickolas Sargent
2020 © Nickolas Sargent
2019 © Nickolas Sargent
2019 © Nickolas Sargent
2019 © Nickolas Sargent
2019 © Nickolas Sargent
305 4×6 Studio DB (photo credit Matthew Williams Photography) (3)
2019 © Nickolas Sargent
2019 © Nickolas Sargent
Interior
Interior
2020 © Nickolas Sargent
296 4×6 Jonathan Savage_credit_Douglas Friedman_1
Vincente Wolf Associates (photo credit Vicente Wolf) (1)
Studio DB (photo credit Matthew Williams Photography) (4)
Studio DB (photo credit Matthew Williams Photography) (2)
2019 © Nickolas Sargent
2019 © Nickolas Sargent
2019 © Nickolas Sargent
2019 © Nickolas Sargent
2019 © Nickolas Sargent
2020 © Nickolas Sargent
2020 © Nickolas Sargent
2020 © Nickolas Sargent
01
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Corey Damen Jenkins, photo by Nickolas Sargent

02
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Young Huh, photo Ngoc Minh Ngo

03
27

Location for the 2020 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas, 5828 Woodland Drive in Old Preston Hollow. The show house is open September 25 through October 25. Opening nights are Wednesday, September 23 and Thursday, September 24.

04
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by J. Cohler Mason Design, photo Nickolas Sargent

05
27

Palm Beach Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Alessandra Branco, photo Nickolas Sargent

06
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Peter Pennoyer Architects, photo Nickolas Sargent

07
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Peter Pennoyer Architects, photo Nickolas Sargent

08
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Pappas Miron Design, photo Nickolas Sargent

09
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Jeff Lincoln Interiors, photo Nickolas Sargent

10
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Studio DB, photo Matthew Williams

11
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Charlotte Moss, photo Nickolas Sargent

12
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Charlotte Moss, photo Nickolas Sargent

13
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Cory Damen Jenkins, photo Marco Ricca

14
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Eve Robinson Associates, photo Marco Ricca

15
27

Palm Beach Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Suzanne Kasler, photo Nickolas Sargent

16
27

Palm Beach Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Joe Lucas, photo Douglas Friedman

17
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Vicente Wolf, photo Vicente Wolf

18
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Studio DB, photo Matthew Williams

19
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Studio DB, photo Matthew Williams

20
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Sarah Bartholomew, photo Nickolas Sargent

21
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Robert Passal, photo Nickolas Sargent

22
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Pappas Miron Design, photo Nickolas Sargent

23
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Jeff Lincoln Interiors, photo Nickolas Sargent

24
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by J. Cohler Mason Design, photo Nickolas Sargent

25
27

Palm Beach Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Alizee Brion, photo Nickolas Sargent

26
27

Kips Bay Palm Beach Show House 2019, designed by Brian & Alexandra Brady, photo Nickolas Sargent

27
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Joe Lucas, photo Nickolas Sargent

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Corey Damen Jenkins and Associates (Photo by Nickolas Sargent).
306 4×6 Young Huh LLC. (3) (photo credit Ngoc Minh Ngo)
The 2020 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas, 5828 Woodland Drive in Old Preston Hollow. The show house is open September 25 through October 25. Opening night is Thursday, September 24.
2019 © Nickolas Sargent
2020 © Nickolas Sargent
2019 © Nickolas Sargent
2019 © Nickolas Sargent
2019 © Nickolas Sargent
2019 © Nickolas Sargent
305 4×6 Studio DB (photo credit Matthew Williams Photography) (3)
2019 © Nickolas Sargent
2019 © Nickolas Sargent
Interior
Interior
2020 © Nickolas Sargent
296 4×6 Jonathan Savage_credit_Douglas Friedman_1
Vincente Wolf Associates (photo credit Vicente Wolf) (1)
Studio DB (photo credit Matthew Williams Photography) (4)
Studio DB (photo credit Matthew Williams Photography) (2)
2019 © Nickolas Sargent
2019 © Nickolas Sargent
2019 © Nickolas Sargent
2019 © Nickolas Sargent
2019 © Nickolas Sargent
2020 © Nickolas Sargent
2020 © Nickolas Sargent
2020 © Nickolas Sargent
Home + Design / Texas Design Week

