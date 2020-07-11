Location for the 2020 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas, 5828 Woodland Drive in Old Preston Hollow. The show house is open September 25 through October 25. Opening nights are Wednesday, September 23 and Thursday, September 24.

In one reveal after another, Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas has unsealed the names of 27 celebrated designers, architects and landscape architects from around the country who will transform the inaugural Dallas Kips Bay show house, and the location of the show house — an elegant Provence-inspired estate at 5828 Woodland Drive in the historic Woodland Estates neighborhood of Old Preston Hollow.

Designers have been selected from Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and Austin as well as throughout the United States, and they’ll have about 11 weeks to complete the transformation.

Designers include: Cathy Kincaid Interiors, Dallas; Chad Dorsey Design, Dallas, L.A.; Cravotta Interiors, Austin; Dina Bandman Interiors, San Francisco; Doniphan Moore Interiors, Dallas; Erin Sander Design, Dallas; Jan Showers, Dallas; Kevin Spearman Design Group, Houston, NYC; Kirsten Kelli, Dallas, NYC, Greenwich; Lambert Landscape Company, Dallas; artist Letitia Huckaby, represented by Liliana Bloch Gallery, Dallas/Fort Worth; M Interiors, Dallas; M Naeve, Houston; Marcus Mohon Interiors, Austin, Houston; Mark D. Sikes Interiors, L.A.; Melissa Gerstle Design, Dallas; Michelle Nussbaumer, Dallas; Rottet Studio, Houston; Sees Design, Dallas; Sherry Hayslip Interiors, Dallas; Studio Thomas James, Dallas; Ten Plus Three, Dallas; Traci Zeller Interiors, Charlotte; Tracy Hardenburg Designs, Dallas; Trish Sheats Interior Design, Dallas-Fort Worth; Viviano Viviano, Houston; and Wells Design, Dallas, Houston.

Kips Bay Decorator Dallas Show House is co-chaired by Christopher Peacock and Jan Showers, with vice-chairs Jean Liu and Chad Dorsey, along with Veranda editor in chief Steele Marcoux as honorary chair. The show house — a game changer for Dallas and the Texas design community — is expected to draw national press and thousands of visitors.

Wednesday and Thursday, September 23 and 24, are the scheduled opening nights for the show house, which falls during Texas Design Week Dallas (September 21 through 25). The house is open to the public September 25 through October 25, and benefits Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, which provides young people with educational and developmental programs in New York City; Dwell with Dignity, a Dallas nonprofit that creates soothing, inspiring homes for families struggling with homelessness and poverty; and The Crystal Charity Ball, which supports and makes contributions to children’s charities in Dallas County.

Kips Bay Decorator Show House, founded in 1973 as a fundraiser to benefit Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club in New York, each year draws dozens of the most celebrated designers and architects to transform a townhouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. For 47 years, the deans of decorating have all participated: Sister Parish, Albert Hadley, Mark Hampton, McMillen Inc., David Easton, Irvine & Fleming, and Mario Buatta. The Manhattan show house attracts about 15,000 visitors each May (this year’s Kips Bay NYC was postponed due to COVID-19) and has raised more than $25 million for the organization.

VIEW ART Swipe

























Next

It’s been so successful that three years ago, Kips Bay added an annual Palm Beach show house. Now it’s Dallas’ turn.

Veranda magazine takes the lead as national media sponsor, with PaperCity and D Home serving as local media sponsors. Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and the Dallas show house will be honored at the Dallas PaperCity Design Awards Monday, September 21, at Virgin Hotels Dallas.

Due to COVID-19, The Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas will conduct health screenings for all staff, as well as increased cleaning and sanitation throughout the house. The show house is taking steps to allow for social distancing, including limiting the number of attendees; admission tickets will be sold for specific dates and times to ensure guest count meets city and state guidelines. All guests and employees of the house will be in masks, and guests will be provided masks if they do not have their own.

Sponsors for the Dallas show house include Benjamin Moore, The Shade Store, Monogram/GE, Cambria, Sewell, Veranda, Kohler, Susan’s Jewelry, The Container Store, Arteriors, Perennials and Sutherland, LLC, Caitlin Wilson Design, Zephyr, Tatum Brown Custom Homes, The Rug Company, Stone Boutique, Briggs Freeman Sothebys International Realty, Materials Marketing, Retorra, Bevolo Gas and Electric Lights, and Brendan Bass Showroom. Local media sponsors are PaperCity magazine, and D Home.

Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas opening-night preview tickets for Wednesday, September 23, 6 to 9 pm, are for Benefactors, $1,000 to $10,000. Tickets for opening-night preview cocktail party Thursday, September 24, 6 to 9 pm, are $250 and $500; show house tickets (September 25 to October 25) $40, at kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org.