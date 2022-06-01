Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas Location Announced

The designers participating in this year’s Kips Bay will be working their magic on a sprawling 12,470-square-foot home in Old Preston Hollow.

The 2022 Kips Bay Decorator Show Dallas home has been chosen. The designers participating in this year’s Kips Bay will be working their magic on a sprawling 12,470-square-foot home in Old Preston Hollow. Located at 9250 Meadowbrook Drive, the home is situated on a 2.3-acre corner lot backed by a creek that’s visible from multiple rooms. A charming footbridge leads to an additional grassy area. Built in 1992, the home features five bedrooms, eight baths and pool.

The Show House opens to the public Thursday, September 22, and runs through October 23. Designers are selected via committee from across the United States as well as from Dallas and other major cities in Texas, with names announced soon. The previous two Show Houses drew thousands of visitors and national press, with this year expected to top all records.

Jean Liu, Chad Dorsey, and Jan Showers return as co-chairs, with vice-chairs Laura Falconer and Trish Sheats also repeating their roles. Jamie Drake and Veranda editor in chief Steele Marcoux serve as honorary chairs. Veranda magazine takes the lead as national media sponsor, with PaperCity magazine and D Home serving as local media sponsors. The Show House falls during PaperCity’s Texas Design Week Dallas, which takes place September 19 through September 23.

The Dallas Show House benefits Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, which provides young people with educational and developmental programs in New York City; as well as Dwell with Dignity, a Dallas nonprofit dedicated to creating soothing, inspiring homes for families struggling with homelessness and poverty, and The Crystal Charity Ball, which aids, supports and makes contributions to children’s charities in Dallas County.

Kips Bay Decorator Show House, founded in 1973 as a fundraiser to benefit Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club in New York, each year draws dozens of the most celebrated designers and architects to transform a Manhattan townhouse, attracting more than 12,000 visitors each year. It’s been so successful that five years ago, Kips Bay added an annual Palm Beach Show House, then Dallas in 2020. Combined, the Show Houses have raised $29 million for the organization.

Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas Opening Celebration tickets (Thursday, September 22) $300; Show House tickets (September 23 to October 23) $40, here.