This Just In — Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas Reveals Designer Lineup

Get the Show House Scoop Here

BY // 07.11.20
NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Corey Damen Jenkins, photo Nickolas Sargent
NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Young Huh, photo Ngoc Minh Ngo
Location for the 2020 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas, 5828 Woodland Drive in Old Preston Hollow. The show house is open September 25 through October 25. Opening nights are Wednesday, September 23 and Thursday, September 24.
NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by J. Cohler Mason Design, photo Nickolas Sargent
Palm Beach Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Alessandra Branco, photo Nickolas Sargent
NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Peter Pennoyer Architects, photo Nickolas Sargent
NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Peter Pennoyer Architects, photo Nickolas Sargent
NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Pappas Miron Design, photo Nickolas Sargent
NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Jeff Lincoln Interiors, photo Nickolas Sargent
NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Studio DB, photo Matthew Williams
NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Charlotte Moss, photo Nickolas Sargent
NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Charlotte Moss, photo Nickolas Sargent
NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Cory Damen Jenkins, photo Marco Ricca
NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Eve Robinson Associates, photo Marco Ricca
Palm Beach Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Suzanne Kasler, photo Nickolas Sargent
Palm Beach Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Joe Lucas, photo Douglas Friedman
NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Vicente Wolf, photo Vicente Wolf
NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Studio DB, photo Matthew Williams
NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Studio DB, photo Matthew Williams
NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Sarah Bartholomew, photo Nickolas Sargent
NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Robert Passal, photo Nickolas Sargent
NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Pappas Miron Design, photo Nickolas Sargent
NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Jeff Lincoln Interiors, photo Nickolas Sargent
NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by J. Cohler Mason Design, photo Nickolas Sargent
Palm Beach Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Alizee Brion, photo Nickolas Sargent
Kips Bay Palm Beach Show House 2019, designed by Brian & Alexandra Brady, photo Nickolas Sargent
NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Joe Lucas, photo Nickolas Sargent
1
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Corey Damen Jenkins, photo by Nickolas Sargent

2
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Young Huh, photo Ngoc Minh Ngo

3
27

Location for the 2020 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas, 5828 Woodland Drive in Old Preston Hollow. The show house is open September 25 through October 25. Opening nights are Wednesday, September 23 and Thursday, September 24.

4
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by J. Cohler Mason Design, photo Nickolas Sargent

5
27

Palm Beach Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Alessandra Branco, photo Nickolas Sargent

6
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Peter Pennoyer Architects, photo Nickolas Sargent

7
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Peter Pennoyer Architects, photo Nickolas Sargent

8
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Pappas Miron Design, photo Nickolas Sargent

9
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Jeff Lincoln Interiors, photo Nickolas Sargent

10
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Studio DB, photo Matthew Williams

11
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Charlotte Moss, photo Nickolas Sargent

12
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Charlotte Moss, photo Nickolas Sargent

13
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Cory Damen Jenkins, photo Marco Ricca

14
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Eve Robinson Associates, photo Marco Ricca

15
27

Palm Beach Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Suzanne Kasler, photo Nickolas Sargent

16
27

Palm Beach Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Joe Lucas, photo Douglas Friedman

17
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Vicente Wolf, photo Vicente Wolf

18
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Studio DB, photo Matthew Williams

19
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Studio DB, photo Matthew Williams

20
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Sarah Bartholomew, photo Nickolas Sargent

21
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Robert Passal, photo Nickolas Sargent

22
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Pappas Miron Design, photo Nickolas Sargent

23
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Jeff Lincoln Interiors, photo Nickolas Sargent

24
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by J. Cohler Mason Design, photo Nickolas Sargent

25
27

Palm Beach Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Alizee Brion, photo Nickolas Sargent

26
27

Kips Bay Palm Beach Show House 2019, designed by Brian & Alexandra Brady, photo Nickolas Sargent

27
27

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Joe Lucas, photo Nickolas Sargent

In one reveal after another, Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas has unsealed the names of 27 celebrated designers, architects and landscape architects from around the country who will transform the inaugural Dallas Kips Bay show house, and the location of the show house — an elegant Provence-inspired estate at 5828 Woodland Drive in the historic Woodland Estates neighborhood of Old Preston Hollow.

