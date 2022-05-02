Dwell With Dignity’s Annual Fundraiser Kicks Off With a Designer Mixer in Highland Park

Dwell with Dignity is perhaps one of the best-known nonprofits in North Texas, which is a high honor given how many nonprofit organizations call Dallas-Fort Worth home. The mixture of interior design and philanthropy creates a powerful combination no Dallasite can resist.

For those unfamiliar, Dwell with Dignity designs and installs complete home interiors for families who desperately need an environment that will support health and wellness. It empowers families to lead their best lives and to thrive in a safe, functional, and beautiful environment. Families then can become stable and create home lives they are proud of. Dwell with Dignity shows that design can create a generational impact.

The organization’s annual fundraiser is Thrift Studio — a pop-up shop that sells donated furniture, housewares, accessories, and high-end designer finds to the public. Since its launch in 2011, Thrift Studio has grown into a highly anticipated and can’t-miss event for the interior design community, those looking for a fabulous deal on home furnishings, and North Texans with a heart for the mission. Shoppers will find stunning vignettes created by leading designers, showrooms, and retailers featuring donated high-end home decor items sold at significant discounts. 100 percent of sales benefit Dwell with Dignity’s mission and provide for one-third of Dwell with Dignity’s operating revenue.

Jason Williams, Thrift Studio Chair Richard Graziano, Lisa Robison.

To kick off Thrift Studio en vogue, Jason Williams and Thrift Studio Chair Richard Graziano hosted an intimate “Designer Mixer” at their Highland Park home to welcome the newest class of the nine esteemed interior designers who are contributing their time and talent to Thrift Studio 2022. This year’s designers include Burkle Creative, Hayslip Design, Jena Salmon, Kristen Mullen, Lark Interiors, Loveliest Home, ML Interiors Group, Peacock Alley, and Scout Design Studio.

As one would expect with a mixer full of interior designers, every detail was divine and the aesthetic was on-point for the season. Guests sipped on ranch waters while mingling poolside on a beautiful spring day. And in true Texan fashion, al pastor tacos were carved off the trompo in real-time.

The Thrift Studio 2022 pop-up shop will be free to enter and open to the public from August 26 through September 24. Keep your eyes peeled for the location to be announced soon.