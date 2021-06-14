Kips Bay Decorator Show House is Back!

A Georgian-style house in Old Preston Hollow’s elegant Sunnybrook Estates neighborhood is the site for the second annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas, which opens to the public for a month on Friday, September 24. Located at 5138 Deloache Avenue, the classic Georgian estate has 11,259 square feet of living space on 1.44 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds. Reimagined by noted architect Cole Smith, FAIA, the home is comprised of six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half baths, a dramatic foyer, multiple living areas, a breakfast room, two full kitchens, sunroom, a wine cellar, theater, and pool.

Twenty-nine designers will be selected via committee to transform rooms in the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas, with names announced soon. Designers will be selected from across the United States, as well as from Dallas and other major cities in Texas.

Last year’s debut Dallas show house was a huge success, drawing national press and thousands of visitors; the 2021 event is expected to top 2020. This year’s chairs include Jan Showers, Jean Lui, Chad Dorsey, and Veranda editor in chief Steele Marcoux, as well as vice-chairs Trish Sheats and Laura Lee Falconer.

The Dallas show house, which opens to the public Friday September 24, will have an opening evening event Thursday, September 23. The show house falls during Texas Design Week Dallas (September 20 to 24) and is open through October 25. Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and the Dallas show house will be honored at the Dallas PaperCity Design Awards Friday, September 24, at Virgin Hotels Dallas.

The Dallas show house benefits Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, which provides young people with educational and developmental programs in New York City; as well as Dwell with Dignity, a Dallas nonprofit dedicated to creating soothing, inspiring homes for families struggling with homelessness and poverty; and The Crystal Charity Ball, which aids, supports, and makes contributions to children’s charities in Dallas County.

Kips Bay Decorator Show House, founded in 1973 as a fundraiser to benefit Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club in New York, each year draws dozens of the most celebrated designers and architects to transform a townhouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, attracting about 15,000 visitors each year and has raised more than $25 million for the organization. It’s been so successful that three years ago, Kips Bay added an annual Palm Beach show house, and Dallas in 2020.

Veranda magazine takes the lead as national media sponsor, with PaperCity serving as local media sponsor.

The Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas will take all proper precautions to protect against COVID-19. Admission tickets will be sold for specific dates and times to ensure guest count meets city and state guidelines.

Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas opening-night tickets (Thursday, September 23) $250; show house tickets (September 24 to October 24) $40, at kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org/dallasplanyourvisit.