Designers have been selected from Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and Austin as well as throughout the United States, and they’ll have about 11 weeks to complete the transformation.

Designers include: Cathy Kincaid Interiors, Dallas; Chad Dorsey Design, Dallas, L.A.; Cravotta Interiors, Austin; Dina Bandman Interiors, San Francisco; Doniphan Moore Interiors, Dallas; Erin Sander Design, Dallas; Jan Showers, Dallas; Kevin Spearman Design Group, Houston, NYC; Kirsten Kelli, Dallas, NYC, Greenwich; Lambert Landscape Company, Dallas; artist Letitia Huckaby, represented by Liliana Bloch Gallery, Dallas/Fort Worth; M Interiors, Dallas; M Naeve, Houston; Marcus Mohon Interiors, Austin, Houston; Mark D. Sikes Interiors, L.A.; Melissa Gerstle Design, Dallas; Michelle Nussbaumer, Dallas; Rottet Studio, Houston; Sees Design, Dallas; Sherry Hayslip Interiors, Dallas; Studio Thomas James, Dallas; Ten Plus Three, Dallas; Traci Zeller Interiors, Charlotte; Tracy Hardenburg Designs, Dallas; Trish Sheats Interior Design, Dallas-Fort Worth; Viviano Viviano, Houston; and Wells Design, Dallas, Houston.

Kips Bay Decorator Dallas Show House is co-chaired by Christopher Peacock and Jan Showers, with vice-chairs Jean Liu and Chad Dorsey, along with Veranda editor in chief Steele Marcoux as honorary chair. The show house — a game changer for Dallas and the Texas design community — is expected to draw national press and thousands of visitors.

Wednesday and Thursday, September 23 and 24, are the scheduled opening nights for the show house, which falls during Texas Design Week Dallas (September 21 through 25). The house is open to the public September 25 through October 25, and benefits Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, which provides young people with educational and developmental programs in New York City; Dwell with Dignity, a Dallas nonprofit that creates soothing, inspiring homes for families struggling with homelessness and poverty; and The Crystal Charity Ball, which supports and makes contributions to children’s charities in Dallas County.

Kips Bay Decorator Show House, founded in 1973 as a fundraiser to benefit Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club in New York, each year draws dozens of the most celebrated designers and architects to transform a townhouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. For 47 years, the deans of decorating have all participated: Sister Parish, Albert Hadley, Mark Hampton, McMillen Inc., David Easton, Irvine & Fleming, and Mario Buatta. The Manhattan show house attracts about 15,000 visitors each May (this year’s Kips Bay NYC was postponed due to COVID-19) and has raised more than $25 million for the organization.

VIEW ART

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (ROOMS)

It’s been so successful that three years ago, Kips Bay added an annual Palm Beach show house. Now it’s Dallas’ turn.

Veranda magazine takes the lead as national media sponsor, with PaperCity and D Home serving as local media sponsors. Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and the Dallas show house will be honored at the Dallas PaperCity Design Awards Monday, September 21, at Virgin Hotels Dallas.

Due to COVID-19, The Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas will conduct health screenings for all staff, as well as increased cleaning and sanitation throughout the house. The show house is taking steps to allow for social distancing, including limiting the number of attendees; admission tickets will be sold for specific dates and times to ensure guest count meets city and state guidelines. All guests and employees of the house will be in masks, and guests will be provided masks if they do not have their own.

Sponsors for the Dallas show house include Benjamin Moore, The Shade Store, Monogram/GE, Cambria, Sewell, Veranda, Kohler, Susan’s Jewelry, The Container Store, Arteriors, Perennials and Sutherland, LLC, Caitlin Wilson Design, Zephyr, Tatum Brown Custom Homes, The Rug Company, Stone Boutique, Briggs Freeman Sothebys International Realty, Materials Marketing, Retorra, Bevolo Gas and Electric Lights, and Brendan Bass Showroom. Local media sponsors are PaperCity magazine, and D Home.

Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas opening-night preview tickets for Wednesday, September 23, 6 to 9 pm, are for Benefactors, $1,000 to $10,000. Tickets for opening-night preview cocktail party Thursday, September 24, 6 to 9 pm, are $250 and $500; show house tickets (September 25 to October 25) $40, at kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org.

Featured Properties

Swipe
1728 Nicholson St
Heights
FOR SALE

1728 Nicholson St
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Jacqui Kneese
This property is listed by: Jacqui Kneese (713) 826-0005 Email Realtor
1728 Nicholson St
312 Carnarvon Dr
Memorial Close-In
FOR SALE

312 Carnarvon Dr
Houston, TX

$6,950,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
312 Carnarvon Dr
901 Redan St
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

901 Redan St
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
901 Redan St
3219 University Blvd
West University
FOR SALE

3219 University Blvd
Houston, TX

$4,750,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
3219 University Blvd
4400 Camellia Ln
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

4400 Camellia Ln
Bellaire, TX

$2,550,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
4400 Camellia Ln
4107 Milton St
West University
FOR SALE

4107 Milton St
Houston, TX

$1,050,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Dreyfus
This property is listed by: Kathy Dreyfus (713) 705-0201 Email Realtor
4107 Milton St
815 Leverkuhn St
Rice Military
FOR SALE

815 Leverkuhn St
Houston, TX

$439,999 Learn More about this property
Meghan Cornelius
This property is listed by: Meghan Cornelius (832) 910-2806 Email Realtor
815 Leverkuhn St
2710 Westgrove Ln
West Grove Court
FOR SALE

2710 Westgrove Ln
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
2710 Westgrove Ln
38 Carolane Trl
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

38 Carolane Trl
Houston, TX

$3,395,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
38 Carolane Trl
2131 Pelham Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2131 Pelham Dr
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Mike Mahlstedt
This property is listed by: Mike Mahlstedt (713) 435-9126 Email Realtor
2131 Pelham Dr
11 Congressional Cir
Carlton Woods Creekside
FOR SALE

11 Congressional Cir
The Woodlands, TX

$3,745,000 Learn More about this property
Jo Anne Johnson
This property is listed by: Jo Anne Johnson (713) 703-3316 Email Realtor
11 Congressional Cir
2535 Inwood Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2535 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX

$7,700,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2535 Inwood Dr
1826 Nantucket Dr
Westhaven Estates
FOR SALE

1826 Nantucket Dr
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
1826 Nantucket Dr
1410 Chantilly Ln
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1410 Chantilly Ln
Houston, TX

$1,275,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
1410 Chantilly Ln
13123 Apple Tree Rd
Gaywood
FOR SALE

13123 Apple Tree Rd
Houston, TX

$1,949,000 Learn More about this property
Kim Perdomo
This property is listed by: Kim Perdomo (713) 443-8911 Email Realtor
13123 Apple Tree Rd
1527 Milford St
Southampton Area
FOR SALE

1527 Milford St
Houston, TX

$3,195,000 Learn More about this property
Mike Mahlstedt
This property is listed by: Mike Mahlstedt (713) 435-9126 Email Realtor
1527 Milford St
3315 Del Monte Dr
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

3315 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX

$5,275,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
3315 Del Monte Dr
2164 Chilton Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2164 Chilton Rd
Houston, TX

$5,745,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2164 Chilton Rd
1647 Bissonnet St
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

1647 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX

$1,279,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (713) 416-8402 Email Realtor
1647 Bissonnet St
8626 Prichett Dr
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

8626 Prichett Dr
Houston, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
8626 Prichett Dr
6320 Vanderbilt St
West University
FOR SALE

6320 Vanderbilt St
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
6320 Vanderbilt St
